NFL Week 11 early inactives: Allen Robinson, Eddie Jackson out for Bears

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.

Sunday’s game between the Ravens and Bears in Chicago will be missing many big names on both sides. The Bears placed linebacker Khalil Mack on injured reserve Friday and they ruled wide receiver Allen Robinson and safety Eddie Jackson out on Sunday. Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks will also miss the game for Chicago.

The big news on the other side of the field is the absence of quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is out with an illness. The Ravens are also without wideout Marquise Brown for the Week 11 interconference matchup.

Ravens at Bears

Ravens: QB Lamar Jackson, WR Marquise Brown, CB Anthony Averett, CB Jimmy Smith, T Cedric Ogbuehi, WR Miles Boykin, DT Brandon Williams

Bears: S Eddie Jackson, RB Damien Williams, QB Nick Foles, WR Allen Robinson, CB Artie Burns, TE Jesper Horsted, DT Akiem Hicks

Saints at Eagles

Saints: RB Alvin Kamara, T Terron Armstead, T Ryan Ramczyk, DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, WR Ty Montgomery, QB Ian Book, TE Juwan Johnson

Eagles: RB Kenneth Gainwell, QB Reid Sinnett, CB Kary Vincent Jr., CB Tay Gowan, DL Marlon Tuipulotu

Lions at Browns

Lions: LB Trey Flowers, QB Jared Goff, RB Jermar Jefferson, T Matt Nelson, K Riley Patterson, WR Trinity Benson, LB Jessie Lemonier

Browns: CB Troy Hill, CB A.J. Green, WR Anthony Schwartz, DE Takkarist McKinley, DE Ifeadi Odenigbo, DT Sheldon Day, WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

Washington at Panthers

Washington: WR Curtis Samuel, WR Antonio Gandy-Golden, CB Corn Elder, DE Shaka Toney, T Saahdiq Charles, TE Ricky Seals-Jones

Panthers: QB Matt Barkley, WR Shi Smith, S Kenny Robinson, CB Rashaan Melvin, DT Phil Hoskins

49ers at Jaguars

49ers: RB Elijah Mitchell, RB JaMycal Hasty, DL Maurice Hurst, OL Colton McKivitz

Jaguars: RB Devine Ozigbo, CB Tre Herndon, EDGE Jordan Smith, LB Dakota Allen, TE Jacob Hollister.

Dolphins at Jets

Dolphins: RB Salvon Ahmed, TE Hunter Long, CB Noah Igbinoghene, DT John Jenkins, LB Darius Hodge

Story continues

Jets: QB Zach Wilson, RB La'Mical Perine, OL Isaiah Williams, DL Jonathan Marshall, DL Tim Ward, S Jarrod Wilson, CB Rachad Wildgoose

Texans at Titans

Texans: TE Jeff Driskel, QB Deshaun Watson, CB Cre’Von LeBlanc, RB Royce Freeman, DL Jonathan Greenard, WR Davion Davis, TE Jordan Akins

Titans: CB Janoris Jenkins, RB Jeremy McNichols, CB Greg Mabin, LB David Long Jr., LB Rashaan Evans, G Nate Davis, TE Geoff Swaim

Colts at Bills

Colts: T Julien Davenport, G Will Fries, RB Marlon Mack, WR Mike Strachan, DL Antwaun Woods

Bills: WR Jake Kumerow, LB Tremaine Edmunds, DB Cameron Lewis, T Bobby Hart

Packers at Vikings

Packers: WR Allen Lazard, RB Aaron Jones, S Vernon Scott, LB Rashan Gary, T David Bakhtiari, WR Malik Taylor, DL Jack Heflin

Vikings: QB Kellen Mond, WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette, CB Harrison Hand, LB Chazz Surratt, G Wyatt Davis

NFL Week 11 early inactives: Allen Robinson, Eddie Jackson out for Bears originally appeared on Pro Football Talk