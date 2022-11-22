NFL Week 11 drip check: Micah Parsons is fearless; Tyrod Taylor gives masterclass in layering

As the NFL's Week 11 was underway, world football's biggest tournament — the 2022 World Cup — kicked off.

American football continues to grow as a source of style inspiration, but soccer has a long history with the fashion world. From Diego Maradona becoming a global icon in the 1980s to David Beckham serving as the paragon of cool in the 1990s and early 2000s and Paris-Saint-Germain's long line of collaborations with brands including A Bathing Ape, Jordan Brand and Hublot, soccer has set the trends.

The latest evidence of this establishment is Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's recent "Victory is a State of Mind" ad for Louis Vuitton. The two soccer legends — who are also longtime rivals — pose thoughtfully engaged in a game of chess set on top of two Louis Vuitton trunks. The image is shot by renowned photographer Annie Leibovitz and has surged to the second-most liked photo on Instagram with Ronaldo's post garnering 37 million double taps. Fashion at its finest.

Now back to the other football.

Here's the NFL Week 11 drip check:

Journeyman quarterback Tyrod Taylor was not playing backup when he showed up to the New York Giants' game against the Detroit Lions. His outfit, styled by Dex Rob, was a masterclass in layering with a navy button-up and a colorful jacket that invoked a sunrise. The baggy cargo pants were the perfect effortless touch.

Donovan Peoples-Jones embraced the winter season with his all-white game day outfit as the Cleveland Browns faced the Buffalo Bills. He donned a white shimmery suit that caught the light perfectly. Is it velvet?!

Eli Apple went for a gentle watercolor look that made a strong statement. His leather Supreme varsity jacket flowed fluidly into his Givenchy pants. The Cincinnati Bengals defender topped it off with a pair of clean brown Timberland boots. A classic choice to ground the look.

Micah Parsons had no fear against the NFC North leaders Minnesota Vikings. He was so sure of himself walking into the game at U.S. Bank Stadium that he wore their team color with a stylish purple shirt and pants set from Soto & Co.

The brand's Instagram caption summed up the look: "People ask why wear purple in Minnesota? But a lion doesn’t concern itself with the opinion of sheep."

Parsons had two sacks in the big win, so something was working.

The Kansas City Chiefs are paper thin at wide receiver, but Marquez Valdes-Scantling showed up to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers ready for primetime. He opted for a gray plaid jacket and pants set from Thom Browne that had gold buttons and a tasteful band of stripes around the arm and leg. He carried a Louis Vuitton briefcase and wore a pair of Louboutin loafers. And wore an anklet! It was a look that was completely classy with just enough surprises to top the drip check.

Honorable mentions

Troy Hill — Los Angeles Rams

Gotta love some bold polka dots.

Commendable color coordination.

Derwin James — Los Angeles Chargers

Ready for anything in a pair of Oakley goggles and a Nike x Supreme jacket.

Overalls. A bold, exciting choice.

These players showed how yellow can be the perfect touch of sunshine in the middle of the dreariest days.

Cozy and bright.

A coat by Drake's Nocta brand that's quite a statement.

A second-year player supporting upcoming brand Ché by Ché is a perfect match.

Making a big return in a yellow Prada print is quite the statement.

