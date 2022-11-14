NFL Week 10 winners, losers: 49ers' win over Chargers leaves much to be desired

Week 10 winners, losers: 49ers' win leaves much to be desired originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Uh, what just happened?

In Week 10, we witnessed one of the wildest games in recent memory -- the Minnesota Vikings' 33-30 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills. That contest had everything: Unforgettable catches, improbable blunders and too many game-changing plays to count that made win-probability machines explode.

Believe it or not, there also were 12 other football games played in Week 10, with the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles finishing off the slate Monday night. Without further ado, let's get to this week's edition of winners and losers:

Many football fans remember where they were when Odell Beckham Jr. made the greatest catch of his career (and possibly ever?) -- a one-handed snag on “Sunday Night Football” in 2014.

Justin Jefferson might have one-upped his fellow LSU alum.

The Vikings were facing a fourth-and-18 in the final two minutes of regulation, trailing by four points. So, Kirk Cousins did what any quarterback should do in that situation: Chuck it to No. 18.

What?!

After the game, Jefferson was asked if he was the best wide receiver in the NFL. His response? “Of course.”

He’ll get no argument here.

The Bills had the win signed and sealed -- but not quite delivered.

Buffalo had just stopped Minnesota from scoring a go-ahead touchdown on fourth-and-goal from inside the 1-yard line. All Buffalo had to do was give themselves a bit of breathing room to burn the remaining 49 seconds and exit the field with a 27-23 win.

But quarterback Josh Allen fumbled the snap. He never grasped it on the exchange with center Mitch Morse, and the Vikings recovered it in the end zone for the lead.

What a swing of emotions.

VIKINGS RECOVER THE FUMBLE FOR THE TD. WHAT IS HAPPENING!? ðŸ˜±ðŸ¤¯



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/sJqf48NJtH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 13, 2022

To Allen's credit, he forced the contest into overtime by setting up a game-tying field goal. However, Allen threw an interception in the end zone to end the game.

The Bills (6-3) are still a big threat in the AFC. But to lose to the New York Jets last week and to cough away a win at home in that fashion the following week? Ouch.

Buffalo is now in third place in the AFC East behind the Miami Dolphins (7-3) and Jets (6-3).

Tom Brady is known as the greatest quarterback of all time. He just might be the worst wide receiver of all time.

In a head-scratching decision overseas in Germany, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lined up running back Leonard Fournette in the shotgun, slotted Brady out wide and dialed up a trick play that only fooled themselves.

Brady fared like, well, how most 45-year-olds would.

Offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich might want to bury that one in the playbook.

Winner: Jeff Saturday

One week ago, I never would have believed that I was about to write this sentence: Jeff Saturday is 1-0 as an NFL head coach.

Six days after Colts owner Jim Irsay laughed in the face of the Rooney Rule and plucked his old pal Saturday off the ESPN television set, Indianapolis took down the Las Vegas Raiders 25-20.

Saturday had the scouting report down two weeks ago.

Raiders look horrible — Jeff Saturday (@SaturdayJeff) October 30, 2022

An underqualified coach improbably takes over a locker room and rallies the team together for a victory in a collective effort.

Are we sure this isn’t just Season 3 of Ted Lasso?

Loser: Derek Carr

It has been a rough season for the Raiders. Week 10 might have been the toughest to swallow, considering the Colts *points to above blurb*.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who conducted a potential game-winning drive only to be stopped at the Indianapolis 16-yard line, was emotional after the loss.

"Sorry for being emotional,” he said after the game. “I'm just pissed off about some of the things, you know, that a lot of us try and do just to practice. What we put our bodies through, just to sleep at night."

#Raiders QB Derek Carr got really emotional in his postgame press conference talking about how tough this season has been. pic.twitter.com/QxpX8HyOjW — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 14, 2022

Tough, tough watch.

Loser: Kyle Shanahan

The 49ers defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 22-16 on Sunday night, but the win left much to be desired from coach Kyle Shanahan’s offense.

The matchup was billed as the unveiling of Shanahan’s deep playbook with dual-threat stars Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey sharing the field for a full game.

However, McCaffrey only gained 38 rushing yards on 14 carries (2.7 average) and was given one fewer touch (18) than backup running back Elijah Mitchell (19). Samuel touched the football just six times for 51 yards. The 49ers scored two touchdowns and 22 points against a Chargers defense ranked bottom five in points allowed.

“I was proud of our team today,” Shanahan said after the game. “I want to play better. I want to blow people out. I want to score every time we go.

“But those are the type of games [Los Angeles] is really good at winning.”

A win is a win. But it’s OK to not be satisfied.

Loser: Walter White

Cardinals 27, Rams 17.

"If you believe that there's a hell, we're pretty much already going there."

"Breaking Bad" character Walter White uttered that famous quote in Episode 7 of Season 5, and likely said it again to Jesse Pinkman on Sunday as the star duo (actors Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul) watched the battle of backup quarterbacks between Colt McCoy and John Wolford at SoFi Stadium.

Walter White and Jesse Pinkman at Sofi ðŸ‘¨â€ðŸ”¬



(via @NFLonFOX)pic.twitter.com/Rt0Bv7mewJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 13, 2022

The defending-champion Rams dropped to 3-6 after the loss and are now tied for the fewest wins in the NFC.