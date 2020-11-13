NFL Week 10: Updated Saints vs. 49ers injury report
Very little changed on the New Orleans Saints injury report following their second practice of Week 10. Every player listed as managing an injury practiced on a limited basis, with one new addition: backup running back Dwayne Washington, who was limited with a new back issue.
Washington is a key special teamer for New Orleans, having averaged 63.8% of snaps played in the kicking game since returning from the COVID-19/reserve list back in Week 3. This is hopefully nothing serious for him, but it’s worth noting that backup Ty Montgomery was a healthy scratch last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If Washington misses any time, Montgomery is a logical call-up.
Meanwhile, the 49ers downgraded wideout River Cracraft (quadricep) and upgraded slot receiver Trent Taylor (back). Cracraft was also limited on Wednesday while Taylor did not participate; on Thursday, Cracraft rested and Taylor turned in a full day’s work. Starting receiver Deebo Samuel (hamstring) still has not returned to practice, likely making him a longshot to dress out on Sunday.
The full Saints-49ers injury report for Thursday, Nov. 12:
From the Saints
Player, injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Game status
QB Drew Brees, right shoulder
Limited
Limited
C Erik McCoy, elbow
Limited
Limited
T Ryan Ryamczyk, back
Limited
Limited
WR Michael Thomas, ankle/hamstring
Limited
Limited
RB Dwayne Washington, back
Limited
From the 49ers
Player, injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Game status
RB Tevin Coleman, knee
DNP
DNP
WR Deebo Samuel, hamstring
DNP
DNP
WR Trent Taylor, back
DNP
Full
CB K’Waun Williams, ankle
DNP
DNP
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, hamstring
DNP
DNP
WR River Cracraft, quadricep
Limited
DNP
List
