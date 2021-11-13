NFL Week 10 TV coverage maps

Week 10 has already begun, with a surprising upset win by the Miami Dolphins over the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night.

The two remaining nationally televised games on the schedule this weekend are pretty intriguing.

The Sunday night game on NBC is an AFC West divisional battler between the Chiefs and Raiders, and then the Monday night game is an NFC West showdown between the 49ers and Rams. It will be the debut of pass rusher Von Miller and receiver Odell Beckham Jr. for the Rams.

But what games will be televised for the two other Sunday time slots?

This week, CBS gets a doubleheader, while FOX gets one single broadcast in every market this Sunday.

Check out which games will air where you live. The coverage maps come from 506 Sports.

CBS early game

There are four early games that CBS will air. The game with the most coverage is Browns-Patriots, which will be televised everywhere it is pink.

The blue areas get Saints-Titans, the green areas get Bills-Jets and the yellow areas get Jaguars-Colts.

Browns-Patriots will be the appetizer game for local Arizona Cardinals fans.

CBS late game

CBS has two games to choose from in the late afternoon slot. The biggest game is Seahawks-Packers, which will air in the pink areas. That game will be on CBS while the Cardinals play the Panthers.

The blue areas get Eagles-Broncos.

FOX single game

FOX has three early games and two late games to choose from in their broadcasts.

For the early games, the big one is Falcons-Cowboys. That airs in the pink areas. The green areas get Buccaneers-Washington, while the yellow areas get Lions-Steelers.

The orange areas get the late game between the Cardinals and Panthers, while Vikings-Chargers will air in the blue areas in the late time slot.

