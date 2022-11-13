NFL Week 10 TV coverage maps

Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season kicked off Thursday with the Carolina Panthers defeating the Atlanta Falcons, 25-15. But there’s still plenty of action to come this weekend.

Before Sunday night’s game between the Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco 49ers and Monday night’s matchup between the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles, there’s a full slate of games Sunday on CBS and FOX.

Here’s a look at the broadcast maps for Week 10 (courtesy of 506 Sports).

CBS single games

Jaguars at Chiefs, 1 p.m. ET (RED)

Texans at Giants, 1 p.m. ET (BLUE)

Browns at Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET (YELLOW)

Broncos at Titans, 1 p.m. ET (ORANGE)

Colts at Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET (GREEN)

FOX early games

Vikings at Bills, 1 p.m. ET (RED)

Lions at Bears, 1 p.m. ET (BLUE)

Saints at Steelers, 1 p.m. ET (GREEN)

FOX late games

Cowboys at Packers, 4:25 p.m. ET (RED)

Cardinals at Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET (BLUE)

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire