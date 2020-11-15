NFL Week 10 TV coverage maps

In Week 10, there will be two FOX broadcasts in every home and only one CBS game. Because of the Masters, all the NFL games on CBS will be in the late afternoon slot.

Everyone will be able to see the Sunday night game on NBC between the Patriots and Ravens, a game that any other year would be thrilling. It does have Cam Newton vs. Lamar Jackson, but without the success the Pats typically have, some of the intrigue is lost.

What games will be on in your area Sunday afternoon?

FOX early games

The game that gets the most coverage is the Buccaneers and Panthers, which will be seen where it is pink. Jaguars-Packers will air where it is blue. Texans-Browns will air in the areas in orange. Eagles-Giants is in green and Washington-Lions is in yellow.

FOX Late games

There are three late games on FOX. The biggest game broadcasting in the pink areas is Seahawks-Rams, a game of interest for Arizona Cardinals fans. That game will be going on while the Cardinals play. The blue areas get Steelers-Bengals, while the green areas will see 49ers-Saints.

CBS games

CBS has three late games. The Cardinals and Bills air in the areas in pink. The blue areas will see Broncos-Raiders, while the green areas see Chargers-Dolphins.

