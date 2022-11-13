NFL Week 10 TV coverage maps

Week 10 of the NFL schedule is already underway after the Carolina Panthers upset the Atlanta Falcons Thursday night.

There are 13 games left on the schedule and there is a bonus game for fans to watch. The Seahawks and Buccaneers play in Munich in a game that will air only on NFL Network, excluding the two teams’ home areas.

The Sunday night game on NBC will be Chargers-49ers. The. Monday night game on ESPN is Commanders-Eagles.

CBS will have a single game to air in Week 10 and FOX has a doubleheader.

Which games will air where you live?

Check out the coverage maps below from 506 Sports.

FOX early games

506 Sports

FOX has only three early games.

The big game is Vikings-Bills. That will air everywhere in pink. This is the prelude for Arizona Cardinals fans on FOX.

In the green areas, it will be Saints-Steelers, while the blue areas will see Lions-Bears.

FOX late games

506 Sports

The game of the week for FOX is Cowboys-Packers. That will get almost national coverage. The only areas that will not get it are the home markets for the Cardinals and Rams. Cardinals-Rams will air in the blue areas.

CBS snigle game

506 Sports

CBS has four early games and only one late game.

In the early games, Jaguars-Chiefs airs in the pink areas. Texans-Giants will be seen in the blue areas. The yellow areas get Browns-Dolphins and the orange areas get Broncos-Titans.

The late game is Colts-Raiders, which will air in the green areas.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire