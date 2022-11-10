NFL Week 10 TV coverage maps
The 2022 NFL season has reached the halfway point and beyond, and as we prepare for Week 10, the Eagles will host another primetime showdown.
The Falcons and Panthers will kick off the week on Amazon, while the Seahawks and Buccaneers will kick off from Germany on Sunday morning.
With the Chargers and 49ers set for Sunday night, 506 Sports has revealed the TV Watch map for Week 10, and the Cowboys matchup with the Packers will be front and center.
CBS Early Game
Jacksonville @ Kansas City — Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
Houston @ NY Giants — Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
Cleveland @ Miami — Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta
Denver @ Tennessee — Andrew Catalon, James Lofton
CBS Late Game
Indianapolis @ Las Vegas — (LATE)Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
Fox Early Game
Minnesota @ Buffalo — Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston
Detroit @ Chicago — Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez
New Orleans @ Pittsburgh — Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth
FOX LATE GAME
Dallas @ Green Bay — Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen
Arizona @ LA Rams — Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma