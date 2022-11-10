NFL Week 10 TV coverage maps

The 2022 NFL season has reached the halfway point and beyond, and as we prepare for Week 10, the Eagles will host another primetime showdown.

The Falcons and Panthers will kick off the week on Amazon, while the Seahawks and Buccaneers will kick off from Germany on Sunday morning.

With the Chargers and 49ers set for Sunday night, 506 Sports has revealed the TV Watch map for Week 10, and the Cowboys matchup with the Packers will be front and center.

CBS Early Game

Jacksonville @ Kansas City — Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

Houston @ NY Giants — Ian Eagle, Charles Davis

Cleveland @ Miami — Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta

Denver @ Tennessee — Andrew Catalon, James Lofton

CBS Late Game

Indianapolis @ Las Vegas — (LATE)Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

Fox Early Game

Minnesota @ Buffalo — Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston

Detroit @ Chicago — Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez

New Orleans @ Pittsburgh — Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth

FOX LATE GAME

Dallas @ Green Bay — Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen

Arizona @ LA Rams — Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

