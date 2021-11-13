NFL Week 10 schedule rankings

Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins kept up with the trend...

USA TODAY Network

The way things have played out so far this NFL season, there was little surprise when the Dolphins took care of the Ravens and their high-powered offense to kick off Week 10 on Thursday night. As the rest of the NFL teams (not on a bye week) get ready for Sunday’s action, here’s how the slate of Week 10 games stack up…

13. Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts

Bob Self/Florida Times-Union

The meeting between second- and third-place teams in the AFC South has no juice. Don’t expect Jacksonville to test Indy because it beat Buffalo. Here comes the letdown.

12. Detroit Lions at Pittsburgh Steelers

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

The only reason to watch this is if you are obsessed with the idea of the Lions going 0-17, and you want to chronicle their misery.

11. Buffalo Bills at New York Jets

Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com

The chances of the Bills losing back-to-back games to the Jaguars and Jets don’t seem likely. That said, they fell in Jacksonville last week and the Jets have beaten the Tennessee Titans at MetLife.

10. Philadelphia Eagles at Denver Broncos

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Sort of an intriguing matchup. Philly’s running game has come to life and Denver has a superb defense. Don’t expect fireworks but do expect a tight game.

9. Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals

James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

This one has gained a little intrigue because of Cam Newton’s return to the Panthers — but not enough to move past the bottom half of matchups. It’s still a safe bet that Kliff Kingsbury topples Matt Rhule in the former Big 12 coaches duel.

8. Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Teams that like to play it close. If everything goes as expected, the Vikings will get out to a lead and the Chargers will close and nail Minnesota in the final seconds.

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Washington Football Team

Story continues

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

This game is a rematch of teams that met in the playoffs last season—the first step the Buccaneers took toward their Super Bowl victory. It won’t carry those stakes but Tom Brady and Tampa are looking to shed the taste of the loss to New Orleans before the bye week.

6. Atlanta Falcons at Dallas Cowboys

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The last time these teams got together, the Falcons had an incredible collapse. Will it happen again? Will Dallas rebound from its loss to Denver?

5. Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers (Monday Night Football)

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles needs to rebound after an awful performance against Tennessee. The 49ers’ season is tracking toward dismal. SF needs something to get it going, and a victory over their SoCal division mates would be it.

4. Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

This rivalry never disappoints. The Chiefs and Raiders don’t like each other, and one can be sure the hitting will be hard and the emotions will flow.

3. Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots

USA TODAY Sports

Bill Belichick against his old, old team. The Browns and Patriots both need this game to build toward a playoff run. Neither can afford to lose ground—though someone will.

2. New Orleans Saints at Tennessee Titans

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com

The Titans look to continue their roll through teams that made the playoffs last season. The Saints are quietly on the heels of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A nice matchup between teams with playoff hopes.

1. Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers

Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK

We hope this is Russell Wilson against Aaron Rodgers. That’s an elite matchup on any menu.

1

1