NFL Week 10 schedule: Derrick Gunn's 5 games to watch

CHARGERS AT RAIDERS (8:20PM THURSDAY FOX/NFL)

Interesting matchup between these AFC West foes. Both are scraping tooth and nail to stay in contention, and both are within striking distance of the 1st place chiefs. The raiders biggest problem is they cant stop the pass. It doesn't help that they've already faced the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, and Matthew Stafford. Now they square off with the league passing leader Phillip Rivers (2609 yds). The chargers smoked Green Bay. They'll take this potential shootout for their 3rd win in a row.



PANTHERS AT PACKERS (4:25PM SUNDAY FOX)

Packers got flat out embarrassed by the chargers. Their defense continues to be a problem by giving up way to many big plays. Green Bay has allowed 39 plays of 20-plus yards and 13 of those have been 40-plus. Cam Newton isn't walking through that door for Carolina. The franchise QB is done for the season. But the panthers still have a defense that's among the leaders in Qb sacks, and RB Christian McCaffrey who is 2nd in the league in rushing, and just as lethal in the passing game. Packers D will continue to give up the big plays, but Aaron Rodgers will make even bigger plays at home. Pack in a close one.



RAMS AT STEELERS (4:25PM SUNDAY FOX)

Raise your hand if you're shocked that the rams are in 3rd place in the NFC West. On offense they just haven't been as explosive as we have been use to seeing. One of their main weapons WR Brandin Cooks will sit this one out because he's still in concussion protocol. The Steelers have won 3 in a row but they haven't been a dominating bunch this season. QB Mason Rudolph doesn't strike fear into any opponent and he's still not quite on the same page with explosive receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. Rams prove to be road tough in da Burgh.



VIKINGS AT COWBOYS (8:20PM SUNDAY NIGHT NBC)

Two teams with playoff aspirations airing it out down in big D. Two of the premiere RB'S sharing the same stage current rushing leader Dalvin Cook and defending rushing champ Ezekiel Elliott. When he's on Kirk Cousins is dangerous, but when he's off he messes up the viks flow. Dak Prescott is a much more efficient QB at home. Dallas will rise to the occasion in front of a prime time audience to stay in control of the NFC East.



SEAHAWKS AT NINERS (8:20PM MONDAY NIGHT)

Hawks are unbeaten on the road this season. The niners are unbeaten overall. San Frans defense is suffocating, but struggles against the run at times. Niners defensive leader Kwon Alexander is done for the year. Seattle D has only 15 sacks so far. If they don't get pressure on Jimmy Garopplo its over. Niners have already taken down the rams this season. They'll do the same to the leading MVP Candidate Russell Wilson and his crew.



