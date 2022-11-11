NFL Week 10 picks: Experts leaning Rams’ way vs. Cardinals

Since 2017, the Los Angeles Rams have absolutely owned the Arizona Cardinals. They’re 11-1 against their desert-based rivals, winning each of the last three meetings, as well.

These teams will square off again on Sunday afternoon, their second matchup of the 2022 season. With a win, the Rams can make it incredibly difficult for the Cardinals to reach the playoffs after starting 3-7. A loss will put the Rams in an even worse spot than the Cardinals, sinking their record to 3-6.

This is a huge game for both teams, and the experts are leaning the Rams’ way. According to NFL Pick Watch, 67% are taking the Rams to win outright. That’s with Matthew Stafford’s status up in the air, too.

When factoring in the spread, only 56% of experts are picking the Rams to cover. As of now, Los Angeles is favored by 1.5 points but opened the week as 3.5-point favorites before Stafford was put in the concussion protocol.

The Rams have covered the spread in eight of their last 10 games against the Cardinals.

