NFL Week 10 picks: Who the experts are taking in Commanders vs. Eagles

Can the Washington Commanders [4-5] pull off the biggest upset of the season on Monday Night Football against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles [8-0] from Lincoln Financial Field?

The odds are stacked against the Commanders, but Washington is coming off a last-second loss to the 8-1 Minnesota Vikings. That loss snapped Washington’s three-game winning streak.

So Monday night’s matchup isn’t exactly David vs. Goliath, but the Eagles dominated the Commanders 24-8 back in Week 3. Philadelphia sacked Washington quarterback Carson Wentz nine times during that game, but Wentz is not playing on Monday night. Taylor Heinicke will make his fourth start of the season for the Commanders.

With the Eagles being 11-point favorites, it’s no surprise that almost all of the experts are going with Philly. According to NFL Pick Watch, 98% of the experts picked the Eagles. Nikki Adams of BetUs was the lone holdout, picking the Commanders to not only cover but win the game.

Taylor Heinicke and the Washington Commanders will end the Eagles’ undefeated run with a Monday Night Football upset. Yup. That’s right. You read it here first!

It’s a bold prediction, but the Commanders are playing outstanding defense. If they can get help from Heinicke and the offense, this game will be much better than some believe. That’s just a lot of ifs.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire