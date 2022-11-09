NFL Week 10 picks: Bills-Vikings, Chargers-49ers highlight slate

NFL Week 10 picks: Bills-Vikings, Chargers-49ers and more originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Week 9 is officially in the books, meaning the 2022 NFL regular season is officially halfway over. Geez, that was fast.

Still, the best football is ahead of us, as several teams attempt to make a postseason push in one of the NFL's most balanced years in recent memory.

After going 9-4 and 10-3, respectively, in Week 8, NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux (80-54-1) and Matt Weyrich (87-47-1) are back with their picks for Week 10. All game times listed are EST.

Byes: Cincinnati Bengals, New York Jets, New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens

FALCONS (4-5) at PANTHERS (2-7)

Thursday, 8:15 p.m. on Amazon Prime

The NFL has had some bad luck when it comes to primetime games this year; this contest between Atlanta and Carolina certainly isn't the one to change that. However, when these two teams met a few weeks ago it was one of the best games on the day. Don't be surprised if this one is closer than people expect.

Ethan: Falcons 20, Panthers 17 | Matt: Falcons 24, Panthers 20

SEAHAWKS (6-3) at BUCCANEERS (4-5)

Sunday, 9:30 a.m. on NFL Network

The NFL heads to Germany this weekend and the fans in Deutschland are getting a good one. Seattle has been one of the most surprisingly good teams this year, while Tampa Bay will look to build off its comeback victory over the Rams last year. This one might be worth getting up to watch.

Ethan: Buccaneers 20, Seahawks 16 | Matt: Buccaneers 28, Seahawks 27

VIKINGS (7-1) at BILLS (6-2)

Sunday, 1:00 p.m. on FOX

The best game of the weekend, arguably, comes during the 1 p.m. slate when Minnesota travels to Buffalo in a battle of two first-place teams. The biggest storyline surrounding this matchup is the health of Josh Allen, as the Bills QB is dealing with an elbow injury. If Allen is able to play, this should be one of the most exciting games of the weekend -- and maybe the year.

Ethan: Vikings 27, Bills 24 | Matt: Bills 27, Vikings 24

LIONS (2-6) at BEARS (3-6)

Sunday, 1:00 p.m. on FOX

A classic NFC North battle between Chicago and Detroit. Chicago's offense has hit its stride as of late, while Detroit's defense -- last in almost every major statistical category -- is coming off its best performance of the year vs. Green Bay. This should be a fun one, if nothing else.

Ethan: Bears 31, Lions 24 | Matt: Bears 30, Lions 28

BRONCOS (3-5) at TITANS (5-3)

Sunday, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Denver, fresh off their bye, badly needs another victory this weekend in order to stay in the playoff hunt. Tennessee, on the other hand, is coming off a crushing Sunday Night Football loss to Kansas City. If the Titans can regroup well, expect them to pull away with this one.

Ethan: Titans 28, Broncos 17 | Matt: Titans 22, Broncos 14

JAGUARS (3-6) at CHIEFS (6-2)

Sunday, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Jacksonville pulled off an impressive victory over the Raiders this past weekend, coming back from 17 points down. The Jaguars will need a better start this week, however, if they hope to defeat another AFC West team in the high-powered Kansas City Chiefs.

Ethan: Chiefs 31, Jaguars 17 | Matt: Chiefs 31, Jaguars 28

BROWNS (3-5) at DOLPHINS (6-3)

Sunday, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Cleveland, fresh off their bye week, is looking to continue building momentum after beating Cincinnati, handily, the week before. Miami's defense has a ton of question marks, but it might not matter as long as the Dolphins' offense is playing this well. I'm not sure Cleveland's offense, even on their best day, can keep up with Miami right now.

Ethan: Dolphins 38, Browns 16 | Matt: Dolphins 33, Browns 21

TEXANS (1-6-1) at GIANTS (6-2)

Sunday, 1:00 p.m. on FOX

Don't expect a lot of points in this contest!

Ethan: Giants 16, Texans 6 | Matt: Giants 17, Texans 3

SAINTS (3-6) at STEELERS (2-6)

Sunday, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Man, when was the last time both the Steelers and Saints were below .500 this late into the season? With Big Ben and Drew Brees gone, this game simply doesn't provide the same intrigue it would've two, three, or four years ago.

Ethan: Saints 20, Steelers 13 | Matt: Saints 24, Steelers 10

COLTS (3-5-1) at RAIDERS (2-6)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. on CBS

Indianapolis' hiring of Jeff Saturday is the ultimate gamble, which is why it's perfect that the Colts travel to Las Vegas this weekend for the head coach's debut. The Colts are an absolute mess right now, but things aren't exactly pretty in the Sin City, either. This game can go in many different directions, none of which would be surprising.

Ethan: Raiders 24, Colts 13 | Matt: Raiders 23, Colts 18

COWBOYS (6-2) at PACKERS (3-6)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. on FOX

Green Bay is currently freefalling, evident by their latest loss to the lowly Lions this past weekend. The Packers insist there's still time to turn things around, yet facing Dallas provides one of their toughest tests yet. Things are looking bleak in Green Bay.

Ethan: Cowboys 28, Packers 20 | Matt: Cowboys 30, Packers 21

CARDINALS (3-6) at RAMS (3-5)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. on FOX

Believe it or not, this was a playoff matchup just 11 months ago. Both the Rams and Cardinals have had seasons to forget up until this point, but maybe a win Sunday could push one of these clubs in the right direction.

Ethan: Rams 24, Cardinals 21 | Matt: Rams 22, Cardinals 21

CHARGERS (5-3) at 49ERS (4-4)

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. on NBC

Besides Bills-Vikings, no other game on the slate this week is as intriguing as this contest. The Chargers, down what seems like a million starters, continue to find ways to play in close games -- and win more than not. The Niners, on the other hand, turned in their best performance of the year before the bye, highlighted by Christian McCaffrey's trifecta of TDs (one rushing, one passing, one receiving). You won't want to miss this one.

Ethan: 49ers 27, Chargers 24 | Matt: Chargers 28, 49ers 25

COMMANDERS (4-5) at EAGLES (8-0)

Monday, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN

The Commanders are probably kicking themselves for letting Sunday's game against Minnesota get away, but there's no time to dwell on it. Washington travels up I-95 to take on the NFL's lone undefeated team in a Week 3 rematch, one that saw Philadelphia win 24-8. Can Washington get over its Monday Night Football woes and knock off Philly?

Ethan: Eagles 27, Commanders 20 | Matt: Eagles 34, Commanders 24