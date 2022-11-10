NFL Week 10 parlay: Let’s make some money

Reuters

(Reuters) -U.S. homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc on Wednesday forecast first-quarter revenue below estimates and said it expects home prices to decline next year as a spike in mortgage rates and inflation dampen demand. After a long spell of rapid surges in home prices through most of last year, due to tight supply, they slowed in August from the record pace reached in March. Borrowings have become less affordable for customers as mortgage rates more than doubled since the beginning of the year, following the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy tightening to curb decades-high inflation.