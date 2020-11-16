The NFL’s Week 10 Overreaction Index: Quarterback Purgatory Edition

We have not yet made it to Thanksgiving, but for many NFL franchises, draft season is upon us. Teams like the New York Jets, the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Atlanta Falcons already have their eyes on the horizon, thinking of ways their franchises can be improved in the upcoming offseason.

And the eyes of their respective fan bases are staring at what could be around the corner as well.

For many NFL teams, the path to the playoffs begins with sorting out the quarterback position. The modern NFL in many ways remains a quarterback-driven league, and if you do not have the guy, you are floundering. This season has provided us with many examples of this basic tenet of the modern game.

Given this, many fan bases are clamoring for a new face at the position. With players such as Trevor Lawrence, Kyle Trask, Zach Wilson, Justin Fields, Trey Lance and Mac Jones looming as potential answers for franchises, fans are hopeful that one of these players could deliver to their team what young QBs such as Kyler Murray, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Lamar Jackson and Justin Herbert have delivered to other teams.

Hope.

After all, the NFL Draft is packaged hope. It gives fans of all 32 teams the hope that next year will be the year, and that better days – or in the case of the defending Super Bowl Champion continued success – is just around the corner.

With that in mind, what teams are really going to be in the mix for a new face at the position? In this edition of Monday Overreactions, we look at the teams that could be pondering a switch, and decide whether they should.

New York Jets

(AP Photo/AJ Mast)

The New York Jets seem to be in danger of crash-landing into an 0-16 finish. That would put them in the driver’s seat come draft time, enabling them to have their choice of any player in the upcoming class. Including any of the quarterbacks. For many Jets fans, that means moving on from Sam Darnold and selecting Trevor Lawrence. Or perhaps Justin Fields. But the majority of Jets fans seem ready to cast their lot with a new face at QB and move on from Sam Darnold. But is this the right move? Or is it overreaction? Verdict: No overreaction. Bill Walsh, who forgot more about quarterbacks before breakfast than I will ever know, often said that it takes three years for a QB to figure things out in the NFL. We are well into the third year of Sam Darnold in New York. Sure, he has battled injuries, and mono, and yes Adam Gase, but we have seen enough of Darnold to know that at a bare minimum, the jury is still out. Given that, the Jets have no choice but to address the position. After all, we can assume that Gase is going to be fired at some point, and while a new head coach might be high on Darnold’s potential, he also might not. This is not the Jared Goff/Sean McVay situation, where you had just one year of film on a player and you are hoping a new face can turn him around. Darnold will have three years under his belt when the Jets hire a new coach. With a decision looming on his fifth-year option, the Jets have to make a bold move now. That bold move is a new QB.

Jacksonville Jaguars

(Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports)

This also seems like a no-brainer. Coming into this season there were more than a few people on the Gardner Minshew bandwagon, this author among them. Minshew flashed potential as a rookie in 2019, and his footwork in the pocket - coupled with experience in Mike Leach’s offense while at Washington State - gave me and others hope that his success as a rookie would continue into 2020. After a great season-opener against the INdianapolis Colts, a pretty solid defense as we have seen this year, Minshew came crashing back to Earth and was eventually benched due to a combination of ineffectiveness and poor play. That opened the door to Jake Luton. The rookie from Oregon State showed similar promise in his first start against the Houston Texans, but his performance this past Sunday against the Green Bay Packers was more of a mixed bag. He did have a beautiful throw to Keelan Cole on a third quarter touchdown, but that came in the wake of a first half where he struggled. As such, with the Jaguars driving hard towards an early pick in the draft, it is time to scout quarterbacks Jaguars fans. Again. You need to draft one early. Verdict: No overreaction. Honestly, the Jacksonville Jaguars have been looking for the answer at quarterback for the past decade. Here is a list of their Week 1 starting quarterbacks over the past ten years: 2011: Luke McCown and Blaine Gabbert 2012: Blaine Gabbert and Chad Henne 2013: Blain Gabbert and Chad Henne 2014: Chad Henne and Blake Bortles 2015-2017: Blake Bortles 2018: Blake Bortles and Cody Kessler 2019: Gardner Minshew and Nick Foles 2020: Gardner Minshew and Jake Luton (so far) That is not exactly a Murderer’s Row of passers. They need to find the answer, and perhaps they have still been searching since 2011. Hopefully they find it this spring.

Carolina Panthers

(Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports)

Now things get a bit more interesting. Coming into 2020, many thought the Carolina Panthers sported the weakest roster in the league. Sure Christian McCaffrey is one of the most talented and versatile running backs in the league, but outside of him, there were question marks on both sides of the football. Perhaps none bigger than at quarterback, where the organization looked to roll with Teddy Bridgewater after signing him in free agency. The results? Bridgewater has played solid football this year, and while the Panthers do not have a winning record, they have been competitive in almost every single game this season, including wins against the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Chargers. Back in Week 9, they were a two-point conversion away from tying the Kansas City Chiefs last in the contest. So while they might be 3-6, they have other issues than quarterback. Still, the draw of a new face at the position will be too much for the organization to overcome, and Bridgewater’s days are numbered in Carolina. They’ll need to draft a new quarterback. Verdict: Huge overreaction. I’ll plant my flag on Bridgewater Hill right now, and the knee injury he suffered late against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers does nothing to change that. The Panthers are playing well on the offensive side of the football, despite their record, and Joe Brady has found ways to make Bridgewater an effective NFL passer this season. They might have a chance to draft a new quarterback, but they do not need to. A much smarter move for the Panthers would be to build around Bridgewater and add some pieces on both sides of the football. This is not a case of quarterback purgatory at all, Bridgewater has shown both in the past - and this season as well - that he can lead a team to the postseason. Build around him.

San Francisco 49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo 49ers

(Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)

This might be the organization that is most emblematic of the notion that “if you do not have the guy, you are floundering.” After a playoff run to the Super Bowl where Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers defense limited what Jimmy Garoppolo needed to do, the organization lost a Super Bowl when the game was put into his hands. That continued into this year. And yes, the 49ers struggled this year with injuries, but quarterback was a bit part of those struggles. They need to fix the position. They need to draft a quarterback. Verdict: No overreaction. While Garoppolo is in the middle of a five-year contract worth over $130 million, it does get a bit easier for the organization to move on from him after this season. Releasing Garoppolo prior to June of 2021 would result in a dead cap hit of just under $3 million and cap savings of $24 million, according to Spotrac.com. Now, who would be a fit for the 49ers? If the draft happened right now they would be picking in the middle of the first round, perhaps too late to land a Lawrence or a Fields, but that might be in range for quarterbacks like Trey Lance, Mac Jones, Zach Wilson or Kyle Trask. If you look at Shanahan’s moves at the position over the past few years (drafting C.J. Beathard, trying to land Kirk Cousins, playing with Garoppolo, playing with Nick Mullens) you could say that he has a type. As such, Lance and Jones might be the ones to watch. But imagine for a moment Wilson’s combination of arm talent and athleticism in Shanahan’s system… Either way, the idea that the 49ers are moving on from Garoppolo is not an overreaction at all.

Minnesota Vikings

(Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports)

Speaking of the aforementioned Kirk Cousins. Right now the Minnesota Vikings are trying to follow that San Francisco 49ers gameplan. They are relying on the running game, their defense, and limiting what Cousins needs to do in the passing game. During their two-game winning streak heading into tonight Cousins has taken a backseat to Dalvin Cook and the running game. He attempted 14 passes against the Green Bay Packers in Week 8, and 20 against the Detroit Lions in Week 9. As Doug Farrar termed it, these are Bob Griese 1972 statlines. Whether it is sustainable remains to be seen. But the fact that Minnesota needs to style the offense in this manner speaks to the larger picture the Vikings face. Cousins is not the long-term answer at the position, and frankly he might never have been. As such, Minnesota needs to move on this draft cycle. They have to draft a quarterback. Verdict: Huge overreaction. Unfortunately, that might not be possible. This is not a defense of Cousins, but trying to move on from him might be a mistake. A financial one, one that would compound the previous mistakes that were made when the Vikings handed Cousins a huge contract, and then a big extension. Look at it this way. According to Spotrac.com, if the Vikings were to release cousins prior to June 1st, they would be on the hook for over $40 million in dead cap money and would actually take a $10 million hit towards their 2021 salary cap. If they were to release him after June 1st, they would be hit with $66 million in dead cap in 2021, another $10 million in dead cap in 2022, and they would take a $35 million hit towards their 2021 cap. The numbers work in their favor if they trade Cousins, but what team is going to take on those kinds of numbers? The Minnesota Vikings made their Cousins-sized bed. Now they have to lie in it. Sure, they could draft a quarterback and pay Cousins those dollars to sit on the bench, but in all likelihood they’ll have to ride this out until the bitter end.

New York Giants

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

There are two different ways to view the quarterback situation with the New York Giants. Unlike their counterparts at MetLife Stadium, the Giants are arguably closer to being competitive than the New York Jets. Their defense is playing well, they are technically in contention thanks to being in the dreadful NFC East, and despite a lack of consistency there are weapons on offense around the quarterback. When you look at games like their loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back in Week 8 - a loss that largely came due to three critical mistakes from Daneil Jones - you can see where a quarterback change might be all that the Giants need. Then there is the more optimistic approach. The one that highlights that Jones is now in his third different offense in three years, and when you factor in the lack of a standard preseason and training camp, it would be tough for any young quarterback to excel in such an environment. Put some more weapons around him - or upgrade the offensive line - get Saquon Barkley back in 2021, and you will see Jones and this offense flourish. Sadly, NFL organizations and fan bases are not known for their patience. As such, Jones will be on the outside looking in come 2021 as the Giants move on from him early in his career. Verdict: Overreaction. Now, I was not the biggest Daniel Jones fan during his draft process. Like many, I viewed him as a one-read quarterback who would face a steep learning curve as he adjusts to the NFL. Jason Garrett has found ways to cater to this skill-set - perhaps most notably the failed two-point conversion against Tampa Bay - but the results have not been there yet. However, I do not think it is time to move on from Jones, not just yet. Remember that three-year window previously discussed in reference to Bill Walsh and Sam Darnold? Jones is just in the second year of that life cycle. He would benefit from more time, or at a bare minimum two-straight years in the same offense. The bigger need for the Giants perhaps comes along the offensive line, or they could potentially trade back and make additions at a number of positions including wide receiver, linebacker or defensive back. As such, the idea that the Giants should address quarterback early seems, to me at least, to be a bit of an overreaction.

Denver Broncos

(Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

Things are not pretty in Denver right now. In the wake of their 37-12 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Broncos sit at 3-6 and the slim playoff chances they held a few weeks ago are slipping away. Perhaps more concerning is the play of second-year quarterback Drew Lock. In the loss, Lock threw four interceptions and completed less than 50% of his passes. On the year, Lock has completed just 55% of his throws for 1,497 yards and seven touchdowns, against ten interceptions. If this season was all about putting Lock in position to be successful - which John Elway did by drafting Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler - and then evaluating him, the results are not inspiring confidence. Perhaps most concerning is this, from Lock after the game: https://twitter.com/MaseDenver/status/1328137205026496512 If you're Elway, you have to be thinking it's time to draft another quarterback. Is he right in doing so? Verdict: Overreaction...for now. I'm not ready to give up on Lock...yet. This has been a season filled with injuries, both to Lock himself and to players around him such as Courtland Sutton, who the Broncos anticipated would be a big weapon for Lock. That being said, there are issues and concerns. Especially when you see that above quote after the Raiders game. Lock certainly has to play better, and if you look at Denver's schedule going forward he will have some chances. The Broncos will face the Chargers in Week 16, and Lock led a comeback win against Los Angeles a few weeks ago. They will also face the Carolina Panthers, who have struggled at times defensively. But Lock likely has seven games to prove he deserves the job. His first task? Taking care of the football.

Dallas Cowboys

(Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)

This is one where I might get emotional. After failing to sign quarterback Dak Prescott to an extension this past offseason, the Dallas Cowboys placed the franchise tag on their signal-caller and looked to renew contract discussions down the road. Unfortunately, Prescott suffered a season-ending injury, and the Cowboys seem destined for an early draft pick. That means the organization could theoretically decide to draft a new quarterback rather than sign Prescott to the extension he earned with his play. (I said I might get emotional here). Sure, those of us in the media space have theorized that at some point organizations are going to simply move on from young quarterbacks rather than double down on mistakes, and we are seeing that perhaps play out in Chicago and other NFL cities. So would doing the same with Dak Prescott really be a mistake? Verdict: Huge overreaction. Yes, yes it would. The idea of teams moving on from young quarterbacks is so they avoid the concept of “QB purgatory,” where you have a signal-caller who is just good enough to keep you competitive, but is not good enough to get you over the top. The poster child for this? Current Dallas backup Andy Dalton. Dalton was just good enough to get the Cincinnati Bengals into contention, but could never get them to the promised land. That is not Prescott. Prescott is a different quarterback altogether. As such, any decision by Dallas that signals they are moving on from him would be foolish. If they are fortunate enough to land an early pick, trade back with one of the truly QB needy teams and use the resulting haul to retool the offensive line and fix the defense. Then, sign Prescott and profit in 2021.