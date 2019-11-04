NFL Week 10 Opening Odds

An NFC West clash in the City by the Bay takes center stage for NFL Week 10. Covers checks in on the opening odds and early action for that game and three others, with insights from John Murray, director of The SuperBook at Westgate in Las Vegas.

San Francisco puts its perfect record on the line in the Monday night game, which follows a mini-bye, as Kyle Shanahan’s squad played in the Week 9 Thursday nighter. The 49ers (8-0 SU, 5-3 ATS) took a 21-7 halftime lead at Arizona, then held on for a 27-24 victory as healthy 10.5-point road favorites.

The Niners are the NFL’s lone unbeaten team, after New England lost at Baltimore on Sunday night.

Seattle won five of its last six in working to keep pace with the Niners. In Week 9, the Seahawks (7-2 SU, 4-5 ATS) got stretched to overtime after a last-minute Tampa Bay touchdown, but got out with a 40-34 win and cover as 4-point home faves.

“We opened 49ers -6.5 and are still there,” Murray told Covers on Sunday night. “A lot of moneyline parlays and teasers are going to close with San Francisco. Seattle is not nearly as good as its record. Although in fairness, San Francisco probably isn’t either.”

Dallas returns from its bye week after snapping a three-game SU and ATS skid in Week 8. The Cowboys (4-3 SU and ATS) rumbled over Philadelphia 37-10 laying 3 points at home.

Meanwhile, Minnesota blew an opportunity to beat a Kansas City team that was minus Patrick Mahomes in Week 9. The Vikings (6-3 SU, 5-4 ATS) went off as 5.5-point road favorites and lost outright 26-23 on a final-seconds field goal.

“We opened Cowboys -3 (-110) and took some Vikings money, and we are now at -3 (even),” Murray said. “We will need the Vikings by kickoff.”

Which will be in prime time, as this is the Week 10 Sunday night game.

Green Bay was a popular Week 9 play with sharps and the public, but saw its four-game win streak end. The Packers (7-2 SU, 6-3 ATS) were 4-point road favorites against the Los Angeles Chargers, yet never led in a 26-11 setback.

Carolina rebounded from a San Francisco slaughter while moving to 5-1 SU and ATS behind Kyle Allen, subbing for the injured Cam Newton. The Panthers (5-3 SU and ATS) topped Tennessee 30-20 giving 3.5 points at home in Week 9.

“We opened Packers -5 and are now at -5.5 off some bets,” Murray said. “The Packers are another team that isn’t as good as their record, and they were exposed a little this week by the Chargers.”

At the season’s midway point, defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles finds itself looking up at two teams in the NFC West, San Francisco and Seattle. The Rams (5-3 SU, 6-2 ATS) had their bye in Week 9, after beating Cincinnati 24-10 as 12-point home favorites in Week 8.

Pittsburgh is doing what it can to salvage a season in which Ben Roethlisberger (elbow) was lost for the year in Week 2. The Steelers (4-4 SU, 5-3 ATS) squeaked by Indianapolis 26-24 as 1-point home favorites, winning after the Colts missed a late field goal.

“We opened Rams -3.5 and have been pushed up to -4,” Murray said. “The Rams will be one of the most public sides next week. Books will be Steelers fans.”

Patrick Everson is a Las Vegas-based senior writer for Covers.com. Follow him on Twitter: @Covers_Vegas.