NFL Week 10 Mismatch Manifesto

The NFL is a matchup-driven league. Offensive coordinators are always looking to scheme their playmakers into one-on-one situations against a defender, while defensive coordinators will attempt to do anything in their power to upset the timing and rhythm of the opposing QB.

Despite the obvious impact that defenses have on opposing offenses, fantasy players and fans alike are often left with one-way metrics to describe offenses and defenses that they are then forced to compare against each other in an attempt to identify mismatches.

The goal here is to provide easy-to-decipher charts and notes to define each week’s key matchups and advantages on both sides of the ball in:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Explosive Plays

Pace

Pressure

Trench Battles

Passing Game

Red Zone Efficiency

Last week's analysis helped us identify the likes of Derrick Henry, Matthew Stafford, Josh Jacobs as well as the entire Seahawks-Buccaneers' matchup as prime plays.

The following charts display matchup-specific information meant to highlight the largest mismatches in these ever-important facets of football to ultimately gain actionable betting and fantasy takeaways. And, of course, to have fun.

Note: This data is based on what has happened in Weeks 1-9.

Explosive Plays

Big plays make the football world go round. Matchups between explosive offenses and leaky defenses are exactly what we’re looking for when compiling game stacks in DFS, or when betting an over. We can calculate this with help from NFL.com’s team-based statistics.

Story continues

Explosive Pass Rate : The sum of an offense’s rate of 20-plus yard completions per pass attempt and the opposing defense’s rate of 20-plus yard completions allowed per pass attempt. A higher percentage is better for offenses (green is good, red is bad).

Explosive Run Rate: The sum of an offense’s rate of 20-plus yard gains per rush attempt and the opposing defense’s rate of 20-plus yard runs allowed per rush attempt. A higher percentage is better for offenses (green is good, red is bad).

Week 10 Explosive

QBs that could struggle to consistently create chunk plays through the air include: Ryan Fitzpatrick, Daniel Jones, Baker Mayfield and Mason Rudolph.

Perhaps feeding the Browns' No. 1 WR anything resembling a featured workload would help the Browns create more explosive pass plays. Overall, Odell Beckham Jr. already has more games without at least eight targets (4) in 2019 than he did in any single season with the Giants from 2014-2018. With that said: I'll have plenty of exposure to OBJ in DraftKings tournaments, as he hasn't been this cheap ($6,100) since 2014.

Additionally, the likes of Matt Ryan, Kyle Allen and Ryan Tannehill aren't in anything resembling a smash spot.

Backfields that are poised for success in busting off some big runs include the Ravens, Chiefs, Falcons, Seahawks, 49ers, Packers, Browns and Raiders.

Damien Williams has regained his role as the Chiefs' featured RB. Overall, he was one of just 12 RBs to play at least 70% of their offense's snaps in Week 9. Credit to Williams for displaying some truly elite tackle-breaking ability over the past two weeks. He ranks eighth among 52 qualified RBs in PFF's Elusive Rating metric on the season. Williams has 21 touches since LeSean McCoy lost a fumble in the third quarter of the Chiefs' Week 8 loss to the Packers; Shady and Darrel Williams have combined for just five combined carries and receptions during that span.

The Jets and Dolphins are the only offenses that still don't have a rush of at least 20 yards through seven weeks.

Additional run games that don't appear to be set up all that well to break off some explosive plays on the ground include the Lions, Bengals, Titans, Buccaneers and Cowboys.

Pace

Fast-paced games lead to more plays, which lead to more points. Every week usually consists of at least a few games that could resemble a track meet based on their combined situation-neutral pace (Football Outsiders).

Combined Situation-Neutral Pace: Represents the combined situation-neutral pace between each matchup’s two offenses. A lower number indicates fewer average seconds per play (green = fast-paced game), while a higher number indicates more average seconds per play (red = slow-paced game).

Week 10 Pace

The week's fastest-paced matchups feature the Cardinals (No. 1 in situation neutral pace) at the Buccaneers (No. 17) as well as the Rams (No. 2) at the Steelers (No. 19).

Additional matchups that could more closely resemble a track meet include Ravens at Bengals, Chiefs at Titans and Vikings at Cowboys.

The week's slowest-paced matchups feature the Chargers (No. 30) at the Raiders (No. 15) as well as the Giants (No. 9) at the Jets (No. 31).

Additional matchups that could move more slowly than fantasy owners would prefer include Bills at Browns, Lions at Bears and Dolphins at Colts.

Pressure

An overmatched offensive line can result in poor fantasy days for all skill-position players involved. Meanwhile, QBs with all day to throw can help generate points in bunches. We can determine which offensive lines might be especially better (or worse) this week with help from Pro Football Focus’ offensive and defensive pressure statistics.

Combined Pressure Rate: The sum of the offensive line’s rate of pressures allowed per dropback and the opposing defense’s total pressures generated per dropback. A higher percentage (red) is better for defenses and indicates that QB could be under fire, while a lower percentage (green) indicates that matchup’s QB could face reduced pressure.

Week 10 Pressure

QBs that could be under consistent duress this week include Russell Wilson, Jared Goff, Sam Darnold, Kirk Cousins and Matt Ryan.

Wilson should be the MVP frontrunner after nine weeks of action. Overall, he ranks among the league's top-five QBs in adjusted yards per attempt (No. 2), QB rating (No. 1), TD rate (No. 1), yards per attempt (No. 5) and fantasy points (No. 1). Don't even think about fading Wilson this week despite the tough matchup.

Tyler Lockett is the PPR WR3 after nine weeks and already has a career-high 72 targets. Continue to treat him as an every-week WR1, although 49ers slot CB K'Waun Williams deserves credit for allowing the fourth-lowest passer rating on balls thrown into his slot coverage among 51 qualified corners.

Be sure to check out my Week 10 WR/CB Breakdown with TE Analysis for more specific matchup information on every passing game.

The Jets (43.5%), Seahawks (41.6%) and Vikings (40.8%) are the only offenses to be pressured on at least 40% of their dropbacks this season.

Drew Brees, Jimmy Garoppolo, Derek Carr, Ryan Finley and Kyler Murray stand out as QBs that could have all day to throw this week.

Still, I wouldn't expect much out of the Bengals' rookie QB in his first career start. Finley (6.3% deep-ball rate) joined an underwhelming group of QBs featuring Mike Glennon (6.6%), Ryan Griffin (6.5%) and Nathan Peterman (6%) as the only signal callers to throw the ball more than 20-plus yards downfield on fewer than seven percent of their passes during the preseason (PFF). Only the Dolphins (16.8 points) are implied to score fewer points than the Bengals (17.8) this week (FantasyLabs).

The Eagles, Saints, Rams, Steelers, 49ers, Vikings, Patriots, Packers and Cowboys have separated themselves to this point as the league's top defenses in creating consistent pressure.

Trench Battles

RBs receive most of the praise for an offense’s rushing output, but an overmatched offensive line can thwart a team’s run game before it even has a chance to get started. We can determine the offensive lines that might be especially better (or worse) off this week with help from Football Outsiders' offensive and defensive adjusted line yards per rush statistics.

Combined Adjusted Line Yards Per Rush: The sum of an offensive line’s adjusted line yards per rush and the opposing defense’s adjusted line yards allowed per rush. A higher number (green) is good for RBs, while a lower number (red) indicates that matchup’s offense could have some trouble consistently running the ball.

Week 10 Adjusted Line Yards

The Bills, Cowboys, Panthers and Colts boast the week's most favorable matchups in the trenches.

Marlon Mack could be relied on more than ever with Jacoby Brissett (knee) banged up. The entire Colts' rushing attack is set up brilliantly against the Dolphins' 31st-ranked defense in rush DVOA.

Tevin Coleman was my favorite RB play in Week 8, while Derrick Henry got the nod in Week 9. This week I'm most intrigued by Bills RB Devin Singletary. The rookie boasts the week's single-best matchup in combined adjusted line yards per rush. Additionally, he racked up 20 carries in Week 9 alone after having 20 combined carries in his first four games, demonstrating the ability to work as more than just a pass-down back for the first time all season. Overall, Singletary has racked up an absurd 6.7 yards per carry this season and is tied with Dalvin Cook for the 12th-best Elusive Rating (PFF) among 52 qualified RBs. I absolutely love Singletary at just $5,000 on DraftKings this week in GPP and cash lineups alike.

Check out my Week 10 Backfield Report for more specific information on the league's ever-evolving RB stables.

The Ravens, Raiders, Saints, Vikings and 49ers also boast above-average matchups at the line of scrimmage.

The Ravens (2.89), Giants (2.62), Cardinals (2.52), Panthers (2.41) and Texans (2.19) have been the league's best rush offenses when it comes to yards before contact per rush this season.

Rookie Josh Jacobs has quickly emerged as one of the league's best talents at the RB position. The only thing that has somewhat held Jacobs back has been usage. Overall, he's played fewer than 60% of the offense's snaps in all but two games this season. Richard (17 targets) and Washington (11) have been just as involved as Jacobs (15) when it comes to pass-game opportunities. Give this man the ball as much as possible, please.

The Cowboys (5.14), Saints (5.11), Bills (5.08), Raiders (4.98) and Vikings (4.82) are the league's only offenses that have averaged more than 4.75 adjusted line yards per rush this season.

The Bengals, Giants, Chiefs, Cardinals and Falcons stand out as offenses that could have a tough time creating much of a consistent push against their respective opponent's fearsome defensive lines.

Saquon Barkley fantasy owners shouldn't sweat the moderately tough matchup. Only 14 players in the entire league have more targets than Barkley (23) over the past three weeks.

Editor's Note: Drafting is only half the battle. Dominate all season long with our Season Pass! Use our NEW Start/Sit Tool, Trade Analyzer, Consensus Rankings, Projections and more on your way to a championship! Click here for more!

Passing Game

Some pass offenses are obviously more efficient than others, while certain secondaries are seemingly capable of shutting down any aerial attack. We can determine the week’s largest mismatches in the passing game using each offense’s and defense’s net yards per pass attempt (via Pro Football Reference).

Combined Net Yards Per Pass Attempt: Net yards gained per pass attempt differs from yards per attempt by accounting for sacks. The rate is calculated by subtracting a QB's sack yards from his passing yards, then dividing that number by the sum of the QB's pass attempts and sacks taken. A higher number (green) is good for QBs and receivers, while a lower number (red) indicates that matchup’s pass offense could be in trouble.

Week 10 Net Yards

Philip Rivers, Lamar Jackson and Drew Brees are set up the best to consistently find success through the air this week.

That's right: Jackson is set up brilliantly in the passing game AND as a runner this week. The Bengals have allowed a league-high 352 rushing yards to opposing QBs this season, yielding big performances to each of Jackson (19-152-1), Kyler Murray (10-93-1) and Josh Allen (9-46-0).

Red Zone Efficiency

The field shrinks inside the red zone, as the defense essentially gains an extra sideline with the back of the end zone limiting the types of vertical concepts that offenses can run. We can help identify which teams have the best potential to cash in on their opportunities inside the 20-yard line using each offense and defense's red zone TD rates (via TeamRankings.com).

Combined Red Zone TD Rate: The sum of an offense's rate of TDs per red zone possession and the defense's percentage of TDs allowed per red zone possession. A higher percentage (green) indicates an efficient offense inside the 20-yard line against a defense that struggles to keep their opponents out of the end zone, while a lower percentage (red) indicates an offense that hasn't had much success converting their scoring chances into six points and is facing a defense that has managed to largely thrive with their backs against the wall.

Week 10 Red Zone