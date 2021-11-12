NFL Week 10 injury report roundup: Joey Bosa, Keenan Allen questionable for Chargers

Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Dolphins and it continues with 12 more games on Sunday, which means that the 24 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their final injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

Vikings at Chargers

LB Anthony Barr (knee) and DT Michael Pierce (elbow) won’t play for the Vikings. CB Bashaud Breeland (groin) is the sole player listed as questionable.

Chargers LB Joey Bosa (ankle) and WR Keenan Allen (knee) are listed as questionable for the Chargers. CB Ryan Smith (knee) is out while CB Michael Davis (hamstring) and RB Justin Jackson (quad) are listed as doubtful. S Nasir Adderley (ankle) and DB Mark Webb (knee) got questionable tags as well.

Jaguars at Colts

Jaguars RB James Robinson (heel) is listed as questionable after missing last Sunday’s win over the Bills.

WR T.Y. Hilton (concussion) didn’t get an injury designation for the Colts. CB Xavier Rhodes (calf) has been ruled out and DT DeForest Buckner (back) is listed as questionable.

Browns at Patriots

RB Nick Chubb isn’t on the injury report, but he’s been ruled out because he remains on the COVID-19 reserve list. RB Demetric Felton is out for the same reason and CB Greedy Williams (shoulder) is listed as questionable. DE Takk McKinley (groin) is the only player ruled out with an injury.

Story continues

Patriots running backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson are both listed as questionable after missing practice all week while in the concussion protocol. P Jake Bailey (knee), LB Ja'whaun Bentley (ribs), K Nick Folk (knee), WR N'Keal Harry (knee), LB Dont'a Hightower (ankle), G Shaq Mason (abdomen), CB Jalen Mills (thigh), WR Gunner Olszewski (concussion), TE Jonnu Smith, and LB Kyle Van Noy (groin) are also listed as questionable. LB Jamie Collins (ankle) is listed as doubtful, so he’s unlikely to play.

Bills at Jets

Bills LB Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring) has been ruled out for this week.

The Jets list QB Zach Wilson (knee) as doubtful, but they’ve already said Mike White will start with Joe Flacco backing him up. T Chuma Edoga (knee) is also listed as doubtful. while WR Corey Davis (hip), RB Tevin Coleman (hamstring), DE Shaq Lawson (hamstring), and G Alijah Vera-Tucker (toe) are listed as questionable.

Lions at Steelers

The Lions could get T Taylor Decker (finger) on the field for the first time this season after listing him as questionable. K Austin Seibert (hip) and RB Jamaal Williams will not play. LB Austin Bryant (shoulder) joins Decker in the questionable category.

WR Chase Claypool (toe) is the lone Steeler with an injury designation. He has been ruled out.

Saints at Titans

RB Alvin Kamara (knee) will not be in the lineup for the Saints in Tennessee. S C.J. Gardner-Johnson (foot) and T Terron Armstead (knee, shoulder) are also out this week. WR Ty Montgomery (hamstring) and DE Carl Granderson (shoulder) are listed as questionable.

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill (illness) didn’t practice Friday, but he’s set to play on Sunday. WR Julio Jones (hamstring) is questionable after missing practice on Friday. LB Rashaan Evans (ankle) and DL Teair Tart (groin) join him in that category. DB Dane Cruikshank (knee), LB David Long (hamstring), and CB Greg Mabin (ankle) have been ruled out.

Falcons at Cowboys

The Falcons ruled out DB Kendall Sheffield (hamstring) and they don’t expect to have LB Steven Means (knee), TE Lee Smith (back), and DL Jonathan Bullard (concussion) after listing them as doubful. DL John Cominsky (shoulder) is listed as questionable.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said on Friday morning that the team would wait to see if LT Tyron Smith (ankle) practiced Saturday before determining his game status, but they wound up ruling him out on Friday afternoon. WR Cedrick Wilson (shoulder) and QB Will Grier (knee) are listed as questionable.

Buccaneers at Washington

WR Antonio Brown (ankle) and TE Rob Gronkowski (back) remain out for the Buccaneers. CB Dee Delaney (ankle), WR Chris Godwin (foot), and LB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder, hand) are listed as questionable.

Washington is set to get G Brandon Scherff and CB William Jackson III (knee) back after taking both players off their final injury report of the week. RT Sam Cosmi (ankle), WR Dyami Brown (knee), and TE Sammis Reyes (hip) are listed as questionable. WR Curtis Samuel (groin), DE Montez Sweat (jaw), and DB Benjamin St-Juste (illness, concussion) are not going to play.

Panthers at Cardinals

DE Brian Burns (foot) and LB Frankie Luvu (knee) are listed as questionable for the Panthers. They have ruled CB Rashaan Melvin (hand) and CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver (toe) out.

WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) and QB Kyler Murray (ankle) are going to be game-time decisions for the Cardinals. S Budda Baker (knee), C Max Garcia (Achilles), WR Rondale Moore (neck), and DE Jordan Phillips (groin) are also listed as questionable. RB Chase Edmonds (ankle), G Justin Pugh (calf), RB Jonathan Ward (concussion), and S James Wiggins (knee) are all out this week.

Seahawks at Packers

QB Russell Wilson (finger) is set to come off injured reserve and start, but RB Chris Carson (neck) isn’t ready yet. CB Blessuan Austin (not injury related – personal matter) and S Marquise Blair (knee) have been ruled out. LB Cody Barton (quadricep) and DT Al Woods (not injury related) are listed as questionable.

The Packers expect to activate QB Aaron Rodgers from the COVID-19 reserve list in time to play, but T David Bakhtiari (knee), TE Dominique Dafney (hamstring), and DE Kingsley Keke (concussion) are considered doubtful to play. DT Kenny Clark (back), WR Equanimeous St. Brown (ankle), and CB Eric Stokes (knee) have questionable tags.

Eagles at Broncos

T Andre Dillard (knee) and DE Josh Sweat (concussion) are the only two Eagles with injury designations. Both players are tagged as questionable.

The Broncos ruled out starting offensive tackles Garett Bolles (ankle) and Bobby Massie (ankle). DE McTelvin Agim (knee), RB Mike Boone (hip), LB Baron Browning (back), DE Shelby Harris (illness), TE Albert Okwuegbunam (knee), WR Tim Patrick (knee), LB Malik Reed (hip), G Dalton Risner (foot), S Caden Sterns (shoulder), and CB Patrick Surtain II (knee) make up a sizable questionable contingent.

Chiefs at Raiders

T Lucas Niang (ribs) and T Mike Remmers (knee) are out for the Chiefs. CB L’Jarius Sneed (ankle, wrist) is listed as questionable.

The Raiders won’t have S Tyree Gillespie (hamstring) or LB Nick Kwiatkoski (ankle) on Sunday night. CB Keisean Nixon (ankle) and CB Amik Robertson (hip) are likely to miss the game after drawing doubtful tags.

NFL Week 10 injury report roundup: Joey Bosa, Keenan Allen questionable for Chargers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk