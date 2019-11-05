NFL Week 10 Injury Dashboard

The NFL's decision to get rid of the "Probable" injury designation has resulted in an overwhelming majority of players being labeled "Questionable" ahead of Sunday. Luckily, we can mostly sift through the noise and determine which questionable players have a good or bad chance of playing by tracking daily practice participation and news.

You can view every injured player's daily practice participation as well as their estimated and official game status in the table below, but first let's break down some of the week's most-important news to monitor.

Cardinals RBs David Johnson (ankle) and Chase Edmonds (hamstring) are each banged up, but Johnson is at least tentatively expected to suit up Sunday against the Buccaneers. Still, it's unlikely Johnson resumes a true workhorse role after how well Kenyan Drake performed in his Cardinals' debut.

Falcons QB Matt Ryan (ankle) and RB Ito Smith (concussion) each had a bye week to get right. Ryan is expected to suit up Sunday against the Saints. Smith's practice participation will need to be monitored. Devonta Freeman (80% snaps, 21 combined carries and targets) worked well ahead of Brian Hill (14%, 3) with Smith sidelined in Week 8.

Panthers QB Cam Newton (foot) has again been ruled out. The Kyle Allen era will continue against the Packers.

Bengals WR A.J. Green (ankle) is tentatively expected to make his season debut against the Ravens. His presence will likely bump Alex Erickson out of 3-WR sets. Still, the entire Bengals Offense is a bit of a mystery with Ryan Finley taking over for Andy Dalton.

Colts QB Jacoby Brissett (knee) as well as WRs T.Y. Hilton (calf) and Parris Campbell (hand) are each dealing with injuries. Brissett has an MCL sprain and is shaping up as a true game-time decision for Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins. Hilton and Campbell are each expected to miss a few weeks. Brian Hoyer will be under center if Brissett is ultimately sidelined, while the Colts are expected to roll with Zach Pascal, Chester Rogers and Deon Cain in 3-WR sets.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (ankle) seemed to be close to suiting up in each of the last two weeks. His return against the Titans in Week 10 could help elevate the offense's complementary pieces, but continue to fire up each of Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce as high-end fantasy options even if Matt Moore is once again under center.

Rams WR Brandin Cooks (concussion) and RB Malcolm Brown (ankle) are each uncertain ahead of the team's matchup against the Steelers. Cooks is reportedly not dealing with a long-term injury. Josh Reynolds will replace him in 3-WR sets for however long he remains sidelined, while rookie Darrell Henderson will work as the offense's No. 2 RB behind Todd Gurley if Brown remains out.

Dolphins WR Preston Williams (knee) will miss the rest of the season with an ACL injury. Jakeem Grant is expected to slide into 3-WR sets.

Saints RB Alvin Kamara (knee, ankle), TE Jared Cook (ankle) and WR Tre'Quan Smith (ankle) each had a bye week to get right. Kamara and Cook are tentatively expected to suit up Sunday against the Falcons. Still, Latavius Murray played well enough in Kamara's absence that we could see a bit more of a two-RB committee moving forward.

Giants WR Sterling Shepard (concussion) was downgraded to out before the team's Monday night matchup against the Cowboys and should be considered very questionable for Week 10's date against the Jets.

Jets RB Le'Veon Bell (knee) and TE Chris Herndon (hamstring) are each banged up. The addition of RB Josh Adams doesn't bode well for Bell's status, while Ryan Griffin has played well enough with Herndon sidelined to theoretically make this a committee of sorts even once the talented second-year TE returns.

Steelers RBs James Conner (shoulder) and Benny Snell (knee) should be considered week-to-week. Jaylen Samuels worked as the offense's starter and clear-cut pass-down RB with both sidelined in Week 9, while Trey Edmunds was more involved than expected on early downs.

Buccaneers TEs O.J. Howard (hamstring), Cameron Brate (ribs) and Antony Auclair (toe) are all dealing with various injuries, but Howard is at least expected to return in Week 10 against the Cardinals. Still, Tanner Hudson could continue to be involved as well.

Titans TE Delanie Walker (ankle) is expected to return to practice this week. Jonnu Smith would still be involved even if Walker is active, but it wouldn't be the same type of near every-down role we've seen over the past two weeks.