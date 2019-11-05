NFL Week 10 Injury Dashboard
The NFL's decision to get rid of the "Probable" injury designation has resulted in an overwhelming majority of players being labeled "Questionable" ahead of Sunday. Luckily, we can mostly sift through the noise and determine which questionable players have a good or bad chance of playing by tracking daily practice participation and news.
You can view every injured player's daily practice participation as well as their estimated and official game status in the table below, but first let's break down some of the week's most-important news to monitor.
Cardinals RBs David Johnson (ankle) and Chase Edmonds (hamstring) are each banged up, but Johnson is at least tentatively expected to suit up Sunday against the Buccaneers. Still, it's unlikely Johnson resumes a true workhorse role after how well Kenyan Drake performed in his Cardinals' debut.
Falcons QB Matt Ryan (ankle) and RB Ito Smith (concussion) each had a bye week to get right. Ryan is expected to suit up Sunday against the Saints. Smith's practice participation will need to be monitored. Devonta Freeman (80% snaps, 21 combined carries and targets) worked well ahead of Brian Hill (14%, 3) with Smith sidelined in Week 8.
Panthers QB Cam Newton (foot) has again been ruled out. The Kyle Allen era will continue against the Packers.
Bengals WR A.J. Green (ankle) is tentatively expected to make his season debut against the Ravens. His presence will likely bump Alex Erickson out of 3-WR sets. Still, the entire Bengals Offense is a bit of a mystery with Ryan Finley taking over for Andy Dalton.
Colts QB Jacoby Brissett (knee) as well as WRs T.Y. Hilton (calf) and Parris Campbell (hand) are each dealing with injuries. Brissett has an MCL sprain and is shaping up as a true game-time decision for Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins. Hilton and Campbell are each expected to miss a few weeks. Brian Hoyer will be under center if Brissett is ultimately sidelined, while the Colts are expected to roll with Zach Pascal, Chester Rogers and Deon Cain in 3-WR sets.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (ankle) seemed to be close to suiting up in each of the last two weeks. His return against the Titans in Week 10 could help elevate the offense's complementary pieces, but continue to fire up each of Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce as high-end fantasy options even if Matt Moore is once again under center.
Rams WR Brandin Cooks (concussion) and RB Malcolm Brown (ankle) are each uncertain ahead of the team's matchup against the Steelers. Cooks is reportedly not dealing with a long-term injury. Josh Reynolds will replace him in 3-WR sets for however long he remains sidelined, while rookie Darrell Henderson will work as the offense's No. 2 RB behind Todd Gurley if Brown remains out.
Dolphins WR Preston Williams (knee) will miss the rest of the season with an ACL injury. Jakeem Grant is expected to slide into 3-WR sets.
Saints RB Alvin Kamara (knee, ankle), TE Jared Cook (ankle) and WR Tre'Quan Smith (ankle) each had a bye week to get right. Kamara and Cook are tentatively expected to suit up Sunday against the Falcons. Still, Latavius Murray played well enough in Kamara's absence that we could see a bit more of a two-RB committee moving forward.
Giants WR Sterling Shepard (concussion) was downgraded to out before the team's Monday night matchup against the Cowboys and should be considered very questionable for Week 10's date against the Jets.
Jets RB Le'Veon Bell (knee) and TE Chris Herndon (hamstring) are each banged up. The addition of RB Josh Adams doesn't bode well for Bell's status, while Ryan Griffin has played well enough with Herndon sidelined to theoretically make this a committee of sorts even once the talented second-year TE returns.
Steelers RBs James Conner (shoulder) and Benny Snell (knee) should be considered week-to-week. Jaylen Samuels worked as the offense's starter and clear-cut pass-down RB with both sidelined in Week 9, while Trey Edmunds was more involved than expected on early downs.
Buccaneers TEs O.J. Howard (hamstring), Cameron Brate (ribs) and Antony Auclair (toe) are all dealing with various injuries, but Howard is at least expected to return in Week 10 against the Cardinals. Still, Tanner Hudson could continue to be involved as well.
Titans TE Delanie Walker (ankle) is expected to return to practice this week. Jonnu Smith would still be involved even if Walker is active, but it wouldn't be the same type of near every-down role we've seen over the past two weeks.
Dolphins RB Mark Walton has been suspended for four games. This means Kalen Ballage should have a full-time role. Please don't expect much of any production from the Dolphins' backup stone-handed RB.
The below injury dashboard denotes every player listed on all 32 team's injury reports as well as those that are currently suspended or on the IR/PUP. "DNP" stands for "Did Not Practice", "LP" stands for "Limited Practice" and "FP" stands for "Full Practice".
Be sure to follow our industry-leading player news for up-to-the-minute analysis on injuries and transactions around the league.
Week 10
Tm
Pos
Injury
Tm Status
RW Status
M
Tu
W
Th
F
ARI
DE
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
RB
Ankle
-
Prob
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
RB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
OL
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
DL
Stinger
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
C
Knee
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
RB
Hamstring
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
OL
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
DB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
DB
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
WR
Finger
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
CB
Toe
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
QB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
RB
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
G
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
John Comisky
ATL
DE
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
S
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
G
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
QB
Toe
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
DB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Michael Bennett
ATL
DL
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
DL
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
S
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
DE
Triceps
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
S
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
S
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
DB
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
LB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
S
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
DT
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
T
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
DE
Pectoral
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
TE
Hand
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
LB
Undisclosed
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
QB
Lisfranc
-
Out
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
T
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
LB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
LB
NIR
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
CB
Groin
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
DB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
WR
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
DT
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
DL
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
K
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CHI
LB
Quad
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CHI
DT
Thigh
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CHI
DT
Elbow
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CHI
G
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
OT
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
AJ Green
CIN
WR
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
Andre Smith
CIN
LT
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
CB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
G
Groin
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
DE
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
CB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
T
Shoulder
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
DE
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
WR
Clavicle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
CB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
DT
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
T
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
S
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
TE
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
S
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
TE
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
DE
Leg
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
DT
Calf
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
LB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
LB
Chest
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
TE
Wrist
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
QB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
G
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
DB
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
CB
Neck
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
LB
Neck
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
OT
Calf
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
WR
Knee
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
DT
Hip
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
S
Pec
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
WR
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Connor McGovern
DAL
G
Pectorals
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
DL
Indefinitely
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
DL
Indefinitely
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
DET
DT
Foot
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
Amani Oruwanye
DET
CB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DET
C
Back
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DET
S
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DET
DT
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DET
DT
Groin
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DET
RB
Hamstring
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DET
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DET
DE
Pectorals
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DET
WR
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Robert Tonyan
GNB
TE
Hip
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
G
Biceps
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
LB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
TE
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
WR
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
T
Abdomen
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
IND
QB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
IND
CB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
IND
WR
Calf
-
Doub
-
-
-
-
-
IND
C
Stinger
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
IND
DE
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
IND
WR
Collarbone
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
IND
WR
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
IND
G
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
LT
Core
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
CB
Thumb
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
QB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
DE
Neck
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
G
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
DE
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
WR
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
QB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
DB
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
WR
Hamstring
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
Roderic Teamer
LAC
S
Groin
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
LAC
DT
Shoulder
-
Ques
LP
-
-
-
-
LAC
NT
Knee
-
Ques
LP
-
-
-
-
LAC
DT
Illness
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
LAC
OT
Knee
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
LAC
LB
Knee
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
LAC
RB
Calf
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
LAC
G
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
WR
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
C
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
WR
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
S
Forearm
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
T
Illness
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
S
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
WR
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
LB
Jaw
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
RB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
LB
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
S
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Joe Noteboom
LAR
LG
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
LB
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
LB
Pectorals
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
S
Chest
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
C
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
DE
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
CB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
DB
Knee
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
LB
Knee
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
WR
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Julian Davenport
MIA
T
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
DE
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
WR
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
RB
4 games
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
WR
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
TE
Knee
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
WR
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
WR
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Tashawn Bower
MIN
DL
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
WR
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
RB
Knee, ankle
-
Prob
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
TE
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
CB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
WR
Hamstring
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
LB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
TE
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
WR
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
WR
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
WR
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
RB
Hip
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
CB
Hamstring
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Scott Simonson
NYG
TE
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
RB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
DL
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
S
Head
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
TE
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
LT
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
LB
Neck, knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
CB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
C
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CJ Mosley
NYJ
LB
Groin
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
DB
Neck, hip
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
WR
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
LB
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
RB
Foot, ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
DL
Undisclosed
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
QB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
WR
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
T
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
C
Ankle
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
OAK
WR
Foot
-
Ques
LP
-
-
-
-
OAK
DE
Foot
-
Out
DNP
-
-
-
-
OAK
RT
Knee
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
OAK
LB
Groin
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
OAK
CB
Ankle
-
Ques
DNP
-
-
-
-
OAK
DT
Foot
-
Ques
LP
-
-
-
-
OAK
S
Illness
-
Ques
LP
-
-
-
-
OAK
RB
Shoulder
-
Ques
LP
-
-
-
-
Andrew James
OAK
OL
Ankle
-
Ques
LP
-
-
-
-
OAK
G
Pec
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
LB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Jonathan Abram
OAK
S
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Justin Ellis
OAK
DL
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
QB
Elbow
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
RB
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
LB
Season
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
RB
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
RB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
OL
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
FB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
RB
Ribs
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
WR
Ribs
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
LB
Back
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
DT
Pec
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
QB
Elbow
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
S
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Lano Hill
SEA
S
Elbow
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
DT
Oblique
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
S
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
C
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
TE
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
TE
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
G
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
DL
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
RT
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
LT
Leg
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
CB
Foot
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
FB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
TE
Back
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
LB
Pec
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
WR
Back
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
WR
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
DT
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
T
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
DB
Groin
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
TE
Hamstring
-
Prob
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
TE
Ribs
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
TE
Toe
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
CB
Hip
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
OLB
Groin
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
OLB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
LB
Elbow
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
QB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
S
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
DL
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
LB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
OL
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
DB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
CB
Calf
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
TE
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
DT
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
C
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
CB
Wrist
-
Doub
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
K
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Joshua Kalu
TEN
CB
Undisclosed
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
WR
Upper Body
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-