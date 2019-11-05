NFL Week 10 Injury Dashboard

Ian Hartitz
Rotoworld

The NFL's decision to get rid of the "Probable" injury designation has resulted in an overwhelming majority of players being labeled "Questionable" ahead of Sunday. Luckily, we can mostly sift through the noise and determine which questionable players have a good or bad chance of playing by tracking daily practice participation and news.

You can view every injured player's daily practice participation as well as their estimated and official game status in the table below, but first let's break down some of the week's most-important news to monitor.

  • Cardinals RBs David Johnson (ankle) and Chase Edmonds (hamstring) are each banged up, but Johnson is at least tentatively expected to suit up Sunday against the Buccaneers. Still, it's unlikely Johnson resumes a true workhorse role after how well Kenyan Drake performed in his Cardinals' debut.

  • Falcons QB Matt Ryan (ankle) and RB Ito Smith (concussion) each had a bye week to get right. Ryan is expected to suit up Sunday against the Saints. Smith's practice participation will need to be monitored. Devonta Freeman (80% snaps, 21 combined carries and targets) worked well ahead of Brian Hill (14%, 3) with Smith sidelined in Week 8.

  • Panthers QB Cam Newton (foot) has again been ruled out. The Kyle Allen era will continue against the Packers.

  • Bengals WR A.J. Green (ankle) is tentatively expected to make his season debut against the Ravens. His presence will likely bump Alex Erickson out of 3-WR sets. Still, the entire Bengals Offense is a bit of a mystery with Ryan Finley taking over for Andy Dalton.

  • Colts QB Jacoby Brissett (knee) as well as WRs T.Y. Hilton (calf) and Parris Campbell (hand) are each dealing with injuries. Brissett has an MCL sprain and is shaping up as a true game-time decision for Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins. Hilton and Campbell are each expected to miss a few weeks. Brian Hoyer will be under center if Brissett is ultimately sidelined, while the Colts are expected to roll with Zach Pascal, Chester Rogers and Deon Cain in 3-WR sets.

  • Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (ankle) seemed to be close to suiting up in each of the last two weeks. His return against the Titans in Week 10 could help elevate the offense's complementary pieces, but continue to fire up each of Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce as high-end fantasy options even if Matt Moore is once again under center.

  • Rams WR Brandin Cooks (concussion) and RB Malcolm Brown (ankle) are each uncertain ahead of the team's matchup against the Steelers. Cooks is reportedly not dealing with a long-term injury. Josh Reynolds will replace him in 3-WR sets for however long he remains sidelined, while rookie Darrell Henderson will work as the offense's No. 2 RB behind Todd Gurley if Brown remains out.

  • Dolphins WR Preston Williams (knee) will miss the rest of the season with an ACL injury. Jakeem Grant is expected to slide into 3-WR sets.

  • Saints RB Alvin Kamara (knee, ankle), TE Jared Cook (ankle) and WR Tre'Quan Smith (ankle) each had a bye week to get right. Kamara and Cook are tentatively expected to suit up Sunday against the Falcons. Still, Latavius Murray played well enough in Kamara's absence that we could see a bit more of a two-RB committee moving forward.

  • Giants WR Sterling Shepard (concussion) was downgraded to out before the team's Monday night matchup against the Cowboys and should be considered very questionable for Week 10's date against the Jets.

  • Jets RB Le'Veon Bell (knee) and TE Chris Herndon (hamstring) are each banged up. The addition of RB Josh Adams doesn't bode well for Bell's status, while Ryan Griffin has played well enough with Herndon sidelined to theoretically make this a committee of sorts even once the talented second-year TE returns.

  • Steelers RBs James Conner (shoulder) and Benny Snell (knee) should be considered week-to-week. Jaylen Samuels worked as the offense's starter and clear-cut pass-down RB with both sidelined in Week 9, while Trey Edmunds was more involved than expected on early downs.

  • Buccaneers TEs O.J. Howard (hamstring), Cameron Brate (ribs) and Antony Auclair (toe) are all dealing with various injuries, but Howard is at least expected to return in Week 10 against the Cardinals. Still, Tanner Hudson could continue to be involved as well.

  • Titans TE Delanie Walker (ankle) is expected to return to practice this week. Jonnu Smith would still be involved even if Walker is active, but it wouldn't be the same type of near every-down role we've seen over the past two weeks.

  • Dolphins RB Mark Walton has been suspended for four games. This means Kalen Ballage should have a full-time role. Please don't expect much of any production from the Dolphins' backup stone-handed RB.

The below injury dashboard denotes every player listed on all 32 team's injury reports as well as those that are currently suspended or on the IR/PUP. "DNP" stands for "Did Not Practice", "LP" stands for "Limited Practice" and "FP" stands for "Full Practice".

Be sure to follow our industry-leading player news for up-to-the-minute analysis on injuries and transactions around the league.

Week 10

Tm

Pos

Injury

Tm Status

RW Status

M

Tu

W

Th

F

Zach Allen

ARI

DE

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

David Johnson

ARI

RB

Ankle

-

Prob

-

-

-

-

-

Chase Edmonds

ARI

RB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Justin Murray

ARI

OL

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Clinton McDonald

ARI

DL

Stinger

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Max Garcia

ARI

C

Knee

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

D.J. Foster

ARI

RB

Hamstring

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Marcus Gilbert

ARI

OL

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Josh Shaw

ARI

DB

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Robert Alford

ARI

DB

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Hakeem Butler

ARI

WR

Finger

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Desmond Trufant

ATL

CB

Toe

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Matt Ryan

ATL

QB

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ito Smith

ATL

RB

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

James Carpenter

ATL

G

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

John Comisky

ATL

DE

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Keanu Neal

ATL

S

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Chris Lindstrom

ATL

G

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kurt Benkert

ATL

QB

Toe

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

J.J. Wilcox

ATL

DB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Michael Bennett

ATL

DL

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Steven Means

ATL

DL

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Bennett Jackson

BAL

S

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Pernell McPhee

BAL

DE

Triceps

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

DeShon Elliott

BAL

S

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Tony Jefferson

BAL

S

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Tavon Young

BAL

DB

Neck

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Maurice Alexander

BUF

LB

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Kurt Coleman

BUF

S

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Harrison Phillips

BUF

DT

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

LaAdrian Waddle

BUF

T

Quad

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Mike Love

BUF

DE

Pectoral

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jason Croom

BUF

TE

Hand

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Vosean Joseph

BUF

LB

Undisclosed

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Cam Newton

CAR

QB

Lisfranc

-

Out

-

-

-

-

-

Greg Little

CAR

T

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Christian Miller

CAR

LB

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Mario Addison

CAR

LB

NIR

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

James Bradberry

CAR

CB

Groin

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Natrell Jamerson

CAR

DB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Chris Hogan

CAR

WR

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kawann Short

CAR

DT

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Destiny Vaeao

CAR

DL

Quad

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Graham Gano

CAR

K

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Isaiah Irving

CHI

LB

Quad

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Eddie Goldman

CHI

DT

Thigh

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Akiem Hicks

CHI

DT

Elbow

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

T.J. Clemmings

CHI

G

Quad

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Cordy Glenn

CIN

OT

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

AJ Green

CIN

WR

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Andre Smith

CIN

LT

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Dre Kirkpatrick

CIN

CB

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

John Miller

CIN

G

Groin

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Carl Lawson

CIN

DE

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Darqueze Dennard

CIN

CB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jonah Williams

CIN

T

Shoulder

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Kerry Wynn

CIN

DE

Concussion

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

John Ross

CIN

WR

Clavicle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Darius Phillips

CIN

CB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Rodney Anderson

CIN

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Niles Scott

CIN

DT

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kendall Lamm

CLE

T

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Damarious Randall

CLE

S

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Pharaoh Brown

CLE

TE

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Eric Murray

CLE

S

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ricky Seals-Jones

CLE

TE

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Olivier Vernon

CLE

DE

Leg

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Daniel Ekuale

CLE

DT

Calf

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Willie Harvey

CLE

LB

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Christian Kirksey

CLE

LB

Chest

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

David Njoku

CLE

TE

Wrist

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Drew Stanton

CLE

QB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Drew Forbes

CLE

G

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Phillip Gaines

CLE

DB

Concussion

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Anthony Brown

DAL

CB

Neck

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Leighton Vander Esch

DAL

LB

Neck

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Cameron Fleming

DAL

OT

Calf

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Noah Brown

DAL

WR

Knee

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Tyrone Crawford

DAL

DT

Hip

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kavon Frazier

DAL

S

Pec

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jon'Vea Johnson

DAL

WR

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Connor McGovern

DAL

G

Pectorals

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

David Irving

DAL

DL

Indefinitely

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Randy Gregory

DAL

DL

Indefinitely

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Mike Daniels

DET

DT

Foot

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Amani Oruwanye

DET

CB

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Graham Glasgow

DET

C

Back

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Tracy Walker

DET

S

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

A'Shawn Robinson

DET

DT

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Damon Harrison

DET

DT

Groin

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Tra Carson

DET

RB

Hamstring

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kerryon Johnson

DET

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Austin Bryant

DET

DE

Pectorals

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jermaine Kearse

DET

WR

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Robert Tonyan

GNB

TE

Hip

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Lane Taylor

GNB

G

Biceps

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Raven Greene

GNB

LB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jace Sternberger

GNB

TE

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Equanimeous St. Brown

GNB

WR

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jason Spriggs

GNB

T

Abdomen

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jacoby Brissett

IND

QB

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Pierre Desir

IND

CB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

T.Y. Hilton

IND

WR

Calf

-

Doub

-

-

-

-

-

Ryan Kelly

IND

C

Stinger

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Kemoko Turay

IND

DE

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Devin Funchess

IND

WR

Collarbone

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Daurice Fountain

IND

WR

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Javon Patterson

IND

G

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Eric Fisher

KAN

LT

Core

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Kendall Fuller

KAN

CB

Thumb

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Patrick Mahomes

KAN

QB

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Frank Clark

KAN

DE

Neck

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

KAN

G

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Alex Okafor

KAN

DE

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Breeland Speaks

KAN

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Marcus Kemp

KAN

WR

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Chad Henne

KAN

QB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Keith Reaser

KAN

DB

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Geremy Davis

LAC

WR

Hamstring

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Roderic Teamer

LAC

S

Groin

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Justin Jones

LAC

DT

Shoulder

-

Ques

LP

-

-

-

-

Brandon Mebane

LAC

NT

Knee

-

Ques

LP

-

-

-

-

Cortez Broughton

LAC

DT

Illness

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Sam Tevi

LAC

OT

Knee

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Denzel Perryman

LAC

LB

Knee

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Justin Jackson

LAC

RB

Calf

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Forrest Lamp

LAC

G

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Travis Benjamin

LAC

WR

Quad

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Mike Pouncey

LAC

C

Neck

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Dontrelle Inman

LAC

WR

Quad

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Adrian Phillips

LAC

S

Forearm

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Russell Okung

LAC

T

Illness

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Derwin James

LAC

S

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Brandin Cooks

LAR

WR

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Clay Matthews

LAR

LB

Jaw

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Malcolm Brown

LAR

RB

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Bryce Hager

LAR

LB

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

John Johnson

LAR

S

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Joe Noteboom

LAR

LG

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Justin Lawler

LAR

LB

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Micah Kiser

LAR

LB

Pectorals

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Reshad Jones

MIA

S

Chest

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Daniel Kilgore

MIA

C

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Avery Moss

MIA

DE

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ken Webster

MIA

CB

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Cordrea Tankersley

MIA

DB

Knee

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Mike Hull

MIA

LB

Knee

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Preston Williams

MIA

WR

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

James Crawford

MIA

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Julian Davenport

MIA

T

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jonathan Ledbetter

MIA

DE

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Ricardo Louis

MIA

WR

Neck

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Mark Walton

MIA

RB

4 games

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Adam Thielen

MIN

WR

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

David Morgan

MIN

TE

Knee

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Chad Beebe

MIN

WR

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Josh Doctson

MIN

WR

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Tashawn Bower

MIN

DL

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Tre'Quan Smith

NOR

WR

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Alvin Kamara

NOR

RB

Knee, ankle

-

Prob

-

-

-

-

-

Jared Cook

NOR

TE

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Patrick Robinson

NOR

CB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Keith Kirkwood

NOR

WR

Hamstring

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Josh Martin

NOR

LB

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Garrett Griffin

NOR

TE

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Sterling Shepard

NYG

WR

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ryan Connelly

NYG

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Russell Shepard

NYG

WR

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kareem Martin

NYG

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jonathan Anderson

NYG

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Corey Coleman

NYG

WR

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Rod Smith

NYG

RB

Hip

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Sam Beal

NYG

CB

Hamstring

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Scott Simonson

NYG

TE

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Le'Veon Bell

NYJ

RB

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Steve McLendon

NYJ

DL

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jamal Adams

NYJ

S

Head

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Chris Herndon

NYJ

TE

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Kelvin Beachum

NYJ

LT

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Neville Hewitt

NYJ

LB

Neck, knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Trumaine Johnson

NYJ

CB

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ryan Kalil

NYJ

C

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

CJ Mosley

NYJ

LB

Groin

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Rontez Miles

NYJ

DB

Neck, hip

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Josh Bellamy

NYJ

WR

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Albert McClellan

NYJ

LB

Concussion

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Trenton Cannon

NYJ

RB

Foot, ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

John Franklin-Myers

NYJ

DL

Undisclosed

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Trevor Siemian

NYJ

QB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Quincy Enunwa

NYJ

WR

Neck

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Avery Williamson

NYJ

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Brent Qvale

NYJ

T

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Rodney Hudson

OAK

C

Ankle

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Dwayne Harris

OAK

WR

Foot

-

Ques

LP

-

-

-

-

Arden Key

OAK

DE

Foot

-

Out

DNP

-

-

-

-

Trent Brown

OAK

RT

Knee

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Nicholas Morrow

OAK

LB

Groin

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Daryl Worley

OAK

CB

Ankle

-

Ques

DNP

-

-

-

-

Johnathan Hankins

OAK

DT

Foot

-

Ques

LP

-

-

-

-

Erik Harris

OAK

S

Illness

-

Ques

LP

-

-

-

-

Josh Jacobs

OAK

RB

Shoulder

-

Ques

LP

-

-

-

-

Andrew James

OAK

OL

Ankle

-

Ques

LP

-

-

-

-

Jordan Devey

OAK

G

Pec

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Marquel Lee

OAK

LB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jonathan Abram

OAK

S

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Justin Ellis

OAK

DL

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Nathan Peterman

OAK

QB

Elbow

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Isaiah Crowell

OAK

RB

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Vontaze Burfict

OAK

LB

Season

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

James Conner

PIT

RB

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Benny Snell

PIT

RB

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ramon Foster

PIT

OL

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Roosevelt Nix

PIT

FB

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Trey Edmunds

PIT

RB

Ribs

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ryan Switzer

PIT

WR

Ribs

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ryan Shazier

PIT

LB

Back

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Stephon Tuitt

PIT

DT

Pec

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Ben Roethlisberger

PIT

QB

Elbow

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Sean Davis

PIT

S

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Lano Hill

SEA

S

Elbow

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Quinton Jefferson

SEA

DT

Oblique

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Quandre Diggs

SEA

S

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Justin Britt

SEA

C

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Will Dissly

SEA

TE

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Ed Dickson

SEA

TE

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jordan Simmons

SEA

G

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Nazair Jones

SEA

DL

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Mike McGlinchey

SFO

RT

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Joe Staley

SFO

LT

Leg

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ahkello Witherspoon

SFO

CB

Foot

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Kyle Juszczyk

SFO

FB

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Garrett Celek

SFO

TE

Back

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Kwon Alexander

SFO

LB

Pec

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jalen Hurd

SFO

WR

Back

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Trent Taylor

SFO

WR

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kentavius Street

SFO

DT

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jerick McKinnon

SFO

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Shon Coleman

SFO

T

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Tim Harris

SFO

DB

Groin

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

O.J. Howard

TAM

TE

Hamstring

-

Prob

-

-

-

-

-

Cameron Brate

TAM

TE

Ribs

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Antony Auclair

TAM

TE

Toe

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Carlton Davis

TAM

CB

Hip

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Carl Nassib

TAM

OLB

Groin

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Anthony Nelson

TAM

OLB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jack Cichy

TAM

LB

Elbow

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Blaine Gabbert

TAM

QB

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Justin Evans

TAM

S

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jason Pierre-Paul

TAM

DL

Neck

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kendell Beckwith

TAM

LB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Michael Liedtke

TAM

OL

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Orion Stewart

TAM

DB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Chris Milton

TEN

CB

Calf

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Delanie Walker

TEN

TE

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jurrell Casey

TEN

DT

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ben Jones

TEN

C

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Malcolm Butler

TEN

CB

Wrist

-

Doub

-

-

-

-

-

David Fluellen

TEN

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Ryan Succop

TEN

K

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Joshua Kalu

TEN

CB

Undisclosed

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Cameron Batson

TEN

WR

Upper Body

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

