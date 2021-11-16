NFL Week 10: Former Vols’ stats
Week 10 of the NFL season has concluded.
The season started with 18 former Vols on NFL rosters. Denver recently placed linebacker Alexander Johnson on injured reserve, ending his 2021 season.
Punter Dustin Colquitt was recently signed by the Falcons and running back John Kelly was promoted by the Browns from their practice squad.
Kelly missed Cleveland’s game against the Patriots. He was placed on the league’s COVID-19 reserve list.
Alvin Kamara was inactive for the Saints in their 23-21 loss to Tennessee on Sunday.
Former Vols’ stats for Week 10 of the NFL season are listed below.
Justin Coleman (Miami Dolphins): 2 tackles, 1 assist, 1 interception
© Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Michael Palardy (Miami Dolphins): 8 punts, 348 yards
(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Cordarrelle Patterson (Atlanta Falcons): 4 carries, 25 yards, 1 reception, 14 yards
Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Dustin Colquitt (Atlanta Falcons): 4 punts, 231 yards
© Douglas Defelice-USA TODAY Sports
Jakob Johson (New England Patriots),: Played, no stats
Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Malik Jackson (Cleveland Browns): 1 tackle
(AP Photo/David Dermer)
John Kelly (Cleveland Browns): COVID-19 reserve list
© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Cameron Sutton (Pittsburgh Steelers): Played, no stats
Syndication: The Record
Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Detroit Lions): 4 tackes, 2 assists
Syndication: DetroitFreePress
Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints): Inactive
Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Marquez Callaway (New Orleans Saints): 2 rceptions, 37 yards, 1 touchdown
Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Shy Tuttle (New Orleans Saints): 3 tackles, 2 assists
Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Morgan Cox (Tennessee Titans): Played, no stats
Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Josh Palmer (Los Angeles Chargers): 3 receptions, 22 yards
Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Derek Barnett (Philadelphia Eagles): 1 tackle, 1 assist
Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Darrell Taylor (Seattle Seahawks): 1 tackle
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Trey Smith (Kansas City Chiefs): Played, no stats
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Jauan Jennings (San Francisco 49ers): 1 reception, 3 yards
Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Emmanuel Moseley (San Francisco 49ers): 4 tackles
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
