NFL Week 10: Former Vols’ stats

Week 10 of the NFL season has concluded.

The season started with 18 former Vols on NFL rosters. Denver recently placed linebacker Alexander Johnson on injured reserve, ending his 2021 season.

Punter Dustin Colquitt was recently signed by the Falcons and running back John Kelly was promoted by the Browns from their practice squad.

Kelly missed Cleveland’s game against the Patriots. He was placed on the league’s COVID-19 reserve list.

Alvin Kamara was inactive for the Saints in their 23-21 loss to Tennessee on Sunday.

Former Vols’ stats for Week 10 of the NFL season are listed below.

Justin Coleman (Miami Dolphins): 2 tackles, 1 assist, 1 interception

Michael Palardy (Miami Dolphins): 8 punts, 348 yards

Cordarrelle Patterson (Atlanta Falcons): 4 carries, 25 yards, 1 reception, 14 yards

Dustin Colquitt (Atlanta Falcons): 4 punts, 231 yards

Jakob Johson (New England Patriots),: Played, no stats

Malik Jackson (Cleveland Browns): 1 tackle

John Kelly (Cleveland Browns): COVID-19 reserve list

Cameron Sutton (Pittsburgh Steelers): Played, no stats

Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Detroit Lions): 4 tackes, 2 assists

Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints): Inactive

Marquez Callaway (New Orleans Saints): 2 rceptions, 37 yards, 1 touchdown

Shy Tuttle (New Orleans Saints): 3 tackles, 2 assists

Morgan Cox (Tennessee Titans): Played, no stats

Josh Palmer (Los Angeles Chargers): 3 receptions, 22 yards

Derek Barnett (Philadelphia Eagles): 1 tackle, 1 assist

Darrell Taylor (Seattle Seahawks): 1 tackle

Trey Smith (Kansas City Chiefs): Played, no stats

Jauan Jennings (San Francisco 49ers): 1 reception, 3 yards

Emmanuel Moseley (San Francisco 49ers): 4 tackles

