NFL Week 10 EPA Power Rankings: Cowboys trending up, sort of

It seems like every week this year we’ve got a new best team in the NFL. The reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs looked great to start the year before being upset by the Raiders. Green Bay started off on fire before losing to the 1-5 Vikings. And now what was last week the top-ranked Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been handed the worst loss of the season at the hands of the Saints. It turns out division games are hard.

Thanks to that Sunday night massacre, we’ve got a new top dog in Week 10’s EPA Power Rankings.

What is EPA? It stands for Expected Points Added. Expected Points, the foundation of many analytical arguments, uses data from previous NFL seasons to determine how many points a team is likely to come away with on a given play based on down, distance, time remaining, and field position. The difference in expected points at the start of a play and expected points at the end is referred to as expected points added, or EPA.

Taking the difference between each team’s offensive EPA and their defensive EPA allowed gives us something not unlike point differential, with a bit more context included. After adjusting for strength of opponent, here are out current EPA power rankings as we head into Week 10.

View photos

Dallas moved up a spot this week! The Cowboys played a surprisingly close contest with the undefeated Steelers, despite starting their fourth-string quarterback. Going in with no expectations, it was actually a pretty fun one. The one thing these ranks don’t take into account is special teams, which I’m starting to think is an oversight because Dallas really stayed in the game because of a couple big plays in the forgotten third phase of the game, like this one:





Dallas distanced themselves from the Jets with this performance and closed in on the other New York team and division rival. Technically the division title is still in play, but the Eagles seem to be more competent than they were in the first few weeks and will be tough to overtake.

How about on the flipside of this chart?

After all these weeks with random upsets of what might be considered the best team in the league, we’re back to square one with the Chiefs sitting atop our board. As long as they’ve got Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid, it’s tough to see them falling very far. Once again they’ve got the most efficient offense, but this year they’ve paired it with an above-average defense. Winning two Super Bowls in a row is hard and there’s plenty of randomness involved once you get to the playoffs, but right now Kansas City sure looks primed to repeat.

Story continues