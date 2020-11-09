NFL Week 10: Early betting lines we like

In a game of line movement and updates, the NFL betting market is a fluid one. Here are some early lines we like and will monitor throughout the week. All lines from BetMGM.

Seahawks at Rams O/U 55.5: Yes, this is as “square bear” as you can get. But let’s be honest: The Seahawks — at home, on the road, in bad weather, whatever —score a league-leading 34.2 points per game. And their defense is atrocious. They can’t cover or generate pressure, meaning Rams QB Jared Goff will once again look like a competent NFL quarterback. As far as we’re concerned, this number can’t get high enough.

Seahawks (+105) at Rams ML: Despite that atrocious defense, Seattle is fundamentally better than the Rams. The Seahawks are coming off a bad loss, so we are getting a little value here. The Rams are coming off a bye, and their offense should be scripted well and be effective early. But Seattle and Russell Wilson will just keep scoring. Wilson is coming off a tough game with two interceptions. Don’t expect that to happen again. The numbers aren’t up yet, but Seattle “team total over” would also be a solid wager to monitor later in the week.

Ravens -6.5 at Patriots: New England can’t stop the run. The Ravens can run all day, and they eventually wore down the Colts on Sunday, outscoring them 17-0 in the second half. It’s a concern that the Ravens will be on the road for the second week in a row, but at least it’s a short trip. The Patriots aren’t good. The offense lacks punch and skill players, and the defense is a mess. The Ravens should be fine here.

