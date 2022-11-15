NFL Week 10 coaching grades: Dolphins, Commanders ace tests; Rams, Raiders get low scores

Tyler Dragon, USA TODAY
·8 min read

Week 10 featured the NFL’s first regular-season game in Germany, an overtime thriller in Buffalo, Mike McCarthy’s return to Lambeau Field, Jeff Saturday’s head coaching debut and concluded with the Commanders putting a blemish on the Eagles’ record.

There were eight, one-score games and three contests decided by three points or less. Seventeen teams have at least five wins and the Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans are the only teams with fewer than three wins at this point of the season.

How much of an influence did coaches have on the outcomes in Week 10? USA TODAY Sports examined the performances of NFL coaches. Here are their grades for Week 10:

Miami Dolphins coaching staff: A

Mike McDaniel and the Dolphins' coaching staff has the team surprisingly on top of the AFC East through 10 weeks. McDaniel’s offensive scheme has Tua Tagovailoa playing the best football of his pro career.

Tagovailoa passed for 285 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions, resulting in a 135 passer rating in Miami’s 39-17 win over Cleveland.

Opposing teams are having a difficult time covering Miami’s speedy playmakers and Tagovailoa is confidently delivering with accurate passes.

These three passes were some of the best throws of the week.

Tagovailoa’s 14-yard touchdown pass to WR Trent Sherfield was on a rope.

This was a dime to WR Jaylen Waddle on an out route.

On this play, Tagovailoa goes through his progressions and hits Waddle in stride.

In the win, Tagovailoa became just the second player in NFL history with at least 275 passing yards, three touchdown passes and a passer rating of 135-or-higher in three consecutive games, per NFL research.

A lot of credit needs to be given to the Dolphins for designing a scheme that gives Tagovailoa and the offense an opportunity to thrive.

New York Giants coaching staff: B

The Giants’ game plan was to exploit Houston’s league-worst run defense. Saquon Barkley had a season-high 35 carries and the running back delivered in a major way. Barkley gashed the Texans for 152 rushing yards.

Most of Barkley’s rushing yards came on outside runs. These two carries of over 10 yards came on outside zone run calls.

The Giants ran the football 47 times for 191 yards and a touchdown in the 24-16 win. Their dominant rushing performances allowed them to possess the football for over 33 minutes.

Chicago Bears coaching staff: C

The Bears coaching staff earned a C grade for the second consecutive week because the team put up a valiant effort in a loss.

Chicago produced 258 rushing yards in a 31-30 loss to the Detroit Lions. The Bears became the first team in NFL history to rush for at least 225 yards in five consecutive games. However, Chicago’s 1-4 in those games. The Bears, who are in the midst of a rebuild, haven’t been able to win games in large part because their defense has given up over 30 points in the past three contests and they’ve had a lack of execution late in games, which typically happens to young teams.

More: NFL midseason awards: Which offseason move was the best? Which the worst?

More: NFL Week 10 drip check: Deebo Samuel shines; Birthday boy DeVonta Smith looks sharp | Opinion

The Bears have the top rushing offense in the NFL. They have 2,017 rushing yards this season and are just the second team with at least 2,000 rushing yards in their first 10 games of a season since 1980, joining the 2019 Baltimore Ravens, per NFL research.

In Sunday’s loss, Chicago’s offensive line and tight ends created a wide-open hole on this read option. Fields found the open spaced and used his speed and vision to knife through the open area for a 67-yard touchdown.

Los Angeles Rams coaching staff: D-

Playing without quarterback Matthew Stafford, the Rams were booed at halftime after they were held to a meager 77 total yards in the first half, the fewest under coach Sean McVay, per the FOX broadcast.

The Rams finished 3 for 11 on third down in the 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. They were held to 190 passing yards and 66 rushing yards.

The Rams have yet to find a consistent threat on offense outside of wide receiver Cooper Kupp. Other receivers have a difficult time separating from coverage.

This John Wolford interception is a good example of a Ben Skowronek not creating enough separation. Wolford tried to deliver a ball in a tight window that was picked off by Cardinals safety Budda Baker.

Furthermore, the Rams have the worst rushing attack in the NFL. McVay hasn’t been able to generate a balanced offense with his personnel or play calling.

Las Vegas Raiders coaching staff: F

Week 10 showed that somehow the Raiders are more dysfunctional and unorganized than an Indianapolis Colts team with a novice head coach and first-time offensive coordinator.

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams and quarterback Derek Carr were some of the many frustrated players after the team’s 25-20 loss to the Colts.

“I love Josh [McDaniels], I love our coaches. They've had nothing but success, way more success than I've ever had. I'm sorry for being emotional. I'm just pissed off by some of the things that a lot of us try and do, just to practice, what we put our bodies through just to sleep at night. For that to be the result of all that effort pisses me off,” Carr said postgame. “It pisses a lot of guys off. It's hard knowing what some guys are doing. Like I said, just to practice, what they're putting in their body just to sleep at night, just so we can be there for each other. I wish everybody in that room felt the same way about this place. As a leader that pisses me off, if I'm being honest."

The Raiders were booed by their home fans after Sunday’s loss. Las Vegas has lost three straight games. They are struggling in all three phases.

Bonus

Washington Commanders coaching staff: A

Ron Rivera and the Commanders coaching staff came into Monday night with a really good game plan, and the team executed it at a high level. The Commanders pulled off the upset victory and snapped the Eagles undefeated recorded by dominating time of possession and imposingtheir will running the football. Washington possessed the football for over 40 minutes and ran the ball a whopping 49 times for 152 yards. The Commanders had the Eagles off balance and out of rhythm for most of the night.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ baffling trick play gets an F

The Bucs inexplicably called a trick play that was designed for running back Leonard Fournette to throw a pass to a 45-year-old Tom Brady. The play predictably ended in a disastrous interception.

Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen might not have an easier interception in his career. He’ll probably never have to cover a 45-year-old quarterback running a fade route again. That much is certain.

Luckily for the Bucs, the interception didn’t cost them the game in Germany. But Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich definitely should delete that trick play from the playbook.

Dallas Cowboys aggressive play call in OT get a “D” grade

Facing a fourth-and-3 from the Green Bay 35-yard line in overtime, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy elected to go for it instead of kicking a 53-yard field goal. The decision proved to be costly as the Cowboys failed to convert on fourth down.

The Packers took over possession, and six plays later connected on a game-winning 28-yard field goal in overtime.

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Tyler Dragon on Twitter @TheTylerDragon.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL Week 10 coaching grades: Dolphins, Commanders ace tests

Recommended Stories

  • What Tagovailoa is doing that even Brady and Marino never accomplished. And Dolphins notes

    Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa isn’t merely leading the NFL in several key statistical categories. He’s also setting bars that haven’t often been reached, let alone surpassed.

  • Panthers take Heisman hopeful QB in Draft Wire’s latest 2023 mock

    In Draft Wire's most recent mock, the Panthers land themselves one of college football's biggest stars.

  • The 'quiet' diplomacy of Biden and Xi

    STORY: BIDEN: "We're going to compete vigorously, but I'm not looking for conflict. I'm looking to manage this competition responsibly (...) And do I think he's willing to compromise on various issues? Yes."U.S. President Joe Biden and China's President Xi Jinping had their first face-to-face meeting on Monday (November 15) since the American assumed the Oval Office.Tough talks. But as each country grapples with multiple grave conflicts between them, such as Taiwan, North Korea's nuclear program, and the war in Ukraine - and with relations between the the U.S. and China at their lowest point in decades - U.S. officials are also talking of a new quiet effort by both sides to try to mend those ties.That's said to have begun about two months ago.Now they're together at a G20 summit of world powers in Indonesia:XI: "The China-U.S. relationship is in such a situation that we all care a lot about it, because this is not in the fundamental interest of our two countries and peoples, and it is not what the international community expects from us.""The world has come to a crossroads. Where to go from here - this is a question."BIDEN: "We share a responsibility, in my view, to show that China and the United States can manage our differences, prevent competition from becoming anything ever near conflict."This is the first time they've met in person since the Obama administration, when Biden was vice president, and in public they appeared cordial. But this was tough. For example, according to a readout in Chinese media, Xi told Biden that Taiwan was "the first red line" that cannot be crossed.This G20 summit, on the island of Bali, is also the first since the war in Ukraine started. Notably absent is Russia's President Putin, sending his foreign minister instead.Xi's strengthening relationship with Putin has been another complication between Washington and Beijing. Xi and Putin have said their countries have a "no limits" partnership.However, Xi's government has also been careful not provide material support to Russia that could trigger Western sanctions. And a U.S. official has said that China's Premiere Li Keqiang recently spoke at another summit of what they called the, quote, "irresponsibility" of nuclear threats - an apparent reference to Russia's rhetoric in Ukraine.The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said it was clear that Beijing isn't comfortable with Russia's conduct in Ukraine, is surprised by it, and perhaps even "embarrassed."

  • Report: Dallas Goedert to miss extended time with shoulder injury

    Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert is reportedly set to miss the next chunk of the season. NFL Media reports that Goedert will miss extended time with a shoulder injury. He is expected back before the season is over, but the Eagles will have to bounce back from Monday night’s loss to the Commanders without one [more]

  • Fact check: Viral image shows election worker, not Katie Hobbs, in secure voting area

    A woman wearing glasses in a still from a video is an election worker, not the Democratic nominee for Arizona governor.

  • Jeff Saturday wins debut as interim head coach of Colts

    Jeff Saturday is 1-0 after the Colts defeated the Raiders in his debut as interim head coach

  • Dolphins film study: How Miami’s ground game shifted gears against the Browns

    In the Dolphins’ first nine games of the 2022 season, their revamped offense was led by the passing game, a pivot from the reputation of head coach Mike McDaniel, who helped craft punishing ground games with the San Francisco 49ers.

  • Lovie Smith on potential mid-season quarterback change: ‘Just don’t think it’s time’

    Smith told reporters that a change at the quarterback position isn't in the cards for the #Texans at this juncture of their 2022 campaign

  • Report: Chase Young to be activated this week

    The Commanders won without defensive end Chase Young on Monday night, but it looks like he will be back with them as they try for their sixth win of the season. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Young is expected to be activated from the physically unable to perform list before the Commanders travel to [more]

  • NFL betting: Patrick Mahomes is the clear MVP favorite after losses by Bills and Eagles

    Mahomes threw for four TDs in the Chiefs' win over the Jaguars and now has significantly better MVP odds than anyone else.

  • Takeaways from Dallas Goedert likely missing weeks with a shoulder injury

    Here are takeaways and observations from the news that Dallas Goedert will miss several weeks with a shoulder injury suffered against the Washington Commanders

  • NFL power rankings Week 11: Miami Dolphins lead AFC East, the best division in the NFL

    The AFC East is certainly not the least of the NFL divisions after Week 10 of the NFL season. All four teams sit above .500 entering Week 11.

  • Jalen Hurts searching for answers after Eagles' shocking loss

    Jalen Hurts' offense came up short Monday night, and the Eagles' QB will need to find some answers before setting the tone for the week ahead. By Reuben Frank

  • Cleveland Browns to sign Ben Stille off Miami Dolphins practice squad

    The Cleveland Browns will sign Ben Stille off the Miami Dolphins practice squad, while losing Tyeler Davison off their own to the Chargers.

  • Dolphins clicking on all sides as they head into their bye

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) The Miami Dolphins already built a formidable resume before Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns. Miami's 39-17 rout of Cleveland on Sunday was the dominant win the Dolphins (7-3) needed. ''We probably played our most complete game today in all three phases,'' Miami defensive end Christian Wilkins said.

  • Lovie Smith: I just don’t think it’s time to change quarterbacks

    The Texans fell to 1-7-1 with Sunday’s 24-16 loss to the Giants and the prospect of changing quarterbacks came up during head coach Lovie Smith’s postgame press conference. Davis Mills struggled in the first half and went into halftime 6-of-13 for 35 yards while the Texans posted just 86 yards as a team. Mills would [more]

  • Hurricane Nicole unearthed 6 human skulls from a Florida beach, and it's the latest case of long-buried remains found after worsening weather

    The storm eroded parts of the east Florida coastline, exposing centuries-old skeletal remains from a Native American burial ground.

  • Why We Still Don’t Have the JFK Assassination Files

    The FBI and the CIA are still protecting their sources from six decades ago.

  • Where Chiefs stand in AFC West after Week 10

    The #Chiefs extended their lead on the AFC West in Week 10, as they were the only team to win a game in the division. | from @WesleyRoesch

  • NFL Tanking Rankings entering Week 11

    The Tanking Rankings have Houston in the pole position and others trailing