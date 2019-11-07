NFL Week 10 Bullet Points: Three must-know stats previewing every game

The San Francisco 49ers are the last unbeaten team remaining in the NFL, though that record will come under threat in Week 10 when they face the Seattle Seahawks and MVP candidate Russell Wilson.

At the other end of the spectrum, the Cincinnati Bengals - now the only franchise without a win in 2019 - meet the Baltimore Ravens, who will be buoyed by their win over the previously undefeated New England Patriots.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay will look to continue his impressive record against AFC teams in Pittsburgh, while the Miami Dolphins, fresh off their first win over the New York Jets, will look to finally get a victory on the road.

Here, using Stats Perform data, we take a look at the Week 10 match-ups.

THURSDAY (all times Eastern)

Chargers (4-5) at Raiders (4-4), 8:20pm

- The Chargers have won three straight Thursday night games and are 7-3 since the league started putting games on that day in 2006.

- Los Angeles quarterback Philip Rivers has thrown at least one touchdown in 23 straight games against Oakland. Only Brett Favre (26 against the Chicago Bears) and Dan Marino (24 against the Jets) have longer streaks against a single opponent.

- Josh Jacobs has rushed for 740 yards this season, eclipsing Bo Jackson to record the most by a Raider through their first eight games.

SUNDAY

Lions (3-4-1) @ Bears (3-5), 1pm

- Despite their record, the Lions are one of three teams (along with the Kansas City Chiefs and 49ers) to have led in every game this season.

- Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford is expected to play his 150th NFL game. He already has the most completions (3,559) and passing yards (41,025) through 150 games in NFL history.

- Stafford's counterpart Mitchell Trubisky has thrown for just 8.95 yards per completion this season. He is on course to have the fewest yards per completion of any Bears quarterback ever.

Falcons (1-7) @ Saints (7-1), 1pm

- Both the Falcons and Saints are coming off a bye. Since 2009, they are both 8-2 following a bye - the joint second-best record in the NFL in that time behind the Ravens (9-2).

- Atlanta have lost six straight games, though, and have not dropped seven in a row since 2003.

- Two weeks ago Julio Jones recorded his 14th regular-season game with at least 150 receiving yards, tied for the most of any active player along with free agent Antonio Brown.

Chiefs (6-3) @ Titans (4-5), 1pm

- Patrick Mahomes may return this week, but the Chiefs have gone 1-1 with Matt Moore filling in. The two quarterbacks have combined for 19 touchdown passes, one interception and a 109.8 passer rating this season.

- Tennessee have been shut out in the first half on four occasions this season. They are 0-5 when trailing at the break and 4-0 when not behind.

- Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been sacked on 10 per cent of his dropbacks this season - the third highest among QBs with 100 or more attempts. Marcus Mariota, now Tannehill's backup, has the highest sack rate with 13.6 per cent.

Ravens (6-2) @ Bengals (0-8), 1pm

- Baltimore have scored 40 points on opening drives this season and have yet to concede any on their opponents' first offensive series.

- Lamar Jackson has rushed for at least 60 yards in five successive games - the second time the second-year quarterback has achieved that feat in his career. Michael Vick is the only QB in the Super Bowl era to rush for 60-plus yards in more than five straight games (six).

- The only Bengal to score a rushing touchdown this year is quarterback Andy Dalton, who has found the endzone three times on the ground.

Bills (6-2) @ Browns (2-6), 1pm

- The last time the Browns beat the Bills, Rob Chudzinski was their head coach. Buffalo have won four of their previous five meetings.

- Buffalo are 3-0 on the road for the first time since 1993, the last time they went to the Super Bowl. The previous time they went 4-0 was in 1965.

- Baker Mayfield has only thrown seven passing touchdowns this season and the Browns have the second fewest scores through the air in 2019.

Giants (2-7) @ Jets (1-7), 1pm

- The Giants have given up the most points since their five-game losing streak began in Week 5 (158) and have 12 turnovers in that time - only the Jets (14) have coughed the ball up more frequently.

- Jets running back Le'Veon Bell is one of only three players with at least half of his team's touches this season (51.7 per cent). The other two are Christian McCaffrey (55.2 per cent) and Nick Chubb (51.6 per cent).

- Saquon Barkley has not had a rushing touchdown in consecutive games. He has never gone three games without a rushing score in his NFL career.

Cardinals (3-5-1) @ Buccaneers (2-6), 1pm

- Tampa Bay have lost five successive games at home. Only the Washington Redskins (eight) have a longer active winless streak on their own patch.

- Arizona are the first team to go five games without a turnover since the 2017 Chiefs. The Cardinals' four turnovers are the fewest in the NFL this season.

- Eight of the previous nine meetings between these two have been one-possession games.

Dolphins (1-7) @ Colts (5-3), 4:05pm

- Miami have lost 10 straight games on the road and will equal the franchise record, set between 2006 and 2008, if they fail to get a victory on Sunday.

- Colts veteran Adam Vinatieri is the first kicker to miss at least five field goals and five extra points over his team's first eight games since 1988.

- Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick needs two more passing touchdowns to reach 200 for his career.

Panthers (5-3) @ Packers (7-2), 4:25pm

- Kyle Allen, who will get the start again after Cam Newton was placed on injured reserve, leads the NFL with a 116.7 passer rating in the red zone.

- The future appears bright for the Panthers, who have had a combined 2,393 scrimmage yards from players aged 23 or younger - by far the biggest total in the league.

- Green Bay have gone three straight weeks without a turnover and have had six such games in total in 2019 - the joint-most along with the Arizona Cardinals.

Rams (5-3) @ Steelers (4-4), 4:25pm

- Since McVay took over as head coach in 2017, the Rams are 10-0 against AFC teams in the regular season and have a 16-4 overall record on the road - the best in the NFL over that span.

- Pittsburgh have forced three or more turnovers in four successive games. The Steelers are second in takeaways in the NFL this season, behind only the Patriots.

- On the other side of the ball, Pittsburgh have allowed the fewest sacks (eight) in 2019.

Vikings (6-3) @ Cowboys (5-3), 8:20pm

- The Vikings are looking to sweep the NFC East having won all three of their games so far by a margin of at least 10 points.

- Dallas are 4-0 against fellow NFC East foes and have scored 35 points on average, yet they are 1-3 against teams outside their division.

- Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook leads the league in games with at least 100 yards from scrimmage (seven).

MONDAY

Seahawks (7-2) @ 49ers (8-0), 8:15pm

- Seven of Seattle's nine games this season have been decided by one score, including six of their seven wins.

- Wilson has thrown 22 touchdowns to just one interception this season and he has had five games with a passer rating of 130.0 or higher - one shy of the all-time single-season record, held by Aaron Rodgers (2011) and Tony Romo (2014).

- Jimmy Garoppolo posted his higher passing rating of the season last time out (136.9) and did not throw an interception for only the second time in 2019.