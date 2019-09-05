NFL Week 1 WR/CB Matchups and TE Analysis

Happy Week 1! I'll be breaking down the WR/CB matchups all season long with a focus on figuring out who could be facing shadow coverage as well as the best and worst overall situations. We'll also briefly touch on each team's TE group.

Packers at Bears

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR/CB breakdown: Davante Adams has posted 8-119-0, 5-88-1, 5-90-1, 2-13-1, 2-25-0 and 13-132-2 receiving lines in his last six games against the Bears. Adams’ floor is pretty much the roof with Aaron Rodgers under center; he’s scored a touchdown or surpassed 100 receiving yards in 31-of-41 (76%) games with Rodgers since 2016.

Rodgers has averaged double-digit adjusted yards per attempt to two receivers in his career: Jordy Nelson (11.1) … and Geronimo Allison (10.1). Though he played in just five games last season, Allison’s pace in those contests would be good for a 64-970-6.4 line when extrapolated over a full season. Still, talented second-year WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling is more ingrained in the offense at this point and appears to have just as good a chance of finishing as the offense’s No. 2 receiver.

The Bears lost defensive wizard Vic Fangio, but return two of their three starting CBs from last season along with game-changing FS Eddie Jackson. The unit doesn’t have a weakness; they allowed a league-low 5.3 net yards per attempt in 2018 and ranked among Football Outsiders’ top-10 units in pass defense against all types of WRs, TEs and RBs.

TE breakdown: Jimmy Graham (finger) wasn't listed on the final injury report and is good to go for Thursday night. Perhaps a new offensive scheme can breathe some life into the 32-year-old TE, but I wouldn’t bet on that happening in Week 1 against a defense that Graham posted a combined 5-40-0 receiving line in two games against in 2018.

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR breakdown: The Bears had 12 games last season with both Allen Robinson and Mitch Trubisky active. The targets per game: A-Rob (7.8), Taylor Gabriel (6), Tarik Cohen (5.5), Trey Burton (5), Anthony Miller (4) and Adam Shaheen (2.7). Robinson hasn’t made it easy for his QBs to feed him the ball, ranking among the league’s bottom-five receivers in average separation per target in both 2016 and 2018 (Next-Gen Stats).

It wouldn’t be surprising to see Miller work more equally with Gabriel now that the second-year WR isn’t playing with a severely injured shoulder. Despite the injury, Miller became just the 11th rookie to score at least seven touchdowns in a season since 2014 and has the best matchup of the group in the slot against a hobbled 36-year-old Tramon Williams (knee, will play).

The Packers Defense has room for growth with DC Mike Pettine entering his second season on the job. At the very least, they spent plenty of dollars in free agency in an effort to boost their pass rush. Still, the league’s No. 30 ranked secondary in DraftKings PPG allowed to the WR position in 2018 isn’t a unit to fear.

TE breakdown: Trey Burton (groin) is a game-time decision and unplayable in any fantasy format even if active due to the high probability of a reduced role. This is a situation to avoid in season-long and DFS formats alike.

Rams at Panthers

Projected shadow matchups: Brandin Cooks and Donte Jackson; Robert Woods and James Bradberry

WR breakdown: Offseason reports have consistently been glowing in regards to Cooper Kupp’s recovery from a torn ACL. The target share distribution among the trio was nearly equal in eight games together last season, with Woods (24%) and Cooks (22%) narrowly edging Kupp (21%). Each is a locked-and-loaded fantasy option on a weekly basis; Kupp (WR14), Woods (WR16) and Cooks (WR20) each finished as a top-20 WR in PPR per game in 2018.

The Panthers have made a habit of deploying the speedier Jackson (4.32-second 40-yard dash) on their opponent’s field-stretcher while Bradberry (6-foot-1 and 211-pounds) has usually taken the larger receiver and/or the offense’s true No. 1 option. Both could certainly benefit from an improved pass rush thanks to the additions of Gerald McCoy, Bruce Irvin and first-round pick Brian Burns. This doesn’t mean you need to fade the Rams’ receivers in fantasy: Carolina was one of seven defenses to allow at least 40 PPR per game to the WR position in 2018.

TE breakdown: Gerald Everett is an intriguing talent that flashed at times in 2018, but he ultimately played on just 35% of the offense’s snaps compared to 72% for block-first TE Tyler Higbee. They combined for one game with over 50 yards last season (including playoffs).

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR breakdown: D.J. Moore's 7.9 yards after the catch per reception as a rookie trails only 2012 Percy Harvin (8.7) and 2014 DeSean Jackson (8.5) among all receivers with at least 50 catches in a season over the past 10 years. Cam Newton has averaged 9.67 adjusted yards per attempt when targeting Moore, which is a full 1.64 yards higher than the next-most efficient target of his career.

The scary part is that Moore is also more than capable of winning on 50/50 balls down the field.

DJ

However, Moore (43 targets) worked hand-in-hand with Curtis Samuel (42) over the team’s final six games of 2019 once Devin Funchess was delegated to a backup role. Christian McCaffrey (53) continued to lead the way over that stretch. All three play-makers possesses the type of open-field ability to make life easy on Newton as the Panthers continue to shift their scheme towards more short and high-percentage passes.

The Rams, like a lot of good defenses, were significantly better against the pass (No. 9 in defensive DVOA) than the run (No. 27) in 2018. Healthy versions of both Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters, along with the addition of Eric Weddle to replace Lamarcus Joyner, give credence to the idea that Aaron Donald and company will once again be a difficult defense to move the ball through the air against in 2019.

TE breakdown: Greg Olsen took a backseat in the offense with OC Norv Turner running the show last season, averaging a pedestrian 4.2 targets per game despite playing at least 75% of the offense’s snaps in seven-of-nine games. Still, Olsen is healthy for the time being and set up well against a Rams Defense that allowed the fourth-most receiving yards per game to the TE position in 2018.

Redskins at Eagles

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR breakdown: The entire Redskins’ passing “attack” is riddled with uncertainty with Case Keenum under center and stud LT Trent Williams (holdout) unavailable. Keenum’s history of feeding the slot bodes well for Trey Quinn’s chances at leading the unit in targets, but this offense is best avoided as a whole. Washington is presently implied to score just 17.75 points -- the third-lowest mark in Week 1 (per FantasyLabs).

TE breakdown: Jordan Reed is in the concussion protocol and trending towards missing Sunday’s game. Vernon Davis has averaged a meh 3.1-39.9-0.3 receiving line on 4.9 targets per game in 15 contests without Reed since joining the Redskins. A matchup with Malcolm Jenkins and an Eagles Defense that ranked No. 7 in DVOA against the TE position in 2018 isn’t the most-ideal time to stream Davis.

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR breakdown: Carson Wentz ranked No. 12 in QB Rating and No. 8 in yards per attempt on deep-ball attempts in 2017, before falling off to No. 30 and No. 17, respectively, last season. The difference was the lack of a consistent field-stretcher, as the offense went from having Torrey Smith and Mack Hollins to Nelson Agholor and Jordan Matthews due to injuries.

Well, the Eagles added the league’s premiere deep-ball artist for the better part of the last decade. DeSean Jackson has quite literally boosted the efficiency of every QB he’s ever played with.

D-Jax has posted 5-117-1, 4-126-0, 4-40-0, 4-55-0, 3-102-1, 4-129-1 and 5-67-0 receiving lines in seven career #RevengeGames and should greatly open up the intermediate areas of the field for Alshon Jeffery and Zach Ertz alike.

Josh Norman only traveled with Julio Jones in 2018 when No. 2 CB Quinton Dunbar was healthy enough to suit up. Either way, receivers can regularly escape Norman’s shadow by moving into the slot, and the 31-year-old CB showed signs of decline in 2018 by allowing the eighth-highest QB Rating on passes into his coverage among 81 qualified CBs. The bigger concern with Jeffery is just how big of a role stud rookie JJ Arcega-Whiteside will have in the early parts of the season.

TE breakdown: Ertz likely won’t see anything close to his astronomical 156 targets from a season ago due to both the presence of D-Jax and rising second-year stud Dallas Goedert. Still, Jackson’s aforementioned field-stretching ability makes it feasible that Ertz experiences a boost in efficiency. He’s locked in as the fantasy’s No. 3 TE behind only Travis Kelce and George Kittle.

Bills at Jets

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR breakdown: The Bills have made a huge effort to surround second-year QB Josh Allen with more talent, taking steps to boost their offensive line through free agency and the draft as well as by adding veteran WRs Cole Beasley and John Brown.

Allen made a habit of checking down to Beasley in the preseason as well as Zay Jones in the back half of 2018, but we should keep in mind he posted a league-high average target depth of 11.5 yards as a rookie (PFF). Smokey Brown is one of my favorite DraftKings plays of the week at $4,300 and possesses one of the week’s most-friendly matchups in terms of pure #speed.

De facto No. 1 CB Trumaine Johnson (hamstring) is expected to suit up Sunday. He’s joined by Brian Poole and Darryl Roberts, who have each spent the past three seasons as primary backups in generally bad secondaries. Pivoting off Kyler Murray to Josh Allen and company on DraftKings isn't the worst idea I've heard this week.

TE breakdown: The Bills are expected to deploy a non-fantasy-friendly rotation at TE.

Projected shadow matchups: Robby Anderson vs. Tre'Davious White

WR breakdown: Anderson (calf, probable) won his last shadow matchup against White to the tune of a 4-76-1 performance on seven targets. Still, each of Anderson, Quincy Enunwa and Jamison Crowder have their hands full with a Bills’ secondary that joined the Vikings, Jaguars and Colts as the only defenses in the league to allow fewer than 30 DraftKings PPG to the WR position last season.

White should already be on anyone’s short list of the league’s best overall CBs after ranking among the league’s top-two corners in average target separation, burn rate and fantasy points allowed per cover snap last season (Player Profiler). I’m more willing to take a chance on Crowder in the slot than test White this week.

TE breakdown: Chris Herndon is suspended for the first four games of the season. Backup Ryan Griffin isn’t terrible, but this isn’t the secondary to test with a streamer.

Falcons at Vikings

Projected shadow matchups: Julio Jones vs. Xavier Rhodes

WR breakdown: Matt Ryan has averaged an additional 0.7 yards per attempt indoors vs. outdoors in his career, setting up the entire Falcons’ pass offense for success in a season that will have Atlanta playing 13 (!!!) games inside.

Jones has posted underwhelming 2-24-0, 5-56-0 and 6-82-0 receiving lines in his career against the Vikings. Still, Rhodes didn’t resemble the former lock-down CB last season that we saw for much of 2016 and 2017, ranking 43rd and 35th in yards allowed per cover snap and QB Rating on target into his coverage last season, respectively (PFF).

Fire up Calvin Ridley in all fantasy formats against the ever-burnable Trae Waynes.

TE breakdown: Austin Hooper was one of just eight TEs to play at least 75% of their offense’s snaps last season, but it’s probably not wise to expect much from anybody that figures to see an ample amount of stud FS Harrison Smith.

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR breakdown: Both Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen are set up well in this home matchup against a Falcons Defense that allowed the fifth-most PPR per game to the WR position in 2018. The presence of Chad Beebe instead of Laquon Treadwell means that Thielen will spend more time on the outside in 2019, but it’s not really a big deal considering he’s ranked among the league’s top-six WRs in yards per route run from both the slot and outside over the past two seasons (per PFF’s Scott Barrett).

Still, Diggs popped up on the injury report Wednesday with a hamstring issue. He's posted mediocre 3-42-0, 2-18-0, 8-59-0, 4-29-1, 4-27-0 and 5-49-0 lines in six career games when playing through an injury designation.

TE breakdown: Kyle Rudolph seems destined to lose snaps and targets to second-round pick Irv Smith sooner rather than later.

Ravens at Dolphins

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR breakdown: It’s impossible to trust any of the Ravens’ WRs at the moment, particularly in a matchup against the Dolphins’ underrated secondary. Lamar Jackson made each of his three WRs irrelevant fantasy options in 2018.

TE breakdown: There’s little doubt that Mark Andrews is #good at football; his average of 11 yards per target trails only O.J. Howard (11.5) among all players with at least 50 targets over the past two seasons. Still, 24 TEs had more targets than Andrews in Jackson’s seven regular season starts last season, and he never played more than 50% snaps in a game as a rookie. Andrews has enough ability after the catch to produce some splash performances, but don’t expect much consistency while Hayden Hurst and Nick Boyle continue to also see plenty of snaps.

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR breakdown: It remains to be seen who will emerge as Ryan Fitzpatrick’s No. 1 target, but most signs point to slot WR Albert Wilson, who joins Julio Jones as the only WRs to average over three yards per route run in a season over the past five years (PFF, min. 25 targets).

Of course, a matchup against the Ravens’ ever-beastly secondary that now includes Earl Thomas is hardly a great spot to target anybody from what figures to be one of the league’s worst offenses. The Dolphins are currently implied to score a pathetic 15.5 points (per FantasyLabs).

TE breakdown: Mike Gesicki is positioned to at the very least get more opportunity in 2019 than he saw as a rookie. Still, Nick O'Leary is expected to start, muddling the snaps and target share for both.

Chiefs at Jaguars

Projected shadow matchups: Tyreek Hill vs. Jalen Ramsey

WR breakdown: It wouldn’t be shocking if A.J. Bouye also shadows Sammy Watkins, but the Jaguars haven’t made a consistent habit of having both of their stud corners travel with individual receivers over the past two seasons.

Ramsey performed admirably against Hill in 2018, holding the league’s premiere field-stretcher to a mundane 4-61-0 receiving line on seven targets. Of course, it only takes one mishap for TyFreak to quickly put a stamp on any CB matchup in the league.

Patrick Mahomes and company are more than capable of dominating any secondary. Still, their most-efficient path to victory in Week 1 might be grinding out the Jaguars’ front-seven, which will be without difference-making LB Telvin Smith (personal) for the entire season. They joined the Bills, Vikings and Colts as the only defenses that allowed fewer than 30 total DraftKings points per game to the WR position in 2018.

TE breakdown: Travis Kelce is locked in as the slate's top-overall TE. He caught at least five passes in all but one regular season game in his first full season with Mahomes under center. The only WRs with more PPR than Kelce in 2018 were Hill, DeAndre Hopkins, Davante Adams, Julio Jones, Antonio Brown, Michael Thomas, Adam Thielen and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR breakdown: Both Chris Conley and D.J. Chark should have chances to pull in one of Nick Foles’ patented tear-drop deep balls, but Dede Westbrook should finish the season with the most targets. Foles targeted the slot on a league-high 36.4% of his passes last season (per Michael Florio). It's unclear what Marqise Lee's (knee) role will look like if he's active.

The Chiefs’ boasted the league’s most-severe run-funnel unit in 2018, ranking 12th in DVOA against the pass and 32nd against the run. This means we should expect plenty of Leonard Fournette as both a rusher and receiver.

TE breakdown: The Jaguars are rolling with Geoff Swaim as their starting TE, but James O'Shaughnessy and potentially Josh Oliver could be involved as well. Neither should be confused with Zach Ertz, who is honestly used as more of a slot receiver than traditional TE anyways.

Titans at Browns

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR breakdown: The Titans are expected to again boast a run-first offense in 2019, but this season it’ll be even harder to distinguish who will work as the unit’s top dog on a week-to-week basis. Nominal No. 1 WR Corey Davis will have to deal with the return of Delanie Walker, while the front office also added second-round pick A.J. Brown and high-priced slot WR Adam Humphries to the group.

I’m not expecting Denzel Ward to be in shadow coverage because the Browns’ new DC Steve Wilks rarely used Patrick Peterson in that role last season. It might not matter either way considering the dire state of the Titans’ offensive line and their brutal matchup against the Browns’ suddenly-beastly pass rush.

TE breakdown: Delanie Walker had 133, 102 and 111 targets in 2015-2017, respectively, as Mariota’s go-to receiver. He’s an underrated season-long and DFS play for as long as the 35-year-old maintains some semblance of good health.

Projected shadow matchups: Odell Beckham Jr. vs. Adoree' Jackson

WR breakdown: OBJ should feast in his first game without a noodle-armed QB throwing the ball his way.

He’s set up well against Jackson, who has been roasted by the likes of T.Y. Hilton (9-155-2), Antonio Brown (10-144-3 and even Marquise Goodwin (10-114-0) in shadow coverage over the past two seasons.

Jarvis Landry draws the group’s toughest matchup in the slot against Logan Ryan, meaning Rashard Higgins is in prime position to ball out against 2018-liability Malcolm Butler. Higgins should be locked into FanDuel lineups, where he carries a minimum price tag.

TE breakdown: David Njoku is one of the more talented TE prospects in the league and played a sturdy 80% of the Browns’ offensive snaps in 2018. The presence of Demetrius Harris could perhaps reduce that robust snap rate, but Njoku is still more than worthy of low-end TE1 consideration.

Colts at Chargers

Projected shadow matchups: T.Y. Hilton vs. Casey Hayward

WR breakdown: The Colts offer sneaky-shootout potential in the week’s second-fastest projected matchup in terms of combined situation neutral pace (Football Outsiders). Sure, the downgrade from Andrew Luck to Jacoby Brissett is far from ideal, but 2019 doesn’t even resemble what the new Colts QB had to deal with back in 2017.

Brissett was traded to the Colts on September 3, 2017, just days before Week 1.

The Colts have since added Eric Ebron, Devin Funchess and Parris Campbell.

The Colts easily boast their best offensive line of the Luck-era.

Coach Frank Reich deserves the benefit of the doubt in developing QBs after his work in Philadelphia in 2017 as well as last season with Luck.

Hilton possesses enough speed to win any matchup, even against a stud shadow CB like Hayward. Still, he's historically not been at his best outside of the friendly confines of Lucas Oil Stadium.

TE breakdown: It’s unclear whether Eric Ebron or Jack Doyle will emerge as the Colts’ No. 1 TE. Ebron posted snap rates of 45%, 26%, 22%, 38%, 40% and 71% in six games with Doyle last season. Similar usage in 2019 could render both as nothing more than low-floor/ceiling plays.

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR breakdown: The Colts utilized zone coverage at a league-high rate in 2018. The combination of this, along with the Chargers’ putrid offensive line, paints a picture of both Keenan Allen and Austin Ekeler getting plenty of targets in the underneath areas of the field. Allen posted 7-72-1, 6-124-0 and 6-67-0 receiving lines in three matchups against top-10 zone defenses in 2018.

And then there’s Mike Williams, who has the potential to mightily increase his downfield targets now that Tyrell Williams is in Oakland. I’m on #TeamMike and believe he possesses enough contested-catch ability and proven chemistry in this offense to ball out for the better part of 2019.

TE breakdown: Hunter Henry has worked as anyone’s idea of a top-five TE when healthy over the years. Overall, only George Kittle (2.22), Travis Kelce (2.2), Rob Gronkowski (2.1) and O.J. Howard (2.06) have averaged more yards per route run than Henry (2.05) among 100 TEs with at least 100 routes over the past two seasons. He's set up brilliantly against a Colts Defense that allowed the most yards per game to opposing TEs in the league in 2018.

Bengals at Seahawks

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR breakdown: Tyler Boyd’s sample size without Green last season with Andy Dalton under center was not great:

Week 10 vs. Saints: 3 receptions-65 yards-0 touchdowns (4 targets)

Week 11 at Ravens: 4-71-0 (11)

Week 12 vs. Browns: 7-85-1 (8)

This Week 1 matchup against a Seahawks Defense that allowed the fewest fantasy points per game to slot receivers in 2018 is far from ideal. The rest of the Bengals’ unproven “talents” at WR are also better avoided in this potential train-wreck of a game.

TE breakdown: Tyler Eifert is healthy (for now), but the Bengals already showed signs in 2018 of limiting his snaps in an effort to preserve him for as long as possible. He’s better left avoided until we find out just how involved nominal starter C.J. Uzomah will be on a weekly basis.

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR breakdown: It’s tough to overstate just how special Russell Wilson and Tyler Lockett were in 2018.

Wilson posted a perfect 158.3 QB rating when targeting Lockett.

Lockett’s average of 13.8 yards per target was the highest mark in the league (minimum 25 targets).

Lockett averaged a league-high 3.1 fantasy points per target.

Lockett caught 14-of-18 deep-ball targets (78%), easily surpassing Rashard Higgins (69%) as the league’s most-efficient deep-ball receiver (among 69 receivers with 10-such targets).

The duo won’t repeat the same record-breaking efficiency in 2019, but enhanced target share in a Seattle offense with pretty much zero-proven WRs elsewhere means that Lockett’s fantasy floor/ceiling are as high as we’ve seen entering the season. DK Metcalf (knee) should probably be avoided this week considering he carries heightened risk of reduced snaps.

TE breakdown: Will Dissly and Nick Vannett are expected to split snaps with Ed Dickson (knee, IR) sidelined. The Seahawks’ banged-up depth chart at WR could perhaps open up more targets for the duo, but each carries a low floor in the league’s most run-heavy offense.

49ers at Buccaneers

49ers Offense

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR breakdown: Neither Trent Taylor (foot) nor Jalen Hurd (back) are expected to suit up Sunday, while Dante Pettis (groin) likely won’t be operating at 100%.

Enter Marquise Goodwin, who is locked into 2-WR sets and boasts one of the week’s top-seven matchups in largest 40-yard dash difference. The Bucs allowed the sixth-most DraftKings points per game to the WR position in 2018 and don’t appear to have a significantly improved secondary entering the season.

Deebo Samuel is also a candidate for enhanced target share. The 49ers are a sneaky-contrarian option for DFS players looking to game stack this matchup, which is expected to feature plenty of high-owned Bucs.

TE breakdown: George Kittle is locked in as the overall TE2 behind only Kelce. Only the Rams, Chiefs, Texans and Colts allowed more yards per game to the TE position than the Bucs in 2018.

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR breakdown: Richard Sherman wasn’t asked to travel in his first season with the 49ers, meaning Mike Evans and Chris Godwin should be free to line up across from San Fran’s other liabilities at CB whenever they please.

The potential x-factor is (throws up in mouth) Breshad Perriman, who is locked in as the No. 3 WR and emerged as Jameis Winston’s go-to deep-ball target in the preseason. Just $3,300 on DraftKings, Perriman is a perfect high-upside punt play against a 49ers defense that was much better against the run (No. 12 in rush DVOA) than vs. the pass (No. 27) last season.

TE breakdown: O.J. Howard is already a top-five TE and has the potential to emerge as the league’s single-best talent at the position with a more-featured role in 2018. Howard played on 21 of Winston's 22 snaps this preseason (per Adam Levitan).

OJ Howard is a full-time player now and the NFC South should be very, very afraid

Giants at Cowboys

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR breakdown: The Giants’ passing game is expected to flow through Saquon Barkley and Evan Engram more than any of their WRs. Sterling Shepard will play through his finger injury, but is a thin play against the Cowboys’ talented crop of CBs.

TE breakdown: Evan Engram worked as the PPR TE5 as a rookie in 2017 when Odell Beckham Jr. played in just four games, then as the TE2 over the final four games of 2018 with OBJ sidelined. Beat writers have speculated that 1,000 receiving yards on the season is firmly in play for the athletically-gifted TE.

Projected shadow matchups: Amari Cooper vs. Janoris Jenkins

WR breakdown: Amari Cooper emerged as a true WR1 in Weeks 8-17 with the Cowboys last season.

Targets: 76 (tied for No. 11 among all WRs)

Receptions 53 (No. 11)

Yards: 725 (No. 10)

Touchdowns: 6 (Tied for No. 5)

PPR: 158.6 (No. 11)

Still, there’s potential for Michael Gallup to have the bigger Week 1 if the Giants go out of their way to continuously shade safety help towards Cooper. One of the rumored changes from new-OC Kellen Moore surrounds enhanced volume on deep balls, plays which Gallup made a habit of getting open on in 2018.

Michael Gallup ceiling is the roof *if* Dak can improve that deep ball just a bit

TE breakdown: Jason Witten shouldn't be considered as a fantasy option until we have a better idea of what his snap share will look like. Even then, he'll have a low floor/ceiling combination nearly every week.

Lions at Cardinals

Position WR Height Weight Speed CB Height Weight Speed Left Marvin Jones 74 200 4.46 Byron Murphy 71 190 4.55 Slot Danny Amendola 70 186 4.68 Chris Jones 72 200 4.57 Right Kenny Golladay 76 218 4.5 Tramaine Brock 70 195 4.54

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR breakdown: Everyone is excited about the Cardinals' new-look offense, but their secondary is a complete dumpster fire at the moment. Patrick Peterson (suspension) and Robert Alford (leg, IR) are both sidelined, meaning journeyman Tramaine Brock and second-round rookie Byron Murphy will be joined by a bunch of former undrafted free agents.

If there was ever a week to ride with Matthew Stafford and the Lions' passing game, this is it. Both Marvin Jones and Kenny Golladay offer upside in an offense that could feature more downfield opportunities under new OC Darrell Bevell. Jones is probably the better play with hopes of reduced ownership. The duo has put up eerily similar numbers over the past two seasons.

Golladay (26 games): 167 targets, 98 receptions, 1,540 yards, 8 TDs

Jones (25 games): 169 targets, 96 receptions, 1,609 yards, 14 TDs

TE breakdown: It'd be surprising if No. 8 overall pick T.J. Hockenson sits on the bench for very long. Still, the Lions also handed Jesse James a four-year contract worth $22.6 million this offseason. This is a situation to avoid for now in what figures to be a more run-heavy Detroit offense in 2019.

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR breakdown: The Cardinals showed absolutely nothing in the preseason and even refrained from giving presumed starters like Christian Kirk a full allotment of snaps alongside Kyler Murray.

The No. 3 WR spot remains murky, but it'd be borderline injustice from coach Kliff Kingsbury to take Kirk off the field for more than a small portion of snaps. Both he and Larry Fitzgerald are fully expected to work as Murray's top-two receivers this season.

Fitzgerald might be the play in this Week 1 matchup thanks to his robust size advantage over Justin Coleman.

TE breakdown: The Cardinals released their best receiving TE Ricky Seals-Jones and have been rumored to be favoring 4-WR formations as their base look. Neither Charles Clay nor Maxx Williams should be considered in any fantasy format for now.

Steelers at Patriots

Projected shadow matchups: JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. Stephon Gilmore

WR breakdown: I'd love if the Steelers put JuJu in the slot with Donte Moncrief and James Washington on the outside. Alas, that doesn't appear to be the plan.

Ben Roethlisberger was on the field for 20 plays in #Steelers third preseason game. Snap counts were: Moncrief - 19

McDonald - 19

Smith-Schuster - 18

Conner - 15

Switzer - 13

Rogers - 6

Samuels - 4

Washington - 2 — Graham Barfield (@GrahamBarfield) August 26, 2019

The Patriots are regularly the toughest defense to figure out when it comes to predicting who will be used in shadow coverage. My money is on Gilmore traveling with Smith-Schuster with safety help over the top while the Patriots take their chances with single-coverage elsewhere.

JuJu is not safe from Gilmore in the slot: His 18% slot rate in 2018 was the second-highest mark among all high-frequency shadow corners. Gilmore's teammate Jason McCourty (31%) was first.

Obviously JuJu is a staple in season-long lineups, but last year's 4-40-0 dud against the Patriots on 10 targets demonstrates his floor in this tough matchup. That performance did come against J.C. Jackson, however.

TE breakdown: Perhaps the dark days during the Ladarius Green “era” made it tough for fantasy football investors to ever fully trust a Steelers TE again. Well, get over it — Jesse James is in Detroit and there are plenty of targets to be filled from the departure of Antonio Brown. Ben Roethlisberger has averaged 8.54 adjusted yards per attempt when targeting McDonald, better than his rate with any other TE in his career (minimum 10 targets).

Projected shadow matchups: Josh Gordon vs. Joe Haden

WR breakdown: Joe Haden didn't shadow Josh Gordon last season and battled an ankle injury for most of training camp, but the Steelers' No. 1 CB is ready to go for Week 1. I'm inclined to believe that Pittsburgh will show a new-found emphasis on slowing down Gordon now that Gronk is out of the picture.

I'm as big of a Flash truther as there is, and he's more than capable of balling out underneath the Sunday night lights.

Still, Julian Edelman is the man truly positioned to dominate against a Steelers Defense that has regularly proven incapable of covering elite slot receivers. He's posted 11-97-0, 9-60-0, 8-118-1 and 7-90-0 receiving lines in four games against Pittsburgh since 2015.

TE breakdown: Matt LaCosse is positioned to work as the Patriots' starting TE as long as Rob Gronkowski remains retired during Ben Watson's suspension. Tom Brady has shown reluctance over the years to consistently target his other TEs when Gronk was sidelined, so this will be a situation to avoid until we see how large of a role the Patriots have in mind for LaCosse.

Texans at Saints

Projected shadow matchups: DeAndre Hopkins vs. Marshon Lattimore; Will Fuller vs. Eli Apple

WR breakdown: This is a smash spot for Nuk and Fuller alike. The Texans Offense has been close to impossible to stop with each of Deshaun Watson, Will Fuller and Hopkins healthy over the past two seasons.

Watson: 65% completion rate; 9.0 yards per attempt; 32 total touchdowns

Hopkins: 69 receptions; 1,113 yards; 12 touchdowns

Fuller: 45 receptions; 782 yards; 11 touchdowns

Overall, the Texans have averaged 30.8 points per game in 11 games with their trio together since 2017.

I'd bet on Lattimore improving his play in 2019 after a sophomore slump last season, but it's tough to expect anyone to contain Hopkins. Fuller is positioned to ball out against Apple, who ranked outside of PFF's top-50 full-time corners in 2018.

TE breakdown: The Texans will utilize Jordan Akins and Darren Fells at TE after Jordan Thomas and Kahale Warring were each placed on the injured reserve list. Neither TE is a fantasy option this week with snaps and targets alike uncertain.

Position WR Height Weight Speed CB Height Weight Speed Left Michael Thomas 75 212 4.57 Bradley Roby 71 194 4.39 Slot Tre'Quan Smith 74 203 4.49 Aaron Colvin 71 177 N/A Right Ted Ginn 71 180 4.43 Johnathan Joseph 71 193 4.32

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR breakdown: The Texans don't have the type of CB depth to put fear in pretty much any group of WRs, particularly one headlined by Michael Thomas.

Drew Brees and Thomas have formed the league's most-efficient combination in their three seasons together:

Thomas has the most receptions (321) and fourth-most yards (3,787) through three seasons among any WR in NFL history.

Thomas’ 80.6 receiving yards per game are the fifth-most in NFL history.

Thomas’ 77% catch rate is the highest since Pro Football Reference began tracking targets in 1992 (minimum 100 targets).

Ted Ginn is also a candidate for a big day. Johnathan Joseph's 4.3-second 40-yard dash took place back in 2005.

TE breakdown: Jared Cook has received a ton of offseason hype, with the Saints reportedly dusting off some of their old Jimmy Graham packages to better utilize the 32-year-old's athletic gifts. Cook is certainly capable of emerging as the No. 3 option in this offense, particularly this week against a Texans Defense that allowed the second-most receiving yards per game to the TE position a season ago.

Broncos at Raiders

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR breakdown: The Raiders made a ton of moves on offense, but curiously failed to do much to address their horrific pass defense. Safeties Lamarcus Joyner and Johnathan Abram will help, although it's tough to see their CBs turning into a group of world-beaters over night.

Joe Flacco hasn't been an elite QB for quite some time. Still, he managed to largely enable three fantasy-relevant WRs with the Ravens last season: John Brown (WR22), Michael Crabtree (WR31) and Willie Snead (WR34) each ranked among the league's top-35 PPR WRs with Flacco under center in Weeks 1-9.

My money is on Courtland Sutton emerging as the group's top fantasy option thanks to his field-stretching and contested-catch ability that meshes well with the types of throws Flacco is typically willing to make.

TE breakdown: First-round TE Noah Fant has a rookie Evan Engram-esque vibe to him in that he's an athletic freak that specializes as a receiver, not a blocker, in an offense without an ingrained No. 1 pass-game option. The question is whether or not Fant will have an every-down role to begin the season, as Jeff Heuerman is currently slotted to start. Fant is an upside stash in deeper leagues, but not worthy of a Week 1 start.

Projected shadow matchups: None

WR breakdown: 43 QBs have started at least 16 games since 2014. Derek Carr has managed to rank outside of that group's top-25 signal callers in yards per attempt (38th), completion rate (28th), TD rate (26th) and QB rating (26th).

Even more problematic for AB's 2019 projection is the fact that Carr has never made a habit of overly feeding any of his WRs. Michael Crabtree and Amari Cooper saw a combined average of 138.3 targets per season from 2015 to 2016. AB hasn't had fewer than 150 targets in a season since 2012.

Finally, both Brown and Tyrell Williams could struggle to put up #numbers if Carr doesn't grow a pair and start consistently testing defenses down the field. Carr has ranked 33rd, 16th, 29th, 21st and 26th in percentage of passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield over the past five seasons (PFF).

Further complicating matters in this matchup is a tough Broncos Defense that figures to take a step back toward regaining their previous elite form under new coach Vic Fangio. There aren't many other pass-rush duos better than Von Miller and Bradley Chubb.

TE breakdown: Darren Waller is locked in as the Raiders' No. 1 TE. The 6-foot-6 and 255-pound TE boasts a 4.46-second 40-yard dash and is capable of taking over Jared Cook's role as Carr's security blanket while also threatening defenses down the seam. Still, Carr likely won't lean on his TE as much in 2019 due to the presence of both AB and Williams.