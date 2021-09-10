NFL Week 1: Updated injury report for Colts vs. Seahawks

The Indianapolis Colts released their second injury report of the week as they prepare for the regular-season opener against the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts got some better news on Thursday as left guard Quenton Nelson returned to practice in a limited fashion. He’s dealing with a back injury but there is still a high chance he plays in the opener.

Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Colts on Thursday:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury Wed. (9/8) Thur. (9/9) Fri. (9/10) Status G Quenton Nelson Foot/Back DNP LP CB Xavier Rhodes Calf DNP DNP WR Parris Campbell Achilles LP FP T Eric Fisher Achilles LP LP G Danny Pinter Foot LP LP DE Kemoko Turay Groin LP DNP QB Carson Wentz Foot FP FP TE Jack Doyle Rest — DNP

It’s encouraging that Nelson was able to return to practice. There are concerns with Rhodes and Turay, though, as they are in serious danger of not playing against the Seahawks.

It also seems that Campbell will be good to go as he deals with general soreness of his Achilles, and Wentz is still on track to play on Sunday.

The Colts have one more practice before the injury designations are released on Friday.

