NFL Week 1: Updated injury report for Colts vs. Seahawks
The Indianapolis Colts released their second injury report of the week as they prepare for the regular-season opener against the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The Colts got some better news on Thursday as left guard Quenton Nelson returned to practice in a limited fashion. He’s dealing with a back injury but there is still a high chance he plays in the opener.
Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Colts on Thursday:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed. (9/8)
Thur. (9/9)
Fri. (9/10)
Status
G Quenton Nelson
Foot/Back
DNP
LP
Calf
DNP
DNP
WR Parris Campbell
Achilles
LP
FP
T Eric Fisher
Achilles
LP
LP
G Danny Pinter
Foot
LP
LP
DE Kemoko Turay
Groin
LP
DNP
QB Carson Wentz
Foot
FP
FP
TE Jack Doyle
Rest
—
DNP
It’s encouraging that Nelson was able to return to practice. There are concerns with Rhodes and Turay, though, as they are in serious danger of not playing against the Seahawks.
It also seems that Campbell will be good to go as he deals with general soreness of his Achilles, and Wentz is still on track to play on Sunday.
The Colts have one more practice before the injury designations are released on Friday.
