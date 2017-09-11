NFL Week 1: Tony Romo, Eli Manning highlight social media winners and losers

This NFL season, we’re introducing a weekly installment in which we look at social media winners and losers across the NFL. Each week, we’ll scour Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and whatever else the kids are using these days to determine who dominated the social media conversation, for better or for worse. Let’s get to it.

Winner: Tony Romo

It’s been long time since Tony Romo received a heap of social media praise on an NFL Sunday. The now-former Dallas Cowboys QB made his CBS debut, calling Sunday’s Oakland Raiders – Tennessee Titans game and the reviews were overwhelmingly positive.

Awesome debut by Tony Romo as a commentator too. Composed, informative. 4-5 times he called out a play or blitz before it happened. — Ted Nguyen (@RaidersAnalysis) September 10, 2017





Tony Romo with a little excitement here: "Boom! I'm back, baby! I'm Beast Mode!" pic.twitter.com/KUeWTOrVDZ — Brandon George (@DMN_George) September 10, 2017





Romo: "Jim, I got $5 this is a run to the left." [Derrick Henry runs left one second later] pic.twitter.com/qZRoAV388e — SB Nation (@SBNation) September 10, 2017





Loser: Tom Brady

It’s hard to imagine being a social media loser on a night in which your team unveils the banner for its fifth championship after you led the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history, but New England Patriots QB Tom Brady looked all of his 40 years in Thursday night’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and was memed accordingly.





When the alarm clock goes off but you were already awake pic.twitter.com/HxSbYMK8xa — SB Nation (@SBNation) September 8, 2017





Winner: Kareem Hunt fantasy owners

Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt was without a doubt one of the stars of Week 1. The rookie running back recovered from a fumble on his first NFL carry to rush for 246 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns.

Of course, those who took a gamble on Hunt following Spencer Ware’s injury celebrated.

How you feel this morning if you drafted Kareem Hunt this year. #NFL #Fantasy pic.twitter.com/rtVfxzmTJJ — WaiverWired (@WaiverWired_) September 8, 2017





LIVE LOOK at Kareem Hunt owners telling the haters "I told you so" #KCvNE pic.twitter.com/hJfirAPLsE — Snack Time Fantasy (@Snack_TimeFS) September 8, 2017





Kareem Hunt fantasy owners!!!! pic.twitter.com/NudOvB7jt2 — RegularSZN Ethan (@EthanGSN) September 8, 2017





Loser: Le’Veon Bell and David Johnson fantasy owners

Pittsburgh Steelers RB Le’Veon Bell and Arizona Cardinals RB David Johnson stood firmly atop most fantasy draft boards and both struggled in Week 1.

Bell showed plenty of rust, rushing for just 32 yards on 10 carries and catching three passes for 15 yards. Meanwhile, Johnson exited Sunday’s contest against the Detroit Lions with a wrist injury. He’ll get an MRI on Monday to determine how much time, if any, he’ll miss.

people with Le'Veon Bell and David Johnson on their fantasy teams… pic.twitter.com/CjXw5EO78W — SpongeBob Sports (@SpongeBobSports) September 10, 2017





Winners: The Watt family

No family had a more dominant Sunday than the Watts. First, Houston Texans star J.J. Watt, who has raised a staggering $31 million (and counting) for Hurricane Harvey victims, took the field at NRG Stadium for the first time and the response from the crowd was unforgettable.

And in his NFL debut, Pittsburgh Steelers LB T.J. Watt did something his brother had never done before: record two sacks and an interception in the same game.

Sophie Musial, great-grandma of J.J., Pittsburgh Steelers LB T.J. and Los Angeles Chargers fullback Derek Watt, also won our hearts when she wore her custom Texans jersey to church.

.@JJWatt's 99 year old great-grandmother Sophie Musial is so proud she even wore her 99 jersey to church this morning. $31 million raised! pic.twitter.com/qxS2ewiGrE — Amy Palcic (@amypalcic) September 10, 2017





And in his NFL debut, T.J. did something his brother had never done before: record two sacks and an interception in the same game.

Now it’s up to Derek to cap off a stellar opening week Monday night against the Denver Broncos. No pressure.

Loser: California fans

The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers opened their seasons Sunday, but someone might want to tell their fans. Both the Coliseum and Levi’s Stadium were shockingly empty for Sunday’s contests.