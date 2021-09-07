NFL Week 1: How to survive and advance in your knockout pool

The first step is the toughest

AP Photo/Don Wright, File

One of the most popular challenges for NFL fans is the knockout pool. The goal, of course, is to survive each week against your competitors until you are the last person standing. Not as easy as it seems because you can only use a team once, and then have to scratch it from the list of choices. However, the rewards can be great if you make it to the finish.

Don't think about it

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Want to end your run early? Play the Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans. Pity the poor first-year coaches for each squad. Someone has to win, right? This feels like a tie waiting to happen. On the other end of the matchup spectrum is the Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs. These teams could wind up playing for a spot in the Super Bowl in the AFC Championship. The Buffalo Bills seem to have the major edge with the game at home but remember the Pittsburgh Steelers ran off 11 straight wins to open 2020. Another ugly game has the Minnesota Vikings at Cincinnati Bengals. Both have significant flaws and are not worth choosing between. Back to solid matchups, as the Green Bay Packers visit the New Orleans Saints in Jacksonville, Fla. There will be better opportunities to use both of these teams. The same goes for the Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots. Stay away. The Seattle Seahawks visit the Indianapolis Colts. These are strong teams, and the game could go either way. No play.

Let the bettor beware

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

The New York Giants are at home against the Denver Broncos. Big Blue could be tempting at MetLife. Remember, however, the Broncos actually won in New Jersey in 2020. Saquon Barkley is iffy, and Daniel Jones at his best is questionable. Teddy Bridgewater could give the Broncos the edge. Could is not strong enough a lean. The Tennessee Titans look like an intriguing play against the Arizona Cardinals. However, the reigning AFC South champs have had COVID-19 issues in the preseason, and no telling what aftereffects could linger. The Los Angeles Chargers are the buzz team in the AFC. However, the trip to play a 10 a.m. Pacific kickoff against the Washington Football Team is dicey. The Los Angeles Rams look to beat the Chicago Bears for the third year in a row. Three times in one season is tricky. Is three times in three seasons any easier? No.

Tempting fate

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Falcons have a new coach and a potent offense. The Philadelphia Eagles also have a new coach and questions everywhere. Risking your spot in the contest on a team that has struggled the past few seasons feels treacherous despite being at home. I would love to roll with the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night. However, don't be stunned when the Las Vegas Raiders come out hitting on all cylinders in the nationally televised game. Everything points toward the Tampa Bay Buccaneers continuing their winning run against the Dallas Cowboys. Throw in Zack Martin missing from the O-line, and you have to think there will be issues for the Cowboys' offense with Dak Prescott back. It's the opener, and unpredictable things happen. Don't.

Go for it

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

So, it comes down to a choice between two plays: Do you roll with the Carolina Panthers as Sam Darnold looks to take down his former team, the New York Jets? That scenario includes the Jets rookie coach Robert Saleh starting rookie QB Zach Wilson. Or do you take the San Francisco 49ers on the road in Motown, where they face the perennial weak team from the NFC North, the Detroit Lions? The Lions' coach Dan Campbell roars a big game. However, his roster can't back up the boasts. On the other hand, the Niners can't afford losses to bad teams when playing in the NFC West, so roll with them. More NFL: [listicle id=37864]

1

1