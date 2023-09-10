NFL Week 1 Sunday Night Football live tracker: Cowboys and Giants duel in early grudge match

The Dallas Cowboys open their season with an NFC East battle in New York on Sunday night

Saquon Barkley is looking to begin the 2023 NFL season with a huge game against a division rival. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

A number of NFL games are already in the rear-view mirror Sunday, but the best is yet to come.

"Sunday Night Football" features the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants in a grudge match between two playoff teams from last season.

The Cowboys had New York's number last season. Dallas won both games last year, beating the Giants 23-16 in Week 3 and 28-20 in Week 12. Despite both losses, the Giants still managed to make the playoffs, where they pulled off an upset over the Minnesota Vikings in the wild-card round. Dallas also won its wild-card game. Both teams fell in the divisional round.

The Cowboys and Giants are looking for more in 2023. After a brief contract dispute, Saquon Barkley is back with the Giants and ready to run all over opponents. Dallas' excellent defense will have something to say about that.

Which team will come out on top in a game that could impact the NFC playoff picture? Follow along as Yahoo Sports gives you the latest scores, injuries and notable performances as the Cowboys open their season against the Giants.