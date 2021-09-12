NFL Week 1 scores, highlights: How every first-round rookie QB fared

NFL Week 1 scores, highlights: How all first-round rookie QBs fared originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Five quarterbacks were selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and four of them (as of this writing) made their pro debuts in Week 1 of the 2021 season.

Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Zach Wilson of the New York Jets, Trey Lance of the San Francisco 49ers and Mac Jones of the New England Patriots all threw their first pass Sunday.

The three who started -- Lawrence, Wilson and Jones -- all lost.

Here's how each 2021 first-round rookie QB fared in his Week 1 debut (This post will be updated Sunday night if Chicago Bears rookie Justin Fields sees the field. He will start Week 1 as the backup).

Mac Jones, Patriots

Result: 17-16 loss vs. Dolphins

Stats: 29-for-39, 281 yards, one TD, zero INT

Highlights

Jones' first touchdown pass went to Nelson Agholor shortly before halftime.

Jones' accuracy really showed on this third-down toss to James White.

Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars

Result: 37-21 loss at Texans

Stats: 28-for-51, 332 yards, three TD, three INT

Highlights

Lawrence displayed some impressive accuracy on this long completion.

His first career touchdown pass came early in the second quarter.

First career NFL TD for Trevor Lawrence 🙌



(via @NFL)

pic.twitter.com/SVwQQzGVLC — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 12, 2021

Trey Lance, 49ers

Result: 41-33 win at Lions

Stats: 1-for-1, five yards, one TD, zero INTO

Highlights

Lance's first touchdown pass came on the very first throw of his pro career. It was the only pass he threw the entire game. He also ran the ball three times for two yards.

First TD pass for Trey Lance 🙌pic.twitter.com/QjQwlH8lDJ — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 12, 2021

Zach Wilson, Jets

Result: 19-14 loss at Panthers

Stats: 20-for-37, 258 yards, two TD, one INT

Highlights

It took almost three quarters for Wilson to find the end zone for his first touchdown pass.

Wilson and Davis connected again late in the fourth quarter for New York's second touchdown.