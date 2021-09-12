NFL Week 1 scores, highlights: How every first-round rookie QB fared
Five quarterbacks were selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and four of them (as of this writing) made their pro debuts in Week 1 of the 2021 season.
Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Zach Wilson of the New York Jets, Trey Lance of the San Francisco 49ers and Mac Jones of the New England Patriots all threw their first pass Sunday.
The three who started -- Lawrence, Wilson and Jones -- all lost.
Patriots QB Mac Jones looks like the real deal despite Week 1 loss
Here's how each 2021 first-round rookie QB fared in his Week 1 debut (This post will be updated Sunday night if Chicago Bears rookie Justin Fields sees the field. He will start Week 1 as the backup).
Mac Jones, Patriots
Result: 17-16 loss vs. Dolphins
Stats: 29-for-39, 281 yards, one TD, zero INT
Highlights
Jones' first touchdown pass went to Nelson Agholor shortly before halftime.
THE FIRST TD.
📺: @NFLonCBS / Patriots app pic.twitter.com/wTAmCLpcoY
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 12, 2021
Jones' accuracy really showed on this third-down toss to James White.
🍬👟 on third down!!@SweetFeet_White | #ForeverNE
📺: @NFLonCBS / Patriots app pic.twitter.com/IMZPF5fv5D
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 12, 2021
Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars
Result: 37-21 loss at Texans
Stats: 28-for-51, 332 yards, three TD, three INT
Highlights
Lawrence displayed some impressive accuracy on this long completion.
.@Trevorlawrencee with a nice throw on the run 🎯 #DUUUVAL
📺: #JAXvsHOU on CBS
📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/zvxjYQHxyk
— NFL (@NFL) September 12, 2021
His first career touchdown pass came early in the second quarter.
First career NFL TD for Trevor Lawrence 🙌
(via @NFL)
pic.twitter.com/SVwQQzGVLC
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 12, 2021
Trey Lance, 49ers
Result: 41-33 win at Lions
Stats: 1-for-1, five yards, one TD, zero INTO
Highlights
Lance's first touchdown pass came on the very first throw of his pro career. It was the only pass he threw the entire game. He also ran the ball three times for two yards.
First TD pass for Trey Lance 🙌pic.twitter.com/QjQwlH8lDJ
— 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 12, 2021
Zach Wilson, Jets
Result: 19-14 loss at Panthers
Stats: 20-for-37, 258 yards, two TD, one INT
Highlights
It took almost three quarters for Wilson to find the end zone for his first touchdown pass.
First career TD pass for @ZachWilson 🙌
📺 #NYJvsCAR on CBS pic.twitter.com/KzZVJm2iHt
— New York Jets (@nyjets) September 12, 2021
Wilson and Davis connected again late in the fourth quarter for New York's second touchdown.
.@ZachWilson and @TheCDavis84 make it 2 TDs on the day.
📺 #NYJvsCAR on CBS pic.twitter.com/lkgfjKktMt
— New York Jets (@nyjets) September 12, 2021