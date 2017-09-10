NFL schedule: Week 1 game times and TV coverage

The 2017 NFL schedule kicks off Thursday, Sept. 7, with a marquee AFC matchup featuring the defending Super Bowl champion Patriots hosting the Chiefs in prime time on NBC. Tom Brady faces Alex Smith for the first time after the Patriots downed the Chiefs at Gillette Stadium in the divisional playoffs two seasons ago.
Thursday night's matchup looks like the best game of the week, though there are plenty of great games on Sunday as well. Seahawks vs. Packers looks to be the highlight of the Sunday afternoon games, while NBC's Sunday night game pits the Giants against the Cowboys in an NFC East rivalry game.
On Monday night, newly signed Saints running back Adrian Peterson returns to Minneapolis to take on his former team. Late Monday night, a matchup between the Chargers and Broncos will set the tone in the AFC West.
Below is the full NFL schedule for Week 1 with kickoff times (all Eastern) and TV coverage. Note that the Bucs-Dolphins game has been moved to Week 11 because of Hurricane Irma.
NFL schedule: Week 1 times and TV coverage
Thursday, Sept. 7
Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots, 8:30 p.m. NBC
Sunday, Sept. 10
New York Jets at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. CBS, DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket channel 705
Atlanta Falcons at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. FOX, Sunday Ticket channel 711
Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. CBS, Sunday Ticket channel 706
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. CBS, Sunday Ticket channel 707
Arizona Cardinals at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. FOX, Sunday Ticket channel 712
Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. CBS, Sunday Ticket channel 708
Oakland Raiders at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. CBS, Sunday Ticket channel 709
Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. FOX, Sunday Ticket channel 710
Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. CBS, Sunday Ticket channel 714
Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m. FOX, Sunday Ticket channel 715
Carolina Panthers at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. FOX, Sunday Ticket channel 716
New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys, 8:30 p.m. NBC
Monday, Sept. 11
New Orleans Saints at Minneapolis Vikings, 7:10 p.m. ESPN
San Diego Chargers at Denver Broncos, 10:20 p.m. ESPN
