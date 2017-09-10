NFL schedule: Week 1 game times and TV coverage

The 2017 NFL schedule kicks off Thursday, Sept. 7, with a marquee AFC matchup featuring the defending Super Bowl champion Patriots hosting the Chiefs in prime time on NBC. Tom Brady faces Alex Smith for the first time after the Patriots downed the Chiefs at Gillette Stadium in the divisional playoffs two seasons ago.

Thursday night's matchup looks like the best game of the week, though there are plenty of great games on Sunday as well. Seahawks vs. Packers looks to be the highlight of the Sunday afternoon games, while NBC's Sunday night game pits the Giants against the Cowboys in an NFC East rivalry game.

On Monday night, newly signed Saints running back Adrian Peterson returns to Minneapolis to take on his former team. Late Monday night, a matchup between the Chargers and Broncos will set the tone in the AFC West.

Below is the full NFL schedule for Week 1 with kickoff times (all Eastern) and TV coverage. Note that the Bucs-Dolphins game has been moved to Week 11 because of Hurricane Irma.





Thursday, Sept. 7





Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots, 8:30 p.m. NBC





Sunday, Sept. 10





New York Jets at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. CBS, DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket channel 705

Atlanta Falcons at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. FOX, Sunday Ticket channel 711

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. CBS, Sunday Ticket channel 706

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. CBS, Sunday Ticket channel 707

Arizona Cardinals at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. FOX, Sunday Ticket channel 712

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. CBS, Sunday Ticket channel 708

Oakland Raiders at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. CBS, Sunday Ticket channel 709

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. FOX, Sunday Ticket channel 710

Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. CBS, Sunday Ticket channel 714

Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m. FOX, Sunday Ticket channel 715

Carolina Panthers at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. FOX, Sunday Ticket channel 716

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys, 8:30 p.m. NBC





Monday, Sept. 11





New Orleans Saints at Minneapolis Vikings, 7:10 p.m. ESPN

San Diego Chargers at Denver Broncos, 10:20 p.m. ESPN