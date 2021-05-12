NFL Week 1 schedule released: Cowboys at Buccaneers to kick off opening weekend
The full NFL regular season schedule is being released on Wednesday evening, and to give hungry football fans a little taste to get them through the day, the Week 1 schedule was released in the morning.
The schedule makers certainly didn't skimp on the drama for the NFL's opening weekend. Here are all the games you can catch during Week 1, starting with Thursday (Sept. 9), moving on to Sunday (Sept. 12), and ending on Monday (Sept. 13).
Week 1 schedule: Thursday night
What a way to kick off an NFL season. The Dallas Cowboys will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday, Sept. 9. Audiences will get to see Dak Prescott return to the field for the first time since his season-ending ankle injury, and Tom Brady start his quest for a second straight Super Bowl ring with the Bucs in his age 44 season. Get ready.
Week 1 schedule: CBS
1:00 p.m. ET:
Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills
New York Jets at Carolina Panthers
Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans
Arizona Cardinals at Tennessee Titans
Los Angeles Chargers at Washington Football Team
4:25 p.m. ET:
Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs
Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots
Week 1 schedule: Fox
1:00 p.m. ET:
Minnesota Vikings at Cincinnati Bengals
San Francisco 49ers at Detroit Lions
Philadelphia Eagles at Atlanta Falcons
Seattle Seahawks at Indianapolis Colts
4:25 p.m. ET:
Denver Broncos at New York Giants
Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints
Week 1: Monday Night Football
ESPN also announced its first Monday night football matchup of the season. The Baltimore Ravens will face the Las Vegas Raiders, and it feels like we'll see a lot of intensity out of that game.
The rest of the schedule is being released Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. ET on NFL Network. Yahoo Sports will have a full breakdown, as well as analysis and a list of the games you won't want to miss.
