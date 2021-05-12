NFL Week 1 schedule released: Cowboys at Buccaneers to kick off opening weekend

The full NFL regular season schedule is being released on Wednesday evening, and to give hungry football fans a little taste to get them through the day, the Week 1 schedule was released in the morning.

The schedule makers certainly didn't skimp on the drama for the NFL's opening weekend. Here are all the games you can catch during Week 1, starting with Thursday (Sept. 9), moving on to Sunday (Sept. 12), and ending on Monday (Sept. 13).

Week 1 schedule: Thursday night

What a way to kick off an NFL season. The Dallas Cowboys will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday, Sept. 9. Audiences will get to see Dak Prescott return to the field for the first time since his season-ending ankle injury, and Tom Brady start his quest for a second straight Super Bowl ring with the Bucs in his age 44 season. Get ready.

Week 1 schedule: CBS

1:00 p.m. ET:

Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills

New York Jets at Carolina Panthers

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans

Arizona Cardinals at Tennessee Titans

Los Angeles Chargers at Washington Football Team

4:25 p.m. ET:

Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots

Week 1 schedule: Fox

1:00 p.m. ET:

Minnesota Vikings at Cincinnati Bengals

San Francisco 49ers at Detroit Lions

Philadelphia Eagles at Atlanta Falcons

Seattle Seahawks at Indianapolis Colts

4:25 p.m. ET:

Denver Broncos at New York Giants

Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints

Week 1: Monday Night Football

ESPN also announced its first Monday night football matchup of the season. The Baltimore Ravens will face the Las Vegas Raiders, and it feels like we'll see a lot of intensity out of that game.

The rest of the schedule is being released Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. ET on NFL Network. Yahoo Sports will have a full breakdown, as well as analysis and a list of the games you won't want to miss.

With the release of the Week 1 schedule for the 2021 NFL season, fans can now officially start getting excited. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

