NFL Week 1 previews for Sunday games

Pro football is back.

Here’s a look at the Week 1 matchups, including the broadcasting TV network for each game. You can also livestream games within your market on the Yahoo Sports App (IOS and Android).

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., CBS

Cincinnati Bengals at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., CBS

Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., Fox

San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., Fox

Houston Texas at New England Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., Fox

Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Giants, 1 p.m., Fox

Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m., CBS

Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Seattle Seahawks at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Washington Redskins at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m., NBC

