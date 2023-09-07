NFL Week 1 predictions: Rising Lions could give Chiefs fits in season kickoff

(Tim Hubbard / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines the Week 1 matchups in the NFL. Lines according to FanDuel (O/U = over/under). Record last season 168-111-2 (.625). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer had predicted, the record against the spread would have been 128-137-6 (.483). Times Pacific.

Lions at Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes should pick up where he left off last season. (Adam Hunger / Associated Press)

Thursday, 5:15 p.m.

TV: Channel 4, Peacock.

Line: Chiefs by 5½. O/U: 52½.

The Lions have played their way onto this stage, so this is a landmark moment for this franchise. Patrick Mahomes will be too much for this secondary, however. Should be close.

Prediction: Chiefs 27, Lions 21.

49ers at Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett will be tested by the San Francisco 49ers. (Rich Schultz / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: Channel 11.

Line: 49ers by 2½. OU: 40½.

Great measuring-stick game for Kenny Pickett and the recovering Brock Purdy. The 49ers are going to be good this season, although opening at Pittsburgh is tough for any team. Steelers have offensive weapons.

Prediction: Steelers 27, 49ers 24.

Bengals at Browns

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow starts the season against an AFC North and state rival. (David Eulitt / Getty Images)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: Channel 2.

Line: Bengals by 2½. OU: 47½.

The Bengals get most of the attention in this battle of Ohio, and Joe Burrow warrants that, but the Browns could be sneaky good this season if they stay healthy. Cincinnati has lost a lot on defense.

Prediction: Bengals 27, Browns 24.

Panthers at Falcons

Desmond Ridder is the new starting quarterback for the Falcons this season. (Brynn Anderson / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None.

Line: Falcons by 3½. OU: 39½.

Two inexperienced quarterbacks, but the Falcons have a slight edge with their running game. Carolina's defense is strong and Bryce Young has what it takes to make an early impact. Still, go with QB Desmond Ridder and the home team.

Prediction: Falcons 24, Panthers 21.

Texans at Ravens

C.J. Stroud, the former Ohio State star, starts as a rookie for the Houston Texans. (Butch Dill / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None.

Line: Ravens by 10. OU: 43½.

A bit of a curveball in terms of Baltimore's tradition: the Ravens offense should be good, while the defense could struggle. Houston has the league's youngest starting QB in C.J. Stroud and that will show.

Prediction: Ravens 34, Texans 20.

Jaguars at Colts

Trevor Lawrence led the Jaguars to a playoff win over the Chargers last season. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None.

Line: Jaguars by 4½. OU: 45½.

The Jaguars should pick up where they left off last season. They will run the ball on the Colts, and Trevor Lawrence will have a good day. Right into the fire for Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson.

Prediction: Jaguars 28, Colts 17.

Buccaneers at Vikings

The Buccaneers defense should be able to pressure Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. (Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None.

Line: Vikings by 6. OU: 45½.

The Buccaneers could surprise some people. They should be able to stop the run and put some pressure on Kirk Cousins by taking away the play-action. The Vikings have more firepower, but upset alert.

Prediction: Buccaneers 24, Vikings 20.

Saints at Titans

Derek Carr will be in a Saints uniform this year after many seasons as the Raiders starting quarterback. (Gerald Herbert / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None.

Line: Saints by 3. OU: 41½.

Derek Carr makes his debut at quarterbacks for the Saints, who figure to be better on offense but will struggle to move the ball on the ground against a stout Tennessee run defense. Close, but New Orleans holds up.

Prediction: Saints 27, Titans 21.

Cardinals at Commanders

Sam Howell takes over as the Commanders' starting quarterback this season. (Stephanie Scarbrough / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None.

Line: Commanders by 7. OU: 38½.

Sam Howell looked good in the preseason, and the Commanders have lots of ways to move the ball. It would be shocking if the Cardinals were anything better than terrible this season.

Prediction: Commanders 28, Cardinals 13.

Dolphins at Chargers

It's Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa vs. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert again, selected No. 5 and 6 in the 2020 NFL draft. (Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

TV: Channel 2.

Line: Chargers by 3. OU: 50½.

Justin Herbert versus Tua Tagovailoa? Game of the week. Lots of throwing, lots of points, and the home team gets the edge here. It figures to be a dazzling debut for Herbert and his high-octane offense.

Prediction: Chargers 31, Dolphins 27.

Rams at Seahawks

Kenneth Walker III leads the Seahawks' ground game. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

TV: Channel 11.

Line: Seahawks by 5½. OU: 45½.

Slowing the ground game was a problem for the Rams this summer, and they were so-so at it last season. Although the Rams typically play well in Seattle, Seahawks will do a better job of controlling the line of scrimmage.

Prediction: Seahawks 27, Rams 24.

Packers at Bears

Jordan Love finally replaces Aaron Rodgers as the Green Bay Packers' starting quarterback. (Kiichiro Sato / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

TV: None.

Line: Bears by 1½. OU: 43½

Jordan Love leads a youth movement in Green Bay with an array of talented yet unseasoned receivers. Is this the year Chicago's Justin Fields steps up to superstar status? Green Bay in a close one.

Prediction: Packers 24, Bears 20.

Raiders at Broncos

Sean Payton, who spent many seasons as the New Orleans Saints' head coach, is now directing the Denver Broncos. (Jack Dempsey / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

TV: None.

Line: Broncos by 4. OU: 44.

Difficult to know what to expect from the revamped Raiders. The Broncos are dealing with their share of offensive injuries. Still, Denver is at home and Sean Payton figures out a way to get it done.

Prediction: Broncos 23, Raiders 17.

Eagles at Patriots

Jalen Hurts pulls the trigger on the Eagles' multidimensional offense. (Chris Szagola / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

TV: None.

Line: Eagles by 3½. OU: 45.

Jalen Hurts will maintain his momentum from last season, and the Eagles will own the game in the trenches. New England's offense will be better under Bill O'Brien, but that will take some time.

Prediction: Eagles 28, Patriots 17.

Cowboys at Giants

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has an improved receiving corps this season. (Tony Gutierrez / Associated Press)

Sunday, 5:20 p.m.

TV: Channel 4.

Line: Cowboys by 3½. OU: 46½.

Unlike last season, Dak Prescott has a full complement of receivers now and they will be on display in prime time. Resurgent Giants will make this interesting against a tough Dallas defense.

Prediction: Cowboys 27, Giants 21.

Bills at Jets

Monday, 5:15 p.m.

TV: Channel 7/ESPN.

Line: Bills by 2½. OU: 46½.

Coming off "Hard Knocks" and with Aaron Rodgers at the helm, the Jets have a chance to knock off their big brother. But Josh Allen and these Bills are battle-tested, and they're not going to roll over.

Prediction: Bills 28, Jets 24.

