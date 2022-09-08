NFL week 1 picks: Rams edge Bills; Chargers beat Raiders; Bucs top Cowboys

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford high fives offensive tackle Chandler Brewer (67) during a preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Aug. 27 in Cincinnati. (Emilee Chinn / Associated Press)

The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups. Lines according to Pregame.com (O/U = over/under). Last season’s record 174-97-1 (.642). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last season would have been 135-135-2 (.500). Records from last season. Times are Pacific.

Bills (11-6) at Rams (12-5)

Thursday, 5:20 p.m.

TV: Channel 4.

Line: Bills by 2 1/2. O/U: 51 1/2.

The Bills could wind up being the best team in the league but they’re flying across the country to face a really good Rams team that’s dropping a banner. Matthew Stafford has a big game.

Prediction: Rams 27, Bills 23

Browns (8-9) at Panthers (5-12)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 705.

Line: Browns by 1 1/2. O/U: 41 1/2.

Baker Mayfield is an upgrade at quarterback for the Panthers, who have Christian McCaffrey back at full speed. Still, Cleveland’s pass rush will cause problems.

Prediction: Browns 23, Panthers 21

Steelers (9-7-1) at Bengals (10-7)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 706.

Line: Bengals by 6 1/2. O/U: 44 1/2.

The Steelers are going to be better with Mitch Trubisky at quarterback than with a hobbled Ben Roethlisberger, but are they good enough to handle the defending AFC champions on the road?

Prediction: Bengals 27, Steelers 24

Colts (9-8) at Texans (4-13)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 707.

Line: Colts by 7 1/2. O/U: 45 1/2.

The Colts should win this handily. Matt Ryan is a big upgrade from Carson Wentz. Texans will be able to run it OK, and Davis Mills has some promise, but they don’t have many weapons.

Prediction: Colts 24, Texans 13

Patriots (10-7) at Dolphins (9-8)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 708.

Line: Dolphins by 3 1/2. O/U: 46 1/2.

Dolphins don’t have any excuses. They’re pretty solid across the board if their quarterback can come through. Patriots have won with lackluster rosters before but playcalling change makes difference.

Prediction: Dolphins 27, Patriots 20

Ravens (8-9) at Jets (4-13)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 709.

Line: Ravens by 7 1/2. O/U: 44 1/2.

Ravens were decimated by injuries last season but they’re healthy now, and this could be a bit game for Lamar Jackson. Jets will improve this season but will start slowly.

Prediction: Ravens 31, Jets 17

Saints (9-8) at Falcons (7-10)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 710.

Line: Saints by 5 1/2. O/U: 42 1/2.

Not sure how much stock to put in Atlanta’s offense, and that Saints defense figures to be stifling. Left tackle is an issue for Saints, but Jameis Winston has weapons.

Prediction: Saints 28, Falcons 20

49ers (10-7) at Bears (6-11)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 711.

Line: 49ers by 6 1/2. O/U: 40 1/2.

The 49ers should still be one of the league’s best teams, even with the change at quarterback. The Bears have a shaky offensive line and a suspect defense.

Prediction: 49ers 28, Bears 13

Eagles (9-8) at Lions (3-13-1)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 712.

Line: Eagles by by 3 1/2. O/U: 48 1/2.

The Lions showed a lot of fight last season, and now they have some talent to go along with it. But Philadelphia is too good and deep in the trenches on both sides of the ball.

Prediction: Eagles 28, Lions 20

Jaguars (3-14) at Commanders (7-10)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 713.

Line: Commanders by 2 1/2. O/U: 43 1/2.

The Commanders are pretty solid across the board, with a big question mark at quarterback. Jaguars are young, and they’re going to be vastly better than during the Urban Meyer disaster.

Prediction: Commanders 24, Jaguars 20

Chiefs (12-5) at Cardinals (11-6)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 714.

Line: Chiefs by 5 1/2. O/U: 53 1/2.

Chiefs don’t have a great pass rush, and that’s going to hurt against Kyler Murray. Arizona doesn’t have DeAndre Hopkins. Still, this game will be closer than many expect.

Prediction: Chiefs 31, Cardinals 28

Raiders (10-7) at Chargers (9-8)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 715.

Line: Chargers by 3 1/2. O/U: 52 1/2.

The Raiders need their pass rush to get home, and the Chargers have created one of the league’s best offensive lines. Should be a close game but Justin Herbert has too many weapons.

Prediction: Chargers 30, Raiders 24

Packers (13-4) at Vikings (8-9)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 716.

Line: Packers by 1 1/2. O/U: 47 1/2.

Justin Jefferson, Dalvin Cook, Adam Thielen, Irv Smith ... the Vikings have a full array of offensive options. Aaron Rodgers might be the best QB in the league but he needs to find his weapons.

Prediction: Vikings 24, Packers 21

Giants (4-13) at Titans (12-5)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 717.

Line: Titans by 5 1/2. O/U: 43 1/2.

Giants are capable of pulling off the upset as Titans could be taking a big step backward. Then again, Mike Vrabel is an exceptional coach and will have the Titans ready.

Prediction: Titans 24, Giants 21

Buccaneers (13-4) at Cowboys (12-5)

Sunday, 5:20 p.m.

TV: Channel 4.

Line: Buccaneers by 2 1/2. O/U: 50 1/2.

The Buccaneers have issues along the offensive line, but their defense is healthy for the first time in ages. Dak Prescott is dangerous, yes, but he needs to find more targets than CeeDee Lamb.

Prediction: Buccaneers 30, Cowboys 24

Broncos (7-10) at Seahawks (7-10)

Monday, 5:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN.

Line: Broncos by 6 1/2. O/U: 44 1/2.

Russell Wilson makes his return, surrounded by a far more explosive team than he had in recent years. Denver will be able to run and throw it. Statement game for Wilson and his new team.

Prediction: Broncos 34, Seahawks 17

