NFL Week 1 picks, predictions: Thursday, Sunday, Monday Night Football games are must-see

The NFL has long tried to put must-see matchups in prime time.

The Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football matchups in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season definitely qualify as must-see.

The Kansas City Chiefs open the season Thursday night hosting the Detroit Lions in a very intriguing NFL season opener.

The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants face off on Sunday night in what could be a very interesting NFC East showdown.

And the New York Jets host the Buffalo Bills in Aaron Rodgers' Jets debut on Monday night in a fitting conclusion to the NFL Week 1 schedule.

Which of those teams will win this week?

Which other NFL teams will start the season 1-0?

Check out The Arizona Republic's picks and predictions for each game on the Week 1 NFL schedule, a week full of intriguing matchups.

All times MST.

Click on each game for more picks and predictions for that matchup.

More NFL Week 1 picks: Lions at Chiefs | Panthers at Falcons | Texans at Ravens | Bengals at Browns | Jaguars at Colts | Buccaneers at Vikings | Titans at Saints | 49ers at Steelers | Cardinals at Commanders | Packers at Bears | Raiders at Broncos | Dolphins at Chargers | Eagles at Patriots | Rams at Seahawks | Cowboys at Giants | Bills at Jets

Thursday Night Football prediction

Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs, 5:20 p.m., NBC

The Lions could be a darkhorse in the NFC this season, but the Chiefs are the defending Super Bowl champions. Expect a high-scoring game, with Patrick Mahomes making a big play late to give Kansas City the win.

Prediction: Chiefs 27, Lions 24

When does the NFL season start?: Here's the Week 1 schedule and how to watch games on TV

Sunday early football games predictions

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons, 10 a.m., FOX

Both teams have huge questions at quarterback. We think this game will be low scoring, with the defenses making some huge plays. Give the edge to the home team in Week 1.

Prediction: Falcons 21, Panthers 20

Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens, 10 a.m., CBS

The Texas could be in for a very long season and the Ravens could be in for a special season. At least, that is what we think we'll be talking about after Baltimore routs Houston in Week 1.

Prediction: Ravens 30, Texans 16

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns, 10 a.m., CBS

The Browns are underdogs at home in this game, but we're going to go with them in this one, as long as Deshaun Watson can play a smart game. Having Nick Chubb in the backfield never hurts, either.

Prediction: Browns 24, Bengals 21

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts, 10 a.m., FOX

The Jaguars could be very entertaining this season with an explosive offense around Trevor Lawrence. We're not sure how the Colts are going to look.

Prediction: Jaguars 28, Colts 17

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings, 10 a.m., CBS

The Buccaneers are turning to Baker Mayfield at QB. Will he resurrect his career in Tampa Bay? We don't think he'll look great in Week 1 against the Vikings.

Prediction: Vikings 27, Buccaneers 17

Tennessee Titans at New Orleans Saints, 10 a.m., CBS

How much goes Derrick Henry have left in the tank? We think he'll have plenty in Week 1 to help the Titans open the season with an upset.

Prediction: Titans 24, Saints 20

San Francisco 49ers at Pittsburgh Steelers, 10 a.m., FOX

The 49ers have to open the season back east against a tough Steelers team. That makes this Week 1 matchup very interesting. We'll take San Francisco in a thriller.

Prediction: 49ers 21, Steelers 20

Arizona Cardinals at Washington Commanders, 10 a.m., FOX

The Cardinals are a popular early-season pick for worst team in the NFL this season. This game won't change that.

Prediction: Commanders 27, Cardinals 13

NFL Week 1 odds, betting lines: Point spreads, moneylines, over/unders for games

Sunday late football games predictions

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears, 1:25 p.m., FOX

Maybe we're too high on Justin Fields, but we think he has the tools to have a very special season. That will begin in Week 1 against the Packers.

Prediction: Bears 24, Packers 16

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos, 1:25 p.m., CBS

Both of these teams could have some struggles this season. We'll give the edge to the home team in Week 1, but just barely.

Prediction: Broncos 23, Raiders 20

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers, 1:25 p.m., CBS

We've got this game circled as potentially one of the best games on the Week 1 schedule. Tyreek Hill will make a big play late to give the Dolphins a win in a shootout.

Prediction: Dolphins 30, Chargers 27

Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots, 1:25 p.m., CBS

Will the Eagles suffer a Super Bowl hangover or pick up where they left off last regular season? With their talent, we're betting on the latter.

Prediction: Eagles 31, Patriots 20

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks, 1:25 p.m., FOX

QB play is obviously critical in the NFL and it will be critical for these teams this season. After last season, we have to give the edge to Geno Smith at home.

Prediction: Seahawks 24, Rams 21

NFL power rankings before Week 1: Kansas City Chiefs open 2023 season as favorites

Sunday Night Football prediction

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants, 5:20 p.m., NBC

The Cowboys could be the class of the NFC East, but something tells us that the Giants will be ready for Dallas in Week 1 at home. What is telling us that, we don't know.

Prediction: Giants 21, Cowboys 17

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills have a huge Week 1 Monday Night Football game against the New York Jets. Will they win it?

Monday Night Football prediction

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets, 5:15 p.m., ESPN, ABC

The Aaron Rodgers era in New York could be very exciting. We're predicting an exciting kickoff to that era, but a victory for the Bills.

Prediction: Bills 24, Jets 23

NFL's highest paid players in 2023: Quarterbacks | Running backs | Wide receivers | Tight ends | Cornerbacks | Safeties | Linebackers | O-linemen | D-linemen | Edge rushers | Highest paid players: Overall | By position | By team

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: NFL Week 1 picks, predictions: Who opens 2023 season with wins?