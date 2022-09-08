NFL Week 1 picks: Most experts taking Bills over Rams in opener

No team has beaten the Los Angeles Rams since Week 18 of last season, an overtime loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Their most recent loss before that? Week 12 in late November against the Green Bay Packers.

Yet, the Rams are somehow being underrated going into this season – both by experts and oddsmakers. In Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills, the Rams are 2.5-point underdogs. And upon looking at picks made by experts, most are taking Buffalo.

According to NFL Pick Watch, 65% of experts are picking the Bills to beat the Rams outright tonight. With the spread factored in, 59% are still taking the Bills to cover and win by at least three points.

That doesn’t suggest an overwhelming amount of confidence in the Rams entering this pivotal Week 1 game. However, Los Angeles is 5-0 in season openers under Sean McVay and the defending Super Bowl champions are 19-3 in the last 22 openers.

Even as good as the Bills are, it’s hard not to like the Rams to defend their turf at home.

8 stats and facts to know for Rams vs. Bills in Week 1

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire