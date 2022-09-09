NFL Week 1 picks: Expert predictions for Patriots vs. Dolphins game

NFL Week 1 picks: Expert predictions for Patriots-Dolphins game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots open their 2022 NFL regular season schedule Sunday afternoon against the Miami Dolphins on the road, and few experts see Bill Belichick's team leaving Florida with a win.

It's no secret the Patriots had an underwhelming training camp and preseason, especially offensively. The team has installed a new offense, and progress on that front has been slow, to say the least.

The Patriots also have had a difficult time in Miami for almost a decade. They've lost seven of their last nine road games versus the Dolphins, including a 33-24 defeat last season.

The Dolphins also made some notable upgrades in the offseason, headlined by trading for star wide receiver Tyreek Hill and adding a quality running back in Chase Edmonds via free agency. Hill and second-year wideout Jaylen Waddle could soon become the most productive pass-catching duo in the league. That wouldn't be a good development for the Patriots, who lost No. 1 cornerback J.C. Jackson in free agency.

Oddsmakers also aren't very bullish on the Patriots' chances of beating the Dolphins this weekend. They've made Miami a 3.5-point favorite.

Here's a roundup of expert picks for the Week 1 game between the Patriots and Dolphins, with a score prediction if provided.

Tom E. Curran, NBC Sports Boston: 27-16 Dolphins

Phil Perry, NBC Sports Boston: 24-17 Dolphins

Mike Florio, ProFootballTalk: 27-20 Dolphins

Zach Berman, The Athletic: Dolphins

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com: 24-17 Dolphins

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: 24-19 Dolphins

Bill Bender, Sporting News: 24-20 Patriots

Bleacher Report NFL Staff: 24-16 Dolphins

Jeremy Fowler, ESPN: Patriots

Dan Graziano, ESPN: Dolphins

David Hill, New York Times: Patriots +3.5