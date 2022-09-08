NFL Week 1 odds: Moneylines, point spreads, over/under for every game

Football is back!

The NFL is entering its second season of an 18-week schedule, but the road to the Super Bowl starts with the first game.

Everything kicks off Thursday night when the Los Angeles Rams begin their championship title defense against the AFC-favorite Buffalo Bills.

Other key games feature players against their former teams. Quarterback Joe Flacco takes the helm for the New York Jets against the Baltimore Ravens while Zach Wilson recovers from injury. Baker Mayfield leads the Carolina Panthers against the Deshaun Watson-less Cleveland Browns. And, for the Monday Night matchup, nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson ushers the Denver Broncos to his old stomping grounds against the Seattle Seahawks.

So who is favored to win? Here's the odds for all 16 games of Week 1, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.

NFL Week 1 picks, predictions:

NFL Week 1 point spreads:

Buffalo Bills (-2.5) vs. Los Angeles Rams (+2.5)

New Orleans Saints (-4.5) vs. Atlanta Falcons (+4.5)

Cleveland Browns (+0.5) vs. Carolina Panthers (-0.5)

San Francisco 49ers (-6.5) vs. Chicago Bears (+6.5)

Pittsburgh Steelers (+6.5) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (-6.5)

Philadelphia Eagles (-3.5) vs. Detroit Lions (+3.5)

Indianapolis Colts (-7.5) vs. Houston Texans (+7.5)

New England Patriots (+3.5) vs. Miami Dolphins (-3.5)

Baltimore Ravens (-7.5) vs. New York Jets (+7.5)

Jacksonville Jaguars (+2.5) vs. Washington Commanders (-2.5)

New York Giants (+5.5) vs. Tennessee Titans (-5.5)

Kansas City Chiefs (-5.5) vs. Arizona Cardinals (+5.5)

Las Vegas Raiders (+3.5) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (-3.5)

Green Bay Packers (-1.5) vs. Minnesota Vikings (+1.5)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-2.5) vs. Dallas Cowboys (+2.5)

Denver Broncos (-6.5) vs. Seattle Seahawks (+6.5)

NFL Week 1 moneylines:

Buffalo Bills (-130) vs. Los Angeles Rams (+110)

New Orleans Saints (-230) vs. Atlanta Falcons (+190)

Cleveland Browns (-105) vs. Carolina Panthers (-112)

San Francisco 49ers (-320) vs. Chicago Bears (+260)

Pittsburgh Steelers (+230) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (-280)

Philadelphia Eagles (-200) vs. Detroit Lions (+165)

Indianapolis Colts (-340) vs. Houston Texans (+270)

New England Patriots (+150) vs. Miami Dolphins (-175)

Baltimore Ravens (-340) vs. New York Jets (+270)

Jacksonville Jaguars (+115) vs. Washington Commanders (-135)

New York Giants (+200) vs. Tennessee Titans (-240)

Kansas City Chiefs (-240) vs. Arizona Cardinals (+200)

Las Vegas Raiders (+150) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (-175)

Green Bay Packers (-117) vs. Minnesota Vikings (-101)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-135) vs. Dallas Cowboys (+115)

Denver Broncos (-270) vs. Seattle Seahawks (+220)

NFL Week 1 over/unders

Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams: 51.5

New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons: 42.5

Cleveland Browns vs. Carolina Panthers: 41.5

San Francisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears: 40.5

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 44.5

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Detroit Lions: 48.5

Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans: 45.5

New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins: 45.5

Baltimore Ravens vs. New York Jets: 44.5

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Washington Commanders: 43.5

New York Giants vs. Tennessee Titans: 43.5

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Arizona Cardinals: 53.5

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers: 52.5

Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings: 46.5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys: 50.5

Denver Broncos vs. Seattle Seahawks: 44.5

