NFL Week 1 odds: Betting lines for Patriots, Buccaneers games

Do Patriots' Week 1 odds bode well for team's 2021 outlook? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The NFL's full Week 1 schedule for the 2021 season is out -- and it's never too early to start breaking down the matchups.

The New England Patriots open with a Week 1 home matchup against Brian Flores' Miami Dolphins, while Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick off the NFL season with a Thursday night showdown against the Dallas Cowboys.

So, which teams have the edge in those contests? Here are the opening point spreads for both games -- odds provided by our partner, PointsBet Sportsbook.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Patriots vs. Dolphins: Sunday, Sept. 12, 4:25 p.m. ET

Betting line: Patriots -2

Over/Under: 45.5

Buccaneers vs. Cowboys: Thursday, Sept. 9, 8:20 p.m. ET

Betting line: Bucs -6.5

Over/Under: 52

It's no surprise that Tampa Bay is favored by nearly a touchdown over Dallas. The Bucs return most of the squad that won eight straight games en route to a Super Bowl title in 2020, while Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott may have some rust to shake off in his first game since October 2020.

But Patriots fans may be pleased to see their team favored against Miami. The Dolphins finished 10-6 last season and added dynamic wide receiver Jaylen Waddle in the 2021 NFL Draft, so they could be competing for the AFC East title if Tua Tagovailoa improves in his second NFL season.

Patriots Talk Podcast: Slow and steady wins the race? Patriots offense not built for speed | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Meanwhile, New England is coming off its worst season since 2000 at 7-9. Bill Belichick and Co. revamped the roster this offseason, though, adding high-profile free agents like tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry, wide receivers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne and edge defender Matthew Judon before drafting the potential quarterback of the future in Mac Jones.

Story continues

The Patriots' busy offseason means they enter 2021 with higher expectations. That will start in Week 1, where they're betting favorites (albeit slim favorites) against a team that's beaten them in three of their last five meetings.

Here's a look at the betting lines for every Week 1 matchup: