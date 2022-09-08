NFL Week 1: What to watch as 2022 season kicks off

The NFL's 2022 season finally kicks off this week. Here are the Week 1 games and storylines, as well as how to watch on the new NFL+ streaming service, where you can catch all games in your local market and prime time games during the regular season. (All times ET.)

Thursday, Sept. 8

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m.

Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford and the Rams open defense of their Super Bowl title against Josh Allen and the Bills, who are the betting favorites to win this year's edition. Watch this prime time game on NFL+ here.

Sunday, Sept. 11

Philadelphia Eagles at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m.

The Eagles are a trendy pick to win the NFC East, and they'll open against the Lions, whose vibes are as good as they've been in years under head coach Dan Campbell. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m.

The Trey Lance era begins for the 49ers as they visit the Bears, who are in Year 2 of Justin Fields starting at quarterback and Year 1 of the Matt Eberflus-Ryan Poles regime. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m.

The Bengals begin their quest to return to the Super Bowl against the perennial AFC North power Steelers, who might be flying under the radar for the first time in awhile. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m.

Is Tua Tagovailoa the answer at quarterback? The Dolphins get the first piece of their answer against Bill Belichick and the Patriots. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

Mac Jones and the Patriots' offense will be under the microscope against Miami in NFL Week 1. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m.

Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield gets a much-publicized shot at revenge against the Browns, who traded him this offseason after moving heaven and earth to acquire Deshaun Watson, he of the 11-game suspension. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans, 1 p.m.

Will Matt Ryan take the Colts back to the playoffs, and maybe even the top of the AFC South? They open against a rebuilding Texans team. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m.

The Saints pushed any notion of a rebuild out at least another year, and open on the road against the bitter rival Falcons, whoo have an emerging star in Kyle Pitts. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

Baltimore Ravens at New York Jets, 1 p.m.

After a ridiculously injury-plagued season last fall, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens could be one of the AFC's best teams. Their first test comes against the Jets and a familiar face: Joe Facco. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m.

Now that Urban Meyer is gone, Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars have reason to believe they can build a winner. They start against Carson Wentz and the Commanders. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings, 4:25 p.m.

Two-time reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers and the Packers hope to start better than last season, when they lost by 35 points in Week 1, with a visit to the NFC North rival Vikings. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

New York Giants at Tennessee Titans, 4:25 p.m.

The Titans earned the AFC's No. 1 seed a season ago only to be one-and-done in the playoffs. Will they start with a win against Brian Daboll's New York Giants? If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

We get our first taste of the new and improved AFC West in this matchup between Derek Carr, Davante Adams and the Raiders and Justin Herbert, Khalil Mack and the Chargers. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have something to prove with Tyreek Hill gone. Kyler Murray, meanwhile, gets his first chance to show the Cardinals what they paid big for after a touch-and-go offseason. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m.

Tom Brady's (maybe) final season starts as the Bucs take a trip to Dallas, where Mike McCarthy and Dak Prescott hope to lead the Cowboys on a deep playoff run. Watch this prime time game on NFL+ here.

Monday, Sept. 12

Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks, 8:15 p.m.

Russell Wilson's first start as a Bronco comes against the Seahawks, whom he helped lead to a Super Bowl title a decade ago. Watch this prime time game on NFL+ here.