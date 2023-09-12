NFL Week 1 Monday Night Football live tracker: Jets stun Bills in OT after Aaron Rodgers carted off in opening drive

The Jets fear Aaron Rodgers have have suffered an Achilles injury

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers left the game injured in the first quarter Monday agains the Bills. Jets head coach Robert Saleh said his injury status is 'not good.' (Elsa/Getty Images)

The New York Jets were a quarterback away from being a contender last season.

Though they lost that quarterback just minutes into the game on Monday night, the Jets still managed to walk away with a remarkable win.

The Jets stunned the Buffalo Bills 22-16 after rookie Xavier Gipson ran back a 65-yard punt return for a touchdown in overtime.

While it seemed like that quarterback was finally here, his presence on the field didn't last long on Monday night.

Rodgers went down with an injury on his opening drive after he was sacked on just his fourth snap. He stood back up but then sat down on the field right away, clearly in pain.

He was helped off the field, taken to the medical tent and eventually carted off the field.

Rodgers was replaced by backup Zach Wilson, and the Jets had to punt away on their opening drive.

Rodgers was seen riding the cart to the X-ray room at the stadium later in the first half wearing a walking boot.

Here was #Jets QB Aaron Rodgers on his ride to the X-ray room a short while ago. pic.twitter.com/bpTT6jmq1g — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 12, 2023

The Jets then ruled him out midway through the second quarter. X-rays were negative, the team said.

Rodgers has been downgraded to out. His x-rays were negative. https://t.co/TjZv03DrQF — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 12, 2023

After the game Jets head coach Robert Saleh said the team fears Rodgers have have suffered an Achilles injury, and it's "not good."

With all of the hype surrounding the Jets and Rodgers' return, and the incredible scene at the stadium as they honored the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, things changed on a dime.

Yet even with Rodgers’ injury, the Jets didn’t quit. Jordan Whitehead came up with three separate interceptions to completely stall Josh Allen and the Bills’ offense. Buffalo’s lone touchdown came on a 5-yard toss to Stefon Diggs late in the first half.

Whitehead’s final interception led to what could quite possibly go down as the catch of the year from Garrett Wilson. After Zach Wilson marched the team down the field, Wilson somehow hauled in a tough throw in the corner of the end zone to tie the game up.

Then on the very first play of the next drive, Allen fumbled the snap and the Jets recovered. That set up a 30-yard field goal from Greg Zuerlein to give the Jets their first lead of the night with just under two minutes left in the game.

The Bills went down the field and Tyler Bass banked in a 50-yard field goal with just two seconds left on the clock, however, to tie the game back up and force overtime.

After stopping the Bills and forcing a punt, that’s when Gipson ran the return back for a touchdown to seal the win.

But the injury is still a tough blow for Rodgers, who had spent his entire career with the Green Bay Packers and hadn't lost on "Monday Night Football" since 2013. He's already won one Super Bowl and has overcome a number of difficult opponents over his lengthy career. If anyone could lead the Jets past the Bills in the AFC East, Rodgers was a decent bet.

With Rodgers now sidelined, it appears Zach Wilson will take the reins at QB in his absence.

