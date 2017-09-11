NFL Week 1 local headlines: Wentz's magic touch hailed; Raiders K gets philosophical

The first Sunday of the NFL season is in the books and close games proved to be at a premium.

Only three of Sunday's 12 contests were decided by a touchdown or less as a number of offenses struggled to get going.

The Cowboys again look like an NFC juggernaut, and offensive line issues continue to derail the Seahawks. The Jaguars raised eyebrows with a beatdown of the Texans, while there were contrasting coaching debuts for the Rams' Sean McVay and the 49ers' Kyle Shanahan.

Here we look at some of the best local headlines from the opening weekend.

"I felt like he got lucky" — Dez Bryant felt Janoris Jenkins was fortunate to hold him to two catches as the Cowboys rolled to a 19-3 win over the Giants. Bryant and Jenkins exchanged words throughout their chippy battle, and the Dallas wideout already has their second meeting in his sights, saying: "I'm looking forward to playing him again."

Marshall: It's not about me — After a debut in which he made just one catch and was barely targeted by Eli Manning in the absence of Odell Beckham Jr., frequently outspoken Giants wideout Brandon Marshall kept any frustrations in check. "Our offense isn't about one player," he said. The Giants were terrible on both sides of the ball Sunday night, and it will be interesting to see if Marshall is able to keep a lid on things if he continues to be a passing-game afterthought.

Jackson revels in Kizer debut — The Browns were beaten but not embarrassed by the Steelers in Week 1, and rookie starting quarterback DeShone Kizer enjoyed an excellent debut. He completed 20 of his 30 passes for 222 yards and a touchdown with an interception, and coach Hue Jackson was effusive in his praise for Kizer. "Not a lot of rookies can go out there against Pittsburgh and do some of the things he did," Jackson said. "We have the ability to throw the ball with this quarterback." That second sentence sounds ridiculous, until you think about Cleveland's well-documented troubled history at quarterback.

Agholor hails "magician" Wentz — Carson Wentz's rookie season divided opinion but after he showed great elusiveness to evade Jonathan Allen and find Nelson Agholor for a 58-yard touchdown in the Eagles' 30-17 win over the Redskins, Agholor is convinced Philadelphia has their very own Houdini at quarterback. "He's a magician, man," said Agholor.

"We've got to figure it out. Clearly, it was a bad" — Bill O'Brien there showing admirable commitment to understatement after his Texans team was walloped 29-7 by the Jaguars. What he has to figure out is his quarterback situation after Tom Savage was benched for rookie Deshaun Watson following just two quarters of play. The fact Watson already has one more career touchdown than Savage should inform O'Brien's decision for Thursday's meeting with the Bengals.

"Unbelievable" — The word Rams coach Sean McVay used to describe the defensive performance that led Los Angeles to a 46-9 rout of the Colts. The Rams returned two interceptions for touchdowns, recorded a safety and four sacks to help McVay experience victory on his coaching debut. What's more unbelievable, though, is that the Colts seemingly did not see this coming after throwing career backup Scott Tolzien into the fray with Andrew Luck hurt.

Foster back "very, very soon" — After being carted off with what appeared to be a serious ankle injury in the first quarter of what had been a promising debut against the Panthers, 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster expects play against the Seahawks, with X-rays coming back negative. The upbeat rookie insisted he will be back "very, very soon" and that will be music to the ears of Shanahan, whose defense played well but lacked life after Foster's injury in the 23-3 loss.

Bennett shove special to Rodgers — Martellus Bennett received a 15-yard penalty for a shove of K.J. Wright as the Packers tight end retaliated for what he perceived to be a cheap shot on Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay's 17-9 win over the Seahawks. And while it cost Green Bay yardage, the gesture was appreciated by his quarterback. "It meant a lot to me," said Rodgers. "Any time your teammates do something like that it's special."

Tavecchio gets philosophical — With Sebastian Janikowski injured, the Raiders turned to Giorgio Tavecchio at kicker in their 26-16 win over the Titans. He rewarded their faith in him by kicking four field goals, including two from 52 yards. But asked about the experience of his NFL debut, Tavecchio dived into the world of philosophy, responding: "Aristotle said anticipation can be the greatest form of pleasure. I think it was a little exaggerated in my mind. The reality of the moment is sweet."

