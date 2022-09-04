NFL Week 1 lines and odds
The 2022 NFL season begins this week. The fun officially begins with a Thursday night game between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams.
The betting lines and odds are set for all 16 games this week.
Who is favored in each game?
Below are the betting odds and lines for all the games of Week 1, according to Tipico Sportsbook.
Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams
Money line
Bills (-112)
Rams (-108)
Spread
Bills -2.5 (-112)
Rams +2.5 (-108)
Total
Over 52.5 (-115)
Under 52.5 (-105)
New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins
Money line
Patriots (+140)
Dolphins (-165)
Spread
Patriots +3.5 (-125)
Dolphins -3.5 (+102)
Total
Over 46.5 (-115)
Under 46.5 (-105)
Philadelphia Eagles at Detroit Lions
Money line
Eagles (-190)
Lions (+160)
Spread
Eagles -3.5 (-115)
Lions +3.5 (-105)
Total
Over 48.5 (-112)
Under 48.5 (-108)
San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears
Money line
49ers (-340)
Bears (+270)
Spread
49ers -6.5 (-125)
Bears +6.5 (+102)
Total
Over 41.5 (-110)
Under 41.5 (-110)
Jacksonville Jaguars at Washington Commanders
Money line
Jaguars (+135)
Commanders (-160)
Spread
Jaguars +3.5 (-130)
Commanders -3.5 (+105)
Total
Over 43.5 (-115)
Under 43.5 (-105)
Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers
Money line
Browns (+115)
Panthers (-135)
Spread
Browns +2.5 (-105)
Panthers -2.5 (-115)
Total
Over 41.5 (-108)
Under 41.5 (-112)
Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans
Money line
Colts (-400)
Texans (+310)
Spread
Colts -7.5 (-115)
Texans +7.5 (-105)
Total
Over 45.5 (-110)
Under 45.5 (-110)
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals
Money line
Steelers (+230)
Bengals (-280)
Spread
Steelers +6.5 (-112)
Bengals -6.5 (-108)
Total
Over 44.5 (-110)
Under 44.5 (-110)
New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons
Money line
Saints (-240)
Falcons (+200)
Spread
Saints -5.5 (-110)
Falcons +5.5 (-110)
Total
Over 42.5 (-112)
Under 42.5 (-108)
Baltimore Ravens at New York Jets
Money line
Ravens (-320)
Jets (+260)
Spread
Ravens -6.5 (-120)
Jets +6.5 (+100)
Total
Over 44.5 (-110)
Under 44.5 (-110)
Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers
Money line
Raiders (+145)
Chargers (-180)
Spread
Raiders +3.5 (-112)
Chargers -3.5 (-108)
Total
Over 52.5 (-108)
Under 52.5 (-112)
Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings
Money line
Packers (-125)
Vikings (+102)
Spread
Packers -1.5 (-115)
Vikings +1.5 (-105)
Total
Over 48.5 (-105)
Under 48.5 (-115)
Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals
Money line
Chiefs (-205)
Cardinals (+165)
Spread
Chiefs -4.5 (-105)
Cardinals +4.5 (-115)
Total
Over 53.5 (-115)
Under 53.5 (-105)
New York Giants at Tennessee Titans
Money line
Giants (+190)
Titans (-240)
Spread
Giants +5.5 (-110)
Titans -5.5 (-110)
Total
Over 43.5 (-112)
Under 43.5 (-108)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys
Money line
Buccaneers (-125)
Cowboys (+102)
Spread
Buccaneers -1.5 (-112)
Cowboys +1.5 (-108)
Total
Over 50.5 (-108)
Under 50.5 (-112)
Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks
Money line
Broncos (-280)
Seahawks (+220)
Spread
Broncos -6.5 (-105)
Seahawks +6.5 (-115)
Total
Over 42.5 (-108)
Under 42.5 (-112)