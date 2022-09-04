NFL Week 1 lines and odds

The 2022 NFL season begins this week. The fun officially begins with a Thursday night game between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams.

The betting lines and odds are set for all 16 games this week.

Who is favored in each game?

Below are the betting odds and lines for all the games of Week 1, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams

Money line

Bills (-112)

Rams (-108)

Spread

Bills -2.5 (-112)

Rams +2.5 (-108)

Total

Over 52.5 (-115)

Under 52.5 (-105)

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins

Money line

Patriots (+140)

Dolphins (-165)

Spread

Patriots +3.5 (-125)

Dolphins -3.5 (+102)

Total

Over 46.5 (-115)

Under 46.5 (-105)

Philadelphia Eagles at Detroit Lions

Money line

Eagles (-190)

Lions (+160)

Spread

Eagles -3.5 (-115)

Lions +3.5 (-105)

Total

Over 48.5 (-112)

Under 48.5 (-108)

San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears

Money line

49ers (-340)

Bears (+270)

Spread

49ers -6.5 (-125)

Bears +6.5 (+102)

Total

Over 41.5 (-110)

Under 41.5 (-110)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Washington Commanders

Money line

Jaguars (+135)

Commanders (-160)

Spread

Jaguars +3.5 (-130)

Commanders -3.5 (+105)

Total

Over 43.5 (-115)

Under 43.5 (-105)

Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers

Money line

Browns (+115)

Panthers (-135)

Spread

Browns +2.5 (-105)

Panthers -2.5 (-115)

Total

Over 41.5 (-108)

Under 41.5 (-112)

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans

Money line

Colts (-400)

Texans (+310)

Spread

Colts -7.5 (-115)

Texans +7.5 (-105)

Total

Over 45.5 (-110)

Under 45.5 (-110)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals

Money line

Steelers (+230)

Bengals (-280)

Spread

Steelers +6.5 (-112)

Bengals -6.5 (-108)

Total

Over 44.5 (-110)

Under 44.5 (-110)

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons

Money line

Saints (-240)

Falcons (+200)

Spread

Saints -5.5 (-110)

Falcons +5.5 (-110)

Total

Over 42.5 (-112)

Under 42.5 (-108)

Baltimore Ravens at New York Jets

Money line

Ravens (-320)

Jets (+260)

Spread

Ravens -6.5 (-120)

Jets +6.5 (+100)

Total

Over 44.5 (-110)

Under 44.5 (-110)

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers

Money line

Raiders (+145)

Chargers (-180)

Spread

Raiders +3.5 (-112)

Chargers -3.5 (-108)

Total

Over 52.5 (-108)

Under 52.5 (-112)

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

Money line

Packers (-125)

Vikings (+102)

Spread

Packers -1.5 (-115)

Vikings +1.5 (-105)

Total

Over 48.5 (-105)

Under 48.5 (-115)

Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals

Money line

Chiefs (-205)

Cardinals (+165)

Spread

Chiefs -4.5 (-105)

Cardinals +4.5 (-115)

Total

Over 53.5 (-115)

Under 53.5 (-105)

New York Giants at Tennessee Titans

Money line

Giants (+190)

Titans (-240)

Spread

Giants +5.5 (-110)

Titans -5.5 (-110)

Total

Over 43.5 (-112)

Under 43.5 (-108)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys

Money line

Buccaneers (-125)

Cowboys (+102)

Spread

Buccaneers -1.5 (-112)

Cowboys +1.5 (-108)

Total

Over 50.5 (-108)

Under 50.5 (-112)

Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks

Money line

Broncos (-280)

Seahawks (+220)

Spread

Broncos -6.5 (-105)

Seahawks +6.5 (-115)

Total

Over 42.5 (-108)

Under 42.5 (-112)

