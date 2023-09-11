NFL Week 1 late games: Love, Jones star as Packers blow out Bears once again

Aaron Jones had a big day as the Packers beat the Bears in their season opener. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

New quarterback, same outcome in the Green Bay Packers-Chicago Bears rivalry.

Jordan Love threw for three touchdowns and Aaron Jones had 127 all-purpose yards and two scores as the Packers blew out the Bears 38-20 at Soldier Field.

Aaron Rodgers, Love’s predecessor as Green Bay’s starting quarterback, was 24-5 against the Bears in his Packers career, and now Love is off to a good start. Chicago’s Justin Fields threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Darnell Mooney late in the third quarter and the Bears converted the two-point attempt to cut the lead to 10.

Love responded with completions of 18 and 37 yards on the next drive before finding Romeo Doubs for a 4-yard touchdown that effectively put the game away. Green Bay's Quay Walker returned an interception 37 yards for a touchdown on the next possession.

Jones had 41 yards rushing and 86 yards receiving before leaving with a hamstring injury in the second half. Love finished 15-of-27 for 245 yards and three touchdowns, also connecting with Doubs for an 8-yard score in the first quarter and finding Jones on a 35-yard strike in the third.

Fields and the Bears, who acquired wide receiver D.J. Moore as part of a buzzy offseason, struggled to get over the hump against their biggest rivals and the NFC North’s longtime bellwether. Fields went 24-of-37 with the touchdown and interception and also led the Bears with 59 yards rushing on nine carries. Moore had two catches for 25 yards on just two targets in his Chicago debut.

The Bears were 3-of-13 on third down and finished with 311 total yards.