NFL Week 1: Keys for the Eagles offense vs. Atlanta Falcons

The Eagles will enter Sunday’s season opener at Atlanta the healthiest they’ve been in over two years and that could yield huge dividends on the scoreboard.

The Falcons can be deadly on offense, but they leave a lot to be desired as a defensive unit and Philadelphia could find some early confidence in the passing game.

Here are several offensive keys for Sunday’s matchup.

Tempo

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

More than the run-pass balance on offense, Nick Sirianni and Shane Steichen have to ensure that Philadelphia plays with a quick, fast tempo from the opening whistle. With the Eagles fully embracing more RPO concepts with Jalen Hurts, it won't be shocking to see Philadelphia forgo a huddle about 25% of the time.

Preventing turnovers

Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Sirianni will quickly separate himself from any comparison to Doug Pederson if he can instill ball security all across the board. Hurts is a supremely gifted runner and his legs will prevent the negative plays we've seen in years past. If Miles Sanders, Hurts, and other Eagle skill players can hang onto the ball, the nine-win goal won't be out of reach.

Trench warfare

Nov 24, 2019; Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta will roll out a 3-4 defensive front, with Grady Jarrett as the only top-tier player on the defensive line. For Philadelphia's offensive line, it'll be about neutralizing Jarrett, Dante Fowler, and Marlon Davidson.

Eagles efficient passing game

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

DeVonta Smith will make his NFL debut on Sunday, but he'll see a familiar foe in Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell. During the 20219 National Championship Game loss to Clemson, both Smith and Jerry Jeudy had strong performances against Terrell on the outside. Fabian Moreau plays cornerback opposite Terrell, along with Isaiah Oliver and Sunday presents one of the easier matchups for the Eagles wide receiving corps. Smith, Jalen Reagor, Quez Watkins, and company have to play well while accumulating yards after the catch.

1

1