NFL Week 1 Injury Dashboard
The NFL's decision to get rid of the "Probable" injury designation has resulted in an overwhelming majority of players being labeled "Questionable" ahead of Sunday. Luckily, we can mostly sift through the noise and determine which questionable players have a good or bad chance of playing by tracking daily practice participation.
The below injury dashboard denotes every player listed on all 32 team's injury reports as well as those that are currently suspended or on the IR/PUP. "DNP" stands for "Did Not Practice", "LP" stands for "Limited Practice" and "FP" stands for "Full Practice".
Be sure to follow our industry-leading player news for up-to-the-minute analysis on injuries and transactions around the league. Additional analysis on some of the week's key injuries can be found in the bullets below the dashboard.
Scroll to the right on the table for each player's daily practice participation.
Week 1
Tm
Pos
Injury
Tm Status
RW Status
M
Tu
W
Th
F
ARI
LB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
LP
-
-
ARI
OL
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
DNP
-
-
Ezekiel Turner
ARI
LB
Hand
-
Ques
-
-
LP
-
-
ARI
DB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
DB
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
WR
Finger
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
C
Knee
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
DB
6 games
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
OT
Back
-
Ques
-
-
LP
-
-
ATL
QB
Toe
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
DB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Michael Bennett
ATL
DL
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
DL
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
DL
2 games
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
DB
Hip
-
Prob
-
-
LP
-
-
BAL
DB
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
TE
Foot
-
Ques
-
-
LP
-
-
BUF
WR
Quad
-
Ques
-
-
DNP
-
-
BUF
T
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
DE
Pectoral
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
TE
Hand
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
LB
Undisclosed
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
QB
Foot
-
In
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
T
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
DE
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
DL
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
K
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CHI
TE
Groin
Ques
Ques
LP
LP
LP
-
-
CHI
OL
Elbow
Ques
Ques
DNP
LP
LP
-
-
CHI
DT
Knee
Ques
Ques
-
LP
LP
-
-
CHI
G
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
WR
Hamstring
-
In
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
RB
Foot
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
T
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
AJ Green
CIN
WR
Ankle
-
Out
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
DT
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
QB
Hamstring
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
T
Shoulder
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
DB
Knee
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
G
4 games
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
LB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
LP
-
-
CLE
G
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
DB
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
WR
4 games
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
TE
1 game
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
RB
8 games
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
LB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
DNP
-
-
DAL
S
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
DNP
-
-
DAL
S
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
DNP
-
-
DAL
LB
Knee
-
Prob
-
-
FP
-
-
DAL
WR
Foot
-
Prob
-
-
FP
-
-
DAL
T
Back
-
Prob
-
-
FP
-
-
DAL
G
Back
-
Prob
-
-
LP
-
-
DAL
WR
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Connor McGovern
DAL
G
Pectorals
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
WR
Knee
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
DL
2 games
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
DL
Indefinitely
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
DL
Indefinitely
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
RB
Pectorals
-
Doub
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
LB
Calf
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
DL
Triceps
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
QB
Thumb
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
RB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
TE
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
TE
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
C
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DET
DE
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
LP
-
-
DET
DL
Elbow
-
Ques
-
-
LP
-
-
DET
CB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
LP
-
-
DET
LB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
LP
-
-
DET
G
Ankle
-
Prob
-
-
LP
-
-
DET
DE
Pectorals
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DET
WR
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
LB
Pectorals
Out
Out
DNP
DNP
DNP
-
-
GNB
DB
Hamstring
In
In
LP
LP
LP
-
-
GNB
TE
Finger
In
In
LP
FP
FP
-
-
Ka'dar Hollman
GNB
CB
Neck
Ques
Ques
LP
LP
LP
-
-
GNB
WR
Hamstring
Out
Out
DNP
DNP
DNP
-
-
GNB
CB
Knee
In
In
-
LP
LP
-
-
GNB
TE
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
WR
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
T
Abdomen
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
G
Toe
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
AJ McCarron
HOU
QB
Thumb
-
Prob
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
C
Leg
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
WR
Knee
-
Prob
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
T
Finger
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
WR
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
TE
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
TE
Rib
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
QB
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
DL
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
IND
WR
Back
-
Ques
-
-
LP
-
-
IND
CB
Thumb
-
Ques
-
-
LP
-
-
IND
RB
Ribs
-
Ques
-
-
DNP
-
-
IND
DL
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
DNP
-
-
IND
RB
Foot
-
Ques
-
-
LP
-
-
IND
WR
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
IND
G
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
IND
RB
Ankle
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
IND
QB
2 games
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
WR
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
FP
-
-
JAX
LB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
FP
-
-
JAX
TE
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
DNP
-
-
JAX
DE
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
LP
-
-
JAX
LB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
LP
-
-
JAX
DT
Elbow
-
Ques
-
-
LP
-
-
JAX
OL
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
DNP
-
-
JAX
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Telvin Smith
JAX
LB
Personal
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
RB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
G
Elbow
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
WR
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
QB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
DB
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
DB
4 games
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
WR
1 game
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
WR
Ankle
-
Prob
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
RB
-
Holdout
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
T
Illness
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
DB
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
LB
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
LB
Pectorals
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
G
4 games
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
CB
Hip
-
Ques
-
-
LP
-
-
MIA
LB
Foot
-
Ques
-
-
DNP
-
-
MIA
OG
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
LP
-
-
MIA
DT
Illness
-
Ques
-
-
LP
-
-
MIA
S
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
LP
-
-
MIA
LB
Foot
-
Ques
-
-
LP
-
-
MIA
WR
Hip
-
Ques
-
-
LP
-
-
MIA
WR
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
DB
Knee
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
DL
Knee
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
LB
Knee
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
WR
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
DNP
-
-
MIN
CB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
LP
-
-
MIN
DL
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
TE
Knee
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
DB
4 games
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
LB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
TE
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
DL
1 game
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
S
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
LP
-
-
NWE
WR
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
LP
-
-
NWE
TE
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
LP
-
-
NWE
T
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
WR
Toe
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
G
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
DB
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
C
Illness
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
DB
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
WR
Knee
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
TE
1 game
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
TE
4 games
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
OT
Illness, back
-
Ques
-
-
DNP
-
-
NYG
WR
Hamstring
-
Doub
-
-
DNP
-
-
NYG
TE
Quad
-
Doub
-
-
DNP
-
-
NYG
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
WR
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
RB
Hip
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
CB
Hamstring
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
TE
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
WR
4 games
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
DB
Hamstring
-
Prob
-
-
LP
-
-
NYJ
WR
Calf
-
Prob
-
-
LP
-
-
NYJ
WR
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
LP
-
-
NYJ
OL
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
LP
-
-
NYJ
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
T
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
LB
4 games
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
TE
4 games
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
G
Knee
-
Out
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
DL
Hand
-
Prob
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
CB
Face
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
DL
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
QB
Elbow
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
RB
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
DB
4 games
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
G
2 games
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
QB
Wrist
-
Out
-
-
DNP
-
-
PHI
T
Back
-
Ques
-
-
DNP
-
-
PHI
LB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
DNP
-
-
PHI
DE
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
LP
-
-
Jonathan Ford
PHI
S
Achilles
-
Ques
-
-
LP
-
-
PHI
G
Achilles
-
Prob
-
-
LP
-
-
PHI
TE
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
DB
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
WR
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
DB
Foot
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
S
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
DNP
-
-
PIT
LB
Back
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
WR
Shoulder
-
Doub
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
LB
Knee
-
Prob
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
WR
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
G
Calf
-
Out
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
T
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
DL
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
TE
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
G
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
DL
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
DL
6 games
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
DL
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
G
Foot
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
WR
Foot
-
Out
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
TE
Calf
-
Prob
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
WR
Back
-
Doub
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
DB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
DL
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
WR
Groin
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
T
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
DB
Groin
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
TE
Back
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
QB
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
LB
Knee
-
Doub
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
DL
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
LB
Knee
-
Prob
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
DL
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
LB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
OL
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
DB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
DB
4 games
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
RT
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
DNP
-
-
TEN
LB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
DNP
-
-
TEN
K
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
DL
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Joshua Kalu
TEN
CB
Undisclosed
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
WR
Upper Body
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
T
4 games
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
QB
Leg
-
Doub
-
-
DNP
-
-
WAS
TE
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
LP
-
-
WAS
CB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
DNP
-
-
WAS
DL
Foot
-
Ques
-
-
LP
-
-
WAS
LB
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
LP
-
-
WAS
LT
-
Holdout
Out
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
QB
Pectorals
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
QB
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Each of Cam Newton (ankle), DeSean Jackson (finger), Derrick Henry (calf) Sterling Shepard (finger), D.J. Chark (concussion), Kenyan Drake (foot), Fletcher Cox (foot) and Joe Haden (ankle) weren't listed on their team's respective injury reports and are good to go for Week 1.
Stefon Diggs is dealing with an undisclosed injury that prevented him from practicing Wednesday. Diggs has failed to perform up to his usual standards when playing hurt in his career, posting mediocre 3-42-0, 2-18-0, 8-59-0, 4-29-1, 4-27-0 and 5-49-0 lines in six career games when playing through an injury designation.
The Cardinals will be without stud CB Patrick Paterson (suspension) for the first six games of the season, while No. 2 CB Robert Alford (leg, IR) is also out for the foreseeable future. This leaves them with an unproven crop of corners “highlighted” by journeyman Tramaine Brock and second-round rookie Byron Murphy.
Bears TE Trey Burton (groin, questionable) is a game-time decision for Thursday night. 2017 second-round pick Adam Shaheen is the favorite to take the majority of Burton’s in-line snaps if he's ultimately unable to suit up.
A.J. Green (ankle) remains in a walking boot and isn’t expected to suit up until Week 3 at the very earliest. Ross (hamstring) managed to return to practice last week and is tentatively expected to be good to go for Sunday’s matchup against the Seahawks. Look for Tyler Boyd and Ross to start in 2-WR sets, with the likes of Damion Willis, Auden Tate and Alex Erickson rotating in for additional snaps.
Amari Cooper (foot) practiced in full Wednesday and is expected to suit up Sunday against the Giants. He reportedly has been able to run at full speed all training camp, but the injury impacted his ability to cut in and out of his routes. Cooper remains locked in as Dak Prescott’s No. 1 target, a role which produced top-12 marks among all wide receivers in targets (76), receptions (53), yards (725), touchdowns (6) and PPR (158.6) in Weeks 8-17 last season.
Coach Bill O’Brien told reporters last Friday that Keke Coutee (ankle) is “trending in the right direction” and could play in the team’s Week 1 matchup against the Saints. Aside from the likelihood that Coutee will be operating at less than 100%, it’s fair to wonder how large of a role he’ll have in this new-look Texans Offense. Each of Duke Johnson and Kenny Stills have experience working out of the slot, and Coutee wasn’t prioritized in 2018 when Will Fuller was healthy enough to suit up.
The Jaguars have been quiet on Marqise Lee’s (knee) progress in recent weeks, but his full practice on Wednesday indicates he could be active as soon as Sunday. Look for Lee to mix in with D.J. Chark and Chris Conley on the outside in 3-WR sets, with Dede Westbrook working out of the slot and demanding the most targets of the group.
Adam Schefter reported back on August 15 that Keenan Allen (ankle) isn’t dealing with a serious injury and is expected to be back for the Chargers’ Week 1 matchup against the Colts. He’ll be flanked by Mike Williams and Travis Benjamin in 3-WR sets against a defense that allowed the fewest fantasy points per game to the wide receiver position in 2018. Still, the Colts utilized the highest zone-coverage rate in the league last season, and Allen posted 7-72-1, 6-124-0 and 6-67-0 receiving lines in three matchups against top-10 zone-heavy defenses in 2018.
The Chargers have postponed contract-extension talks with Melvin Gordon until after the season. This leaves Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson in the L.A. backfield. Chargers general manager Tom Telesco noted that, “Those two guys are going to work in tandem with each other … I think the day and age of having to have one running back to carry it 300 times is probably not the smartest thing in the world anyways.” Look for Ekeler and Jackson to split early-down work with the former back receiving most of the pass-game work. Ekeler’s average of 7.8 yards per target is the third-highest mark among 55 running backs with at least 50 targets over the past two seasons.
Coach Adam Gase told reporters Monday that Robby Anderson (calf) is “trending toward playing” Sunday against the Bills. He’ll work on the outside with Quincy Enunwa while Jamison Crowder functions out of the slot in 3-WR sets. The problem is that Anderson will likely see plenty of stud CB Tre’Davious White, who ranked among the league’s top-five cornerbacks in average target separation, burn rate and fantasy points allowed per cover snap in 2018 (Player Profiler).
David Moore (broken arm) avoided the injured reserve to start the season, but he’s believed to be dealing with a multi-week injury regardless. DK Metcalf (knee scope) is considered day to day and has a better shot of suiting up Sunday vs. the Bengals. Jaron Brown should probably be considered the favorite for No. 2 WR duties. Tyler Lockett is locked in as Russell Wilson's No. 1 target for the first time in his career, a role which yielded an average of 115 targets per season for Doug Baldwin from 2015-2017.
The 49ers are all kinds of banged up at wide receiver. Both Jalen Hurd (back) and Trent Taylor (foot) aren’t expected to suit up Sunday against the Buccaneers, while Dante Pettis (groin) is operating at less than 100%. Marquise Goodwin and rookie Deebo Samuel would be expected to work in 2-WR sets if each of Hurd, Taylor and Pettis are ultimately ruled out, with either Richie James or Kendrick Bourne filling in as the offense’s No. 3 WR. The whole pass offense is set up well against the Buccaneers’ putrid secondary.
This is Jordan Reed's seventh reported concussion, so it wouldn't be at all surprising if he misses the team's Week 1 matchup against the Eagles. Vernon Davis has consistently taken over as the Redskins' full-time tight end whenever Reed has missed time over the years. Still, this isn't the easiest matchup against Malcolm Jenkins and company, who allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to tight ends in 2018.
The Redskins’ stud LT Trent Williams is still in the midst of a holdout that has no end in sight. This means liability Donald Penn will likely draw the start at left tackle against the Eagles’ ferocious defensive line. There’s a real possibility that the Redskins’ extreme ineptitude across the offensive line hinders the offense helpless in this brutal Week 1 spot on the road.