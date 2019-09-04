NFL Week 1 Injury Dashboard

The NFL's decision to get rid of the "Probable" injury designation has resulted in an overwhelming majority of players being labeled "Questionable" ahead of Sunday. Luckily, we can mostly sift through the noise and determine which questionable players have a good or bad chance of playing by tracking daily practice participation.

The below injury dashboard denotes every player listed on all 32 team's injury reports as well as those that are currently suspended or on the IR/PUP. "DNP" stands for "Did Not Practice", "LP" stands for "Limited Practice" and "FP" stands for "Full Practice".

Be sure to follow our industry-leading player news for up-to-the-minute analysis on injuries and transactions around the league. Additional analysis on some of the week's key injuries can be found in the bullets below the dashboard.

Scroll to the right on the table for each player's daily practice participation.

Stefon Diggs is dealing with an undisclosed injury that prevented him from practicing Wednesday. Diggs has failed to perform up to his usual standards when playing hurt in his career, posting mediocre 3-42-0, 2-18-0, 8-59-0, 4-29-1, 4-27-0 and 5-49-0 lines in six career games when playing through an injury designation.

The Cardinals will be without stud CB Patrick Paterson (suspension) for the first six games of the season, while No. 2 CB Robert Alford (leg, IR) is also out for the foreseeable future. This leaves them with an unproven crop of corners “highlighted” by journeyman Tramaine Brock and second-round rookie Byron Murphy.

Bears TE Trey Burton (groin, questionable) is a game-time decision for Thursday night. 2017 second-round pick Adam Shaheen is the favorite to take the majority of Burton’s in-line snaps if he's ultimately unable to suit up.

A.J. Green (ankle) remains in a walking boot and isn’t expected to suit up until Week 3 at the very earliest. Ross (hamstring) managed to return to practice last week and is tentatively expected to be good to go for Sunday’s matchup against the Seahawks. Look for Tyler Boyd and Ross to start in 2-WR sets, with the likes of Damion Willis, Auden Tate and Alex Erickson rotating in for additional snaps.

Amari Cooper (foot) practiced in full Wednesday and is expected to suit up Sunday against the Giants. He reportedly has been able to run at full speed all training camp, but the injury impacted his ability to cut in and out of his routes. Cooper remains locked in as Dak Prescott’s No. 1 target, a role which produced top-12 marks among all wide receivers in targets (76), receptions (53), yards (725), touchdowns (6) and PPR (158.6) in Weeks 8-17 last season.

Coach Bill O’Brien told reporters last Friday that Keke Coutee (ankle) is “trending in the right direction” and could play in the team’s Week 1 matchup against the Saints. Aside from the likelihood that Coutee will be operating at less than 100%, it’s fair to wonder how large of a role he’ll have in this new-look Texans Offense. Each of Duke Johnson and Kenny Stills have experience working out of the slot, and Coutee wasn’t prioritized in 2018 when Will Fuller was healthy enough to suit up.

The Jaguars have been quiet on Marqise Lee’s (knee) progress in recent weeks, but his full practice on Wednesday indicates he could be active as soon as Sunday. Look for Lee to mix in with D.J. Chark and Chris Conley on the outside in 3-WR sets, with Dede Westbrook working out of the slot and demanding the most targets of the group.

Adam Schefter reported back on August 15 that Keenan Allen (ankle) isn’t dealing with a serious injury and is expected to be back for the Chargers’ Week 1 matchup against the Colts. He’ll be flanked by Mike Williams and Travis Benjamin in 3-WR sets against a defense that allowed the fewest fantasy points per game to the wide receiver position in 2018. Still, the Colts utilized the highest zone-coverage rate in the league last season, and Allen posted 7-72-1, 6-124-0 and 6-67-0 receiving lines in three matchups against top-10 zone-heavy defenses in 2018.

The Chargers have postponed contract-extension talks with Melvin Gordon until after the season. This leaves Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson in the L.A. backfield. Chargers general manager Tom Telesco noted that, “Those two guys are going to work in tandem with each other … I think the day and age of having to have one running back to carry it 300 times is probably not the smartest thing in the world anyways.” Look for Ekeler and Jackson to split early-down work with the former back receiving most of the pass-game work. Ekeler’s average of 7.8 yards per target is the third-highest mark among 55 running backs with at least 50 targets over the past two seasons.

Coach Adam Gase told reporters Monday that Robby Anderson (calf) is “trending toward playing” Sunday against the Bills. He’ll work on the outside with Quincy Enunwa while Jamison Crowder functions out of the slot in 3-WR sets. The problem is that Anderson will likely see plenty of stud CB Tre’Davious White, who ranked among the league’s top-five cornerbacks in average target separation, burn rate and fantasy points allowed per cover snap in 2018 (Player Profiler).

David Moore (broken arm) avoided the injured reserve to start the season, but he’s believed to be dealing with a multi-week injury regardless. DK Metcalf (knee scope) is considered day to day and has a better shot of suiting up Sunday vs. the Bengals. Jaron Brown should probably be considered the favorite for No. 2 WR duties. Tyler Lockett is locked in as Russell Wilson's No. 1 target for the first time in his career, a role which yielded an average of 115 targets per season for Doug Baldwin from 2015-2017.

The 49ers are all kinds of banged up at wide receiver. Both Jalen Hurd (back) and Trent Taylor (foot) aren’t expected to suit up Sunday against the Buccaneers, while Dante Pettis (groin) is operating at less than 100%. Marquise Goodwin and rookie Deebo Samuel would be expected to work in 2-WR sets if each of Hurd, Taylor and Pettis are ultimately ruled out, with either Richie James or Kendrick Bourne filling in as the offense’s No. 3 WR. The whole pass offense is set up well against the Buccaneers’ putrid secondary.

This is Jordan Reed's seventh reported concussion, so it wouldn't be at all surprising if he misses the team's Week 1 matchup against the Eagles. Vernon Davis has consistently taken over as the Redskins' full-time tight end whenever Reed has missed time over the years. Still, this isn't the easiest matchup against Malcolm Jenkins and company, who allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to tight ends in 2018.