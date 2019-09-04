NFL Week 1 Injury Dashboard

Ian Hartitz
Rotoworld

The NFL's decision to get rid of the "Probable" injury designation has resulted in an overwhelming majority of players being labeled "Questionable" ahead of Sunday. Luckily, we can mostly sift through the noise and determine which questionable players have a good or bad chance of playing by tracking daily practice participation.

The below injury dashboard denotes every player listed on all 32 team's injury reports as well as those that are currently suspended or on the IR/PUP. "DNP" stands for "Did Not Practice", "LP" stands for "Limited Practice" and "FP" stands for "Full Practice".

Be sure to follow our industry-leading player news for up-to-the-minute analysis on injuries and transactions around the league. Additional analysis on some of the week's key injuries can be found in the bullets below the dashboard.

Scroll to the right on the table for each player's daily practice participation.

 

Week 1

Tm

Pos

Injury

Tm Status

RW Status

M

Tu

W

Th

F

Haason Reddick

ARI

LB

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

LP

-

-

Lamont Gaillard

ARI

OL

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

DNP

-

-

Ezekiel Turner

ARI

LB

Hand

-

Ques

-

-

LP

-

-

Josh Shaw

ARI

DB

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Robert Alford

ARI

DB

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Hakeem Butler

ARI

WR

Finger

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Max Garcia

ARI

C

Knee

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Patrick Peterson

ARI

DB

6 games

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Matt Gono

ATL

OT

Back

-

Ques

-

-

LP

-

-

Kurt Benkert

ATL

QB

Toe

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

J.J. Wilcox

ATL

DB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Michael Bennett

ATL

DL

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Steven Means

ATL

DL

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Ra'Shede Hageman

ATL

DL

2 games

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Brandon Carr

BAL

DB

Hip

-

Prob

-

-

LP

-

-

Tavon Young

BAL

DB

Neck

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Tyler Kroft

BUF

TE

Foot

-

Ques

-

-

LP

-

-

Andre Roberts

BUF

WR

Quad

-

Ques

-

-

DNP

-

-

LaAdrian Waddle

BUF

T

Quad

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Mike Love

BUF

DE

Pectoral

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jason Croom

BUF

TE

Hand

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Vosean Joseph

BUF

LB

Undisclosed

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Cam Newton

CAR

QB

Foot

-

In

-

-

-

-

-

Greg Little

CAR

T

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Bruce Irvin

CAR

DE

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Destiny Vaeao

CAR

DL

Quad

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Graham Gano

CAR

K

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Trey Burton

CHI

TE

Groin

Ques

Ques

LP

LP

LP

-

-

Rashaad Coward

CHI

OL

Elbow

Ques

Ques

DNP

LP

LP

-

-

Bilal Nichols

CHI

DT

Knee

Ques

Ques

-

LP

LP

-

-

T.J. Clemmings

CHI

G

Quad

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

John Ross

CIN

WR

Hamstring

-

In

-

-

-

-

-

Trayveon Williams

CIN

RB

Foot

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Cordy Glenn

CIN

T

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

AJ Green

CIN

WR

Ankle

-

Out

-

-

-

-

-

Rodney Anderson

CIN

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Niles Scott

CIN

DT

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jeff Driskel

CIN

QB

Hamstring

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jonah Williams

CIN

T

Shoulder

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Darqueze Dennard

CIN

DB

Knee

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Alex Redmond

CIN

G

4 games

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Sione Takitaki

CLE

LB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

LP

-

-

Drew Forbes

CLE

G

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Phillip Gaines

CLE

DB

Concussion

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Antonio Callaway

CLE

WR

4 games

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Rico Gathers

CLE

TE

1 game

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Kareem Hunt

CLE

RB

8 games

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Luke Gifford

DAL

LB

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

DNP

-

-

Darian Thompson

DAL

S

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

DNP

-

-

Donovan Wilson

DAL

S

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

DNP

-

-

Sean Lee

DAL

LB

Knee

-

Prob

-

-

FP

-

-

Amari Cooper

DAL

WR

Foot

-

Prob

-

-

FP

-

-

Tyron Smith

DAL

T

Back

-

Prob

-

-

FP

-

-

Zack Martin

DAL

G

Back

-

Prob

-

-

LP

-

-

Jon'Vea Johnson

DAL

WR

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Connor McGovern

DAL

G

Pectorals

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Noah Brown

DAL

WR

Knee

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Robert Quinn

DAL

DL

2 games

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

David Irving

DAL

DL

Indefinitely

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Randy Gregory

DAL

DL

Indefinitely

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Andy Janovich

DEN

RB

Pectorals

-

Doub

-

-

-

-

-

Todd Davis

DEN

LB

Calf

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Billy Winn

DEN

DL

Triceps

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Drew Lock

DEN

QB

Thumb

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Theo Riddick

DEN

RB

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jake Butt

DEN

TE

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Austin Fort

DEN

TE

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Nico Falah

DEN

C

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Trey Flowers

DET

DE

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

LP

-

-

Da'shawn Hand

DET

DL

Elbow

-

Ques

-

-

LP

-

-

Rashaan Melvin

DET

CB

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

LP

-

-

Jarrad Davis

DET

LB

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

LP

-

-

Frank Ragnow

DET

G

Ankle

-

Prob

-

-

LP

-

-

Austin Bryant

DET

DE

Pectorals

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jermaine Kearse

DET

WR

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Oren Burks

GNB

LB

Pectorals

Out

Out

DNP

DNP

DNP

-

-

Kevin King

GNB

DB

Hamstring

In

In

LP

LP

LP

-

-

Jimmy Graham

GNB

TE

Finger

In

In

LP

FP

FP

-

-

Ka'dar Hollman

GNB

CB

Neck

Ques

Ques

LP

LP

LP

-

-

Darrius Shepherd

GNB

WR

Hamstring

Out

Out

DNP

DNP

DNP

-

-

Tramon Williams

GNB

CB

Knee

In

In

-

LP

LP

-

-

Jace Sternberger

GNB

TE

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Equanimeous St. Brown

GNB

WR

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jason Spriggs

GNB

T

Abdomen

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Zach Fulton

HOU

G

Toe

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

AJ McCarron

HOU

QB

Thumb

-

Prob

-

-

-

-

-

Greg Mancz

HOU

C

Leg

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Will Fuller

HOU

WR

Knee

-

Prob

-

-

-

-

-

Tytus Howard

HOU

T

Finger

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Keke Coutee

HOU

WR

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Kahale Warring

HOU

TE

Concussion

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jordan Thomas

HOU

TE

Rib

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Lamar Miller

HOU

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Joe Webb

HOU

QB

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Duke Ejiofor

HOU

DL

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Devin Funchess

IND

WR

Back

-

Ques

-

-

LP

-

-

Kenny Moore

IND

CB

Thumb

-

Ques

-

-

LP

-

-

Jonathan Williams

IND

RB

Ribs

-

Ques

-

-

DNP

-

-

Jabaal Sheard

IND

DL

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

DNP

-

-

Jordan Wilkins

IND

RB

Foot

-

Ques

-

-

LP

-

-

Daurice Fountain

IND

WR

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Javon Patterson

IND

G

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Spencer Ware

IND

RB

Ankle

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Chad Kelly

IND

QB

2 games

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Marqise Lee

JAX

WR

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

FP

-

-

Quincy Williams

JAX

LB

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

FP

-

-

Josh Oliver

JAX

TE

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

DNP

-

-

Lerentee McCray

JAX

DE

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

LP

-

-

D.J. Alexander

JAX

LB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

LP

-

-

Marcell Dareus

JAX

DT

Elbow

-

Ques

-

-

LP

-

-

Cedric Ogbuehi

JAX

OL

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

DNP

-

-

Jake Ryan

JAX

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Telvin Smith

JAX

LB

Personal

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Alfred Blue

JAX

RB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

James Onwualu

JAX

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Ben Ijalana

JAX

G

Elbow

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Breeland Speaks

KAN

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Marcus Kemp

KAN

WR

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Chad Henne

KAN

QB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Keith Reaser

KAN

DB

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Morris Claiborne

KAN

DB

4 games

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

De'Anthony Thomas

KAN

WR

1 game

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Keenan Allen

LAC

WR

Ankle

-

Prob

-

-

-

-

-

Melvin Gordon

LAC

RB

-

Holdout

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Russell Okung

LAC

T

Illness

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Derwin James

LAC

DB

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Justin Lawler

LAR

LB

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Micah Kiser

LAR

LB

Pectorals

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Aaron Neary

LAR

G

4 games

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Johnson Bademosi

MIA

CB

Hip

-

Ques

-

-

LP

-

-

Trent Harris

MIA

LB

Foot

-

Ques

-

-

DNP

-

-

Danny Isidora

MIA

OG

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

LP

-

-

John Jenkins

MIA

DT

Illness

-

Ques

-

-

LP

-

-

Bobby McCain

MIA

S

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

LP

-

-

Andrew Van Ginkel

MIA

LB

Foot

-

Ques

-

-

LP

-

-

Albert Wilson

MIA

WR

Hip

-

Ques

-

-

LP

-

-

Ricardo Louis

MIA

WR

Neck

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Cordrea Tankersley

MIA

DB

Knee

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Robert Nkemdiche

MIA

DL

Knee

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Mike Hull

MIA

LB

Knee

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Stefon Diggs

MIN

WR

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

DNP

-

-

Mike Hughes

MIN

CB

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

LP

-

-

Tashawn Bower

MIN

DL

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

David Morgan

MIN

TE

Knee

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Holton Hill

MIN

DB

4 games

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Josh Martin

NOR

LB

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Garrett Griffin

NOR

TE

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

David Onyemata

NOR

DL

1 game

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Obi Melifonwu

NWE

S

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

LP

-

-

Demaryius Thomas

NWE

WR

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

LP

-

-

Matt LaCosse

NWE

TE

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

LP

-

-

Yodny Cajuste

NWE

T

Quad

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

N'Keal Harry

NWE

WR

Toe

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Hjalte Froholdt

NWE

G

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Brandon King

NWE

DB

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

David Andrews

NWE

C

Illness

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Malik Gant

NWE

DB

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Cameron Meredith

NWE

WR

Knee

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Lance Kendricks

NWE

TE

1 game

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Ben Watson

NWE

TE

4 games

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Mike Remmers

NYG

OT

Illness, back

-

Ques

-

-

DNP

-

-

Darius Slayton

NYG

WR

Hamstring

-

Doub

-

-

DNP

-

-

Garrett Dickerson

NYG

TE

Quad

-

Doub

-

-

DNP

-

-

Jonathan Anderson

NYG

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Corey Coleman

NYG

WR

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Rod Smith

NYG

RB

Hip

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Sam Beal

NYG

CB

Hamstring

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Scott Simonson

NYG

TE

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Golden Tate

NYG

WR

4 games

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Trumaine Johnson

NYJ

DB

Hamstring

-

Prob

-

-

LP

-

-

Robby Anderson

NYJ

WR

Calf

-

Prob

-

-

LP

-

-

Braxton Berrios

NYJ

WR

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

LP

-

-

Brian Winters

NYJ

OL

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

LP

-

-

Avery Williamson

NYJ

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Brent Qvale

NYJ

T

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Brandon Copeland

NYJ

LB

4 games

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Chris Herndon

NYJ

TE

4 games

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Gabe Jackson

OAK

G

Knee

-

Out

-

-

-

-

-

Maxx Crosby

OAK

DL

Hand

-

Prob

-

-

-

-

-

Isaiah Johnson

OAK

CB

Face

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Justin Ellis

OAK

DL

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Nathan Peterman

OAK

QB

Elbow

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Isaiah Crowell

OAK

RB

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Nevin Lawson

OAK

DB

4 games

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Richie Incognito

OAK

G

2 games

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Nate Sudfeld

PHI

QB

Wrist

-

Out

-

-

DNP

-

-

Jordan Mailata

PHI

T

Back

-

Ques

-

-

DNP

-

-

Kamu Grugier-Hill

PHI

LB

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

DNP

-

-

Derek Barnett

PHI

DE

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

LP

-

-

Jonathan Ford

PHI

S

Achilles

-

Ques

-

-

LP

-

-

Brandon Brooks

PHI

G

Achilles

-

Prob

-

-

LP

-

-

Richard Rodgers

PHI

TE

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Cre'von LeBlanc

PHI

DB

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Charles Johnson

PHI

WR

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jalen Mills

PHI

DB

Foot

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Sean Davis

PIT

S

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

DNP

-

-

Ryan Shazier

PIT

LB

Back

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

David Moore

SEA

WR

Shoulder

-

Doub

-

-

-

-

-

Bobby Wagner

SEA

LB

Knee

-

Prob

-

-

-

-

-

DK Metcalf

SEA

WR

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Mike Iupati

SEA

G

Calf

-

Out

-

-

-

-

-

George Fant

SEA

T

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

L.J. Collier

SEA

DL

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ed Dickson

SEA

TE

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jordan Simmons

SEA

G

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Nazair Jones

SEA

DL

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jarran Reed

SEA

DL

6 games

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Kentavius Street

SFO

DL

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Mike Person

SFO

G

Foot

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Trent Taylor

SFO

WR

Foot

-

Out

-

-

-

-

-

George Kittle

SFO

TE

Calf

-

Prob

-

-

-

-

-

Jalen Hurd

SFO

WR

Back

-

Doub

-

-

-

-

-

Jason Verrett

SFO

DB

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Nick Bosa

SFO

DL

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Dante Pettis

SFO

WR

Groin

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jerick McKinnon

SFO

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Shon Coleman

SFO

T

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Tim Harris

SFO

DB

Groin

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Garrett Celek

SFO

TE

Back

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Blaine Gabbert

TAM

QB

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Anthony Nelson

TAM

LB

Knee

-

Doub

-

-

-

-

-

Vita Vea

TAM

DL

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Lavonte David

TAM

LB

Knee

-

Prob

-

-

-

-

-

Jason Pierre-Paul

TAM

DL

Neck

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kendell Beckwith

TAM

LB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Michael Liedtke

TAM

OL

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Orion Stewart

TAM

DB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Ryan Smith

TAM

DB

4 games

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Jack Conklin

TEN

RT

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

DNP

-

-

Reggie Gilbert

TEN

LB

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

DNP

-

-

Ryan Succop

TEN

K

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jeffery Simmons

TEN

DL

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Joshua Kalu

TEN

CB

Undisclosed

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Cameron Batson

TEN

WR

Upper Body

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Taylor Lewan

TEN

T

4 games

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Colt McCoy

WAS

QB

Leg

-

Doub

-

-

DNP

-

-

Jordan Reed

WAS

TE

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

LP

-

-

Fabian Moreau

WAS

CB

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

DNP

-

-

Caleb Brantley

WAS

DL

Foot

-

Ques

-

-

LP

-

-

Cassanova McKinzy

WAS

LB

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

LP

-

-

Trent Williams

WAS

LT

-

Holdout

Out

-

-

-

-

-

Bryce Love

WAS

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Josh Woodrum

WAS

QB

Pectorals

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Alex Smith

WAS

QB

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Reuben Foster

WAS

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

  • Each of Cam Newton (ankle), DeSean Jackson (finger), Derrick Henry (calf) Sterling Shepard (finger), D.J. Chark (concussion), Kenyan Drake (foot), Fletcher Cox (foot) and Joe Haden (ankle) weren't listed on their team's respective injury reports and are good to go for Week 1.

  • Stefon Diggs is dealing with an undisclosed injury that prevented him from practicing Wednesday. Diggs has failed to perform up to his usual standards when playing hurt in his career, posting mediocre 3-42-0, 2-18-0, 8-59-0, 4-29-1, 4-27-0 and 5-49-0 lines in six career games when playing through an injury designation.

  • The Cardinals will be without stud CB Patrick Paterson (suspension) for the first six games of the season, while No. 2 CB Robert Alford (leg, IR) is also out for the foreseeable future. This leaves them with an unproven crop of corners “highlighted” by journeyman Tramaine Brock and second-round rookie Byron Murphy.

  • Bears TE Trey Burton (groin, questionable) is a game-time decision for Thursday night. 2017 second-round pick Adam Shaheen is the favorite to take the majority of Burton’s in-line snaps if he's ultimately unable to suit up.

  • A.J. Green (ankle) remains in a walking boot and isn’t expected to suit up until Week 3 at the very earliest. Ross (hamstring) managed to return to practice last week and is tentatively expected to be good to go for Sunday’s matchup against the Seahawks. Look for Tyler Boyd and Ross to start in 2-WR sets, with the likes of Damion Willis, Auden Tate and Alex Erickson rotating in for additional snaps.

  • Amari Cooper (foot) practiced in full Wednesday and is expected to suit up Sunday against the Giants. He reportedly has been able to run at full speed all training camp, but the injury impacted his ability to cut in and out of his routes. Cooper remains locked in as Dak Prescott’s No. 1 target, a role which produced top-12 marks among all wide receivers in targets (76), receptions (53), yards (725), touchdowns (6) and PPR (158.6) in Weeks 8-17 last season.

  • Coach Bill O’Brien told reporters last Friday that Keke Coutee (ankle) is “trending in the right direction” and could play in the team’s Week 1 matchup against the Saints. Aside from the likelihood that Coutee will be operating at less than 100%, it’s fair to wonder how large of a role he’ll have in this new-look Texans Offense. Each of Duke Johnson and Kenny Stills have experience working out of the slot, and Coutee wasn’t prioritized in 2018 when Will Fuller was healthy enough to suit up.

  • The Jaguars have been quiet on Marqise Lee’s (knee) progress in recent weeks, but his full practice on Wednesday indicates he could be active as soon as Sunday. Look for Lee to mix in with D.J. Chark and Chris Conley on the outside in 3-WR sets, with Dede Westbrook working out of the slot and demanding the most targets of the group.

  • Adam Schefter reported back on August 15 that Keenan Allen (ankle) isn’t dealing with a serious injury and is expected to be back for the Chargers’ Week 1 matchup against the Colts. He’ll be flanked by Mike Williams and Travis Benjamin in 3-WR sets against a defense that allowed the fewest fantasy points per game to the wide receiver position in 2018. Still, the Colts utilized the highest zone-coverage rate in the league last season, and Allen posted 7-72-1, 6-124-0 and 6-67-0 receiving lines in three matchups against top-10 zone-heavy defenses in 2018.

  • The Chargers have postponed contract-extension talks with Melvin Gordon until after the season. This leaves Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson in the L.A. backfield. Chargers general manager Tom Telesco noted that, “Those two guys are going to work in tandem with each other … I think the day and age of having to have one running back to carry it 300 times is probably not the smartest thing in the world anyways.” Look for Ekeler and Jackson to split early-down work with the former back receiving most of the pass-game work. Ekeler’s average of 7.8 yards per target is the third-highest mark among 55 running backs with at least 50 targets over the past two seasons.

  • Coach Adam Gase told reporters Monday that Robby Anderson (calf) is “trending toward playing” Sunday against the Bills. He’ll work on the outside with Quincy Enunwa while Jamison Crowder functions out of the slot in 3-WR sets. The problem is that Anderson will likely see plenty of stud CB Tre’Davious White, who ranked among the league’s top-five cornerbacks in average target separation, burn rate and fantasy points allowed per cover snap in 2018 (Player Profiler).

  • David Moore (broken arm) avoided the injured reserve to start the season, but he’s believed to be dealing with a multi-week injury regardless. DK Metcalf (knee scope) is considered day to day and has a better shot of suiting up Sunday vs. the Bengals. Jaron Brown should probably be considered the favorite for No. 2 WR duties. Tyler Lockett is locked in as Russell Wilson's No. 1 target for the first time in his career, a role which yielded an average of 115 targets per season for Doug Baldwin from 2015-2017.

  • The 49ers are all kinds of banged up at wide receiver. Both Jalen Hurd (back) and Trent Taylor (foot) aren’t expected to suit up Sunday against the Buccaneers, while Dante Pettis (groin) is operating at less than 100%. Marquise Goodwin and rookie Deebo Samuel would be expected to work in 2-WR sets if each of Hurd, Taylor and Pettis are ultimately ruled out, with either Richie James or Kendrick Bourne filling in as the offense’s No. 3 WR. The whole pass offense is set up well against the Buccaneers’ putrid secondary.

  • This is Jordan Reed's seventh reported concussion, so it wouldn't be at all surprising if he misses the team's Week 1 matchup against the Eagles. Vernon Davis has consistently taken over as the Redskins' full-time tight end whenever Reed has missed time over the years. Still, this isn't the easiest matchup against Malcolm Jenkins and company, who allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to tight ends in 2018.

  • The Redskins’ stud LT Trent Williams is still in the midst of a holdout that has no end in sight. This means liability Donald Penn will likely draw the start at left tackle against the Eagles’ ferocious defensive line. There’s a real possibility that the Redskins’ extreme ineptitude across the offensive line hinders the offense helpless in this brutal Week 1 spot on the road.

