NFL Week 1: Initial injury report for Saints vs. Packers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kade Kistner
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The New Orleans Saints will host the Green Bay Packers for a Week 1 matchup at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday. The new-look Saints, with Jameis Winston at the helm, have a lot of questions that need answering when it comes to their roster.

Luckily, New Orleans has had some fortune on the injury front to start the season, which helps answering those questions a little easier. There appears to be few surprises when it comes to the initial injury report. Only cornerback Ken Crawley (hamstring) was listed as a non-participant, everyone else was a full participant.

Green Bay, however, had some question marks on the defensive side of the ball. Star pass rusher Za’Darius Smith (back) was a limited participant, and his condition is worth monitoring in the days ago. Here is the full report for both teams:

New Orleans Saints Injury Report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game status

CB Ken Crawley, hamstring

DNP

Green Bay Packers Injury Report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game status

DL Tyler Lancaster, back

Limited

S Vernon Scott, hamstring

DNP

LB Za'Darius Smith, back

Limited

1

1

Recommended Stories