NFL Week 1: Initial injury report for Saints vs. Packers

The New Orleans Saints will host the Green Bay Packers for a Week 1 matchup at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday. The new-look Saints, with Jameis Winston at the helm, have a lot of questions that need answering when it comes to their roster.

Luckily, New Orleans has had some fortune on the injury front to start the season, which helps answering those questions a little easier. There appears to be few surprises when it comes to the initial injury report. Only cornerback Ken Crawley (hamstring) was listed as a non-participant, everyone else was a full participant.

Green Bay, however, had some question marks on the defensive side of the ball. Star pass rusher Za’Darius Smith (back) was a limited participant, and his condition is worth monitoring in the days ago. Here is the full report for both teams:

New Orleans Saints Injury Report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game status CB Ken Crawley, hamstring DNP

Green Bay Packers Injury Report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game status DL Tyler Lancaster, back Limited S Vernon Scott, hamstring DNP LB Za'Darius Smith, back Limited

1

1