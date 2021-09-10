NFL Week 1: Final injury reports for Colts vs. Seahawks
The Indianapolis Colts and Seattle Seahawks have released their final injury reports ahead of the Week 1 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The Colts ruled out three players on Friday and while none of them were a surprise, all three would have significant roles if healthy. Those three that were ruled out included cornerback Xavier Rhodes, defensive end Kemoko Turay and left tackle Eric Fisher.
Here’s a look at the final injury report for the Colts in Week 1:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed. (9/8)
Thur. (9/9)
Fri. (9/10)
Status
Foot/Back
DNP
LP
FP
Quest.
CB Xavier Rhodes
Calf
DNP
DNP
DNP
OUT
WR Parris Campbell
Achilles
LP
FP
FP
—
T Eric Fisher
Achilles
LP
LP
LP
OUT
G Danny Pinter
Foot
LP
LP
FP
Quest.
DE Kemoko Turay
Groin
LP
DNP
DNP
OUT
QB Carson Wentz
Foot
FP
FP
FP
—
TE Jack Doyle
Rest
—
DNP
FP
—
LB Darius Leonard
Ankle
—
—
DNP
—
We already know the three that have been ruled out. Nelson had a back flare-up earlier in the week but seems ready to play. He’s questionable but the fact that he was a full participant on Friday suggests he’s good to go.
The same goes for Pinter, but he will be working as a depth piece on the interior.
Head coach Frank Reich confirmed Friday that Wentz will be the starter after practicing in full all week. That was the final hurdle for the 28-year-old quarterback to clear in order to make his debut with the Colts.
Leonard is a new addition to the injury report but doesn’t have a designation entering the weekend. That’s encouraging, but the situation should be monitored nonetheless.
Here’s a look at the final injury report for the Seahawks in Week 1 (to be updated):
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed. (9/8)
Thur. (9/9)
Fri. (9/10)
Status
T Duane Brown
Rest
LP
FP
WR Dee Eskridge
Toe
LP
LP
G Gabe Jackson
Rest
LP
FP
CB Sidney Jones
Groin
LP
LP
S Ryan Neal
Oblique
LP
FP
RB Rashaad Penny
Calf
LP
LP
C Ethan Pocic
Hamstring
LP
LP
S Marquise Blair
Knee
FP
—
RB Chris Carson
Neck
FP
FP
RB Alex Collins
Foot
FP
—
CB Trey Flowers
Finger
FP
—
G Damien Lewis
Finger
FP
—
DT Bryan Moore
Knee
FP
FP
CB D.J. Reed
Foot
FP
FP
QB Geno Smith
Back
FP
FP
