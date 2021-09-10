NFL Week 1: Final injury reports for Colts vs. Seahawks

The Indianapolis Colts and Seattle Seahawks have released their final injury reports ahead of the Week 1 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts ruled out three players on Friday and while none of them were a surprise, all three would have significant roles if healthy. Those three that were ruled out included cornerback Xavier Rhodes, defensive end Kemoko Turay and left tackle Eric Fisher.

Here’s a look at the final injury report for the Colts in Week 1:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury Wed. (9/8) Thur. (9/9) Fri. (9/10) Status G Quenton Nelson Foot/Back DNP LP FP Quest. CB Xavier Rhodes Calf DNP DNP DNP OUT WR Parris Campbell Achilles LP FP FP — T Eric Fisher Achilles LP LP LP OUT G Danny Pinter Foot LP LP FP Quest. DE Kemoko Turay Groin LP DNP DNP OUT QB Carson Wentz Foot FP FP FP — TE Jack Doyle Rest — DNP FP — LB Darius Leonard Ankle — — DNP —

We already know the three that have been ruled out. Nelson had a back flare-up earlier in the week but seems ready to play. He’s questionable but the fact that he was a full participant on Friday suggests he’s good to go.

The same goes for Pinter, but he will be working as a depth piece on the interior.

Head coach Frank Reich confirmed Friday that Wentz will be the starter after practicing in full all week. That was the final hurdle for the 28-year-old quarterback to clear in order to make his debut with the Colts.

Leonard is a new addition to the injury report but doesn’t have a designation entering the weekend. That’s encouraging, but the situation should be monitored nonetheless.

Here’s a look at the final injury report for the Seahawks in Week 1 (to be updated):

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury Wed. (9/8) Thur. (9/9) Fri. (9/10) Status T Duane Brown Rest LP FP WR Dee Eskridge Toe LP LP G Gabe Jackson Rest LP FP CB Sidney Jones Groin LP LP S Ryan Neal Oblique LP FP RB Rashaad Penny Calf LP LP C Ethan Pocic Hamstring LP LP S Marquise Blair Knee FP — RB Chris Carson Neck FP FP RB Alex Collins Foot FP — CB Trey Flowers Finger FP — G Damien Lewis Finger FP — DT Bryan Moore Knee FP FP CB D.J. Reed Foot FP FP QB Geno Smith Back FP FP

