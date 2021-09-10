NFL Week 1: Final injury reports for Colts vs. Seahawks

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Hickey
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Indianapolis Colts and Seattle Seahawks have released their final injury reports ahead of the Week 1 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts ruled out three players on Friday and while none of them were a surprise, all three would have significant roles if healthy. Those three that were ruled out included cornerback Xavier Rhodes, defensive end Kemoko Turay and left tackle Eric Fisher.

Here’s a look at the final injury report for the Colts in Week 1:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed. (9/8)

Thur. (9/9)

Fri. (9/10)

Status

G Quenton Nelson

Foot/Back

DNP

LP

FP

Quest.

CB Xavier Rhodes

Calf

DNP

DNP

DNP

OUT

WR Parris Campbell

Achilles

LP

FP

FP

T Eric Fisher

Achilles

LP

LP

LP

OUT

G Danny Pinter

Foot

LP

LP

FP

Quest.

DE Kemoko Turay

Groin

LP

DNP

DNP

OUT

QB Carson Wentz

Foot

FP

FP

FP

TE Jack Doyle

Rest

DNP

FP

LB Darius Leonard

Ankle

DNP

We already know the three that have been ruled out. Nelson had a back flare-up earlier in the week but seems ready to play. He’s questionable but the fact that he was a full participant on Friday suggests he’s good to go.

The same goes for Pinter, but he will be working as a depth piece on the interior.

Head coach Frank Reich confirmed Friday that Wentz will be the starter after practicing in full all week. That was the final hurdle for the 28-year-old quarterback to clear in order to make his debut with the Colts.

Leonard is a new addition to the injury report but doesn’t have a designation entering the weekend. That’s encouraging, but the situation should be monitored nonetheless.

Here’s a look at the final injury report for the Seahawks in Week 1 (to be updated):

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed. (9/8)

Thur. (9/9)

Fri. (9/10)

Status

T Duane Brown

Rest

LP

FP

WR Dee Eskridge

Toe

LP

LP

G Gabe Jackson

Rest

LP

FP

CB Sidney Jones

Groin

LP

LP

S Ryan Neal

Oblique

LP

FP

RB Rashaad Penny

Calf

LP

LP

C Ethan Pocic

Hamstring

LP

LP

S Marquise Blair

Knee

FP

RB Chris Carson

Neck

FP

FP

RB Alex Collins

Foot

FP

CB Trey Flowers

Finger

FP

G Damien Lewis

Finger

FP

DT Bryan Moore

Knee

FP

FP

CB D.J. Reed

Foot

FP

FP

QB Geno Smith

Back

FP

FP

Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Colts rule out Xavier Rhodes, Eric Fisher in Week 1 vs. Seahawks

Touchdown Wire's 2021 NFL Predictions

Colts' Mike Strachan gets wholesome surprise from GMFB crew

List

Colts vs. Seahawks: Key matchups to watch in Week 1

Recommended Stories